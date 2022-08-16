Read full article on original website
Jerry Jones Announces Cowboys' Decision On Antonio Brown
When speaking to TMZ Sports last week, retired NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown was asked about a potential return to the gridiron. "Tell Jerry Jones to call me!" On Thursday, TMZ Sports followed up with Jones. The longtime Dallas Cowboys owner quickly brushed off the idea, saying he wants to give some younger wideouts a chance to show their stuff.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Running Back Leonard Fournette Reportedly Threw Punches in Fight With Titans
Thursday’s joint practice between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tennessee Titans came to a sudden end after a brawl broke out between the two teams. According to Scott Reynolds of Pewter Report, Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette threw a punch at Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons. Titans head coach Mike Vrabel came in quickly to break things up before calling off the remainder of practice. Vrabel was visibly annoyed while talking about the incident with reporters after practice.
Jets rookie might be the most intimidating player in the NFL
New York Jets rookie Micheal Clemons might be the most intimidating player in the NFL. Clemons was a fourth-round pick by the Jets in April out of Texas A&M. The rookie pass-rusher had seven quarterback pressures last week in his preseason debut. Clemson spoke with the media on Thursday and...
Buccaneers suffer another massive blow to Tom Brady’s offensive line
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been dealing with a plethora of injuries. Thursday, they were dealt another potential big blow. The Buccaneers are currently taking part in joint practices with the Tennessee Titans. The offense is already without wide receivers Chris Godwin, Mike Evans, Russell Gage, and center Ryen Jensen. They are […] The post Buccaneers suffer another massive blow to Tom Brady’s offensive line appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Give Update on Tom Brady's Return to Team
Tom Brady left the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week for "personal reasons." And with the team entering the second week of the preseason, the question is will Brady be back once the season begins? Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles spoke to reporters on Thursday and was asked about Brady's return to the team. Bowles didn't give a date as to when Brady will be back and said they will have to wait and see how things go next week.
Josh Cribbs: Jacoby Brissett is not a downgrade from 2021, he's a downgrade from 2020 Baker Mayfield
Josh Cribbs shared his thoughts on the current QB situation. Why Cribbs believes Brissett still gives the Browns a chance to make the playoffs. Do the Browns really need Jimmy Garoppolo? Should Watson play in the preseason? Thoughts on Stefanski.
Bruce Arians could become Buccaneers' offensive play-caller in 2023 if Byron Leftwich leaves?
Many in the NFL community were shocked to learn in March that Bruce Arians was stepping down as head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to become a senior advisor with the organization. Defensive coordinator Todd Bowles was promoted to Arians' prior role. After all, it was Arians who made it clear earlier that same month while quarterback Tom Brady was "retired" that the club would not simply allow Brady to play for another team during the upcoming season.
Return of Urban Meyer that nobody asked for is now official
Urban Meyer is returning to Big Noon Kickoff, not that anybody ever really missed him. Fresh off being the worst thing to ever happen to the Jacksonville Jaguars, Urban Meyer is returning to a TV set near you this college football season. That’s right, baby! Meyer is making his triumphant...
College football player Luke Knox dies suddenly at 22
The college football world is mourning the loss of FIU linebacker Luke Knox, who died suddenly at just 22, the school announced. Knox began his college football career at Ole Miss. As a freshman, he totaled 10 tackles, two pass breakups, and a fumble recovery. After two seasons at linebacker, Knox ...
Tyrann Mathieu Comments On A Top Saints Leader
All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu will be fulfilling a lifelong dream now that he will be suiting up for the New Orleans Saints. After playing for the Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, and Kansas City Chiefs, the former LSU standout will be playing for the squad he grew up rooting for. There...
College Football Player, Younger Brother Of NFL Tight End, Dies At 22
The football world has received incredibly sad news. Luke Knox, a tight end at Florida International and the younger brother of NFL tight end Dawson Knox, has tragically passed away. He was only 22 years old. "We are saddened by the sudden passing of Luke Knox, a member of the...
Despite being the special advisor to the general manager, Bruce Arians is still coaching Tampa Bay Buccaneers QBs
When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers initially announced their head coach Bruce Arians would be stepping down to make way for
Fox Makes Official Announcement About Urban Meyer
The former Ohio State head coach is returning to TV.
NFL odds: Why you should wait on Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Caution: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers might be in trouble. A month ago, I loved the idea of waiting for Tampa Bay’s Super Bowl odds (+800) to lengthen. The advice was simple: The early schedule is a rugged gauntlet, but by October the team would round into form and the books would offer a much better price at some point in the interim.
