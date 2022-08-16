ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Security Cost To Protect Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Family Increase

By Jim Turner - News Service Of Florida
 4 days ago
The costs of protecting Gov. Ron DeSantis , his family, the governor’s mansion, and visiting dignitaries were up more than 25 percent during the past year, according to a new state report.

Florida taxpayers spent more than $6.097 million during the 2021-2022 fiscal year on protective services for the first family and visiting officials. The bulk of the costs, $5.94 million, went to guarding DeSantis and members of his family, along with securing the governor’s mansion, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s annual “Report of Transportation and Protective Services.”

In the 2020-2021 fiscal year, costs approached $4.85 million, with nearly $4.82 million going to guarding DeSantis and other members of his family.

During the 2019-2020 fiscal year, costs to protect DeSantis, the first family and the governor’s mansion were a similar $4.78 million.

The 2021-2022 numbers were first reported Tuesday in First Read Florida, which is part of City & State Florida, a sister publication of The News Service of Florida.

In the news: Florida Gov. DeSantis Looks To First Responders On Education, Elevates Teacher And Student Learning

While offering cost totals, the new report doesn’t outline how security details were staffed or how they operated for the governor and visiting dignitaries.

The report also said $399,098 spent in the past fiscal year on mansion security didn’t include Capitol Police hours.

The overall costs were topped by nearly $4.766 million spent on DeSantis, with more than $2.375 million going for the salaries of law-enforcement officers who provided security for the governor and $2.391 million for costs tied to transportation. In the 2020-2021 fiscal year, $3.82 million was spent protecting the governor, with $1.984 million for transportation.

Costs for protecting First Lady Casey DeSantis and other members of the family in 2021-2022 topped $777,000, with $455,665 going to law-enforcement salaries and $64,312 tied to the first lady’s transportation. The governor and first lady have three young children.

In the 2020-2021 fiscal year, those costs totaled $463,000.

The report also listed 74 expenses, totaling about $154,095, to provide protective details for visiting dignitaries.

In the news: Eric Trump Says Family Is In Possession Of Raid Surveillance Tapes “Absolutely” Will Release Them

The report said state law requires the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to provide security to people visiting the state for whom “failure to provide security or transportation could result in a clear and present danger to the personal safety of such persons or could result in public embarrassment to the state.”

The biggest expense, $40,781 for security and transportation, was for a three-day Republican Governors Association meeting in December in Miami.

Protective services also were provided to the governors of 27 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, along with one-time security details involving the consul general of Israel and the U.S. labor secretary.

Comments / 228

Seen too much
4d ago

Why I thought he was the greatest governor in the world. You mean coherent people want him removed. He already bought two new airplanes. He has his own election police for. Round the clock state troopers. what's Little Ronnie afraid of the adoring public he FLEECED.

Reply(4)
20
Randy Peterson
4d ago

That's over 150k per day...every day That's over 7k per hour or over $100 per minute every minute. Such a waste.

Reply(15)
44
Guest
4d ago

I hope we're not paying for him to go to Arizona...that bill needs to be passed to trump. Or he can pay it himself the mini trump.

Reply(1)
16
