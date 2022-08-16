Latinx Creators In The Comic Book Industry

Related
Kimora Lee Simmons Defends Daughter Aoki's Modeling Career Amid Criticism: 'It's Absolutely Absurd'
Kimora Lee Simmons is proud of her daughter Aoki for following her passion. In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE on Thursday, the mother of five, 47, revealed that she thinks it's "absolutely absurd" that people criticized the 20-year-old Harvard student for wanting to model despite getting an Ivy League education.
‘P-Valley’ Star Nicco Annan Wants Others Who Look Like Him To Truly Be Celebrated
The actor discusses playing Uncle Clifford for over a decade, persevering as a Black queer man in Hollywood and creating space for others to be.
TV CEO Insults Emilia Clarke In Front Of 'Game Of Thrones' Fans — And It Does Not Go Well
Foxtel's Patrick Delany now says his eyebrow-raising remark was intended to convey how late he was to jump on the HBO fantasy series' bandwagon.
Linda Evangelista reveals her face, jaw and neck were taped on cover of British Vogue: ‘Creating dreams’
Linda Evangelista has revealed that her face, jaw and neck were taped for her British Vogue cover shoot while opening up about the lasting physical and mental impacts of the CoolSculpting procedure that she says left her “permanently disformed”.The supermodel, 57, who appears on the September issue of British Vogue, discussed the editing, retouching and makeup artistry tricks that went into the photo shoot in the accompanying interview.“That’s not my jaw and neck in real life - and I can’t walk around with tape and elastics everywhere,” Evangelista said of the photos, which see her face taped by makeup...
'Twilight' Director Reveals He Refused To Cast Taylor Swift, But She Got The Last Laugh
The pop star was willing to play “someone at the cafeteria, or the diner" just to be in the movie.
‘Awful’ Ryan Reynolds film from 2013 finally gets sequel – despite getting just 12 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes
A poorly received film from nearly a decade ago starring Ryan Reynolds and Jeff Bridges is set to get a sequel.Released in 2013, RIPD saw Reynolds and Bridges play two deceased police detectives tasked with hunting down wayward ghosts in the afterlife.The film (the title of which was an acronym for “Rest In Peace Department”) was considered a box office flop when it first came out.Reviews were generally damning, with RIPD earning a score of just 12 per cent on the review aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes.Viewers also condemned the film on social media, with some branding it “awful” and...
Actors endure ‘litany of misery’ in auditions, says former RSC director
Exclusive: Adrian Noble offers advice for directors who are often ‘rude, look at iPhones, run late and don’t apologise’
Aubrey Plaza Reveals Why She Lied And Lied And Lied As An NBC Page
The "Parks and Recreation" actor also shared how the job helped her land her first TV credit on "30 Rock."
Misogynist Influencer Andrew Tate Removed From TikTok, Facebook And Instagram
The former kickboxer amassed millions of views on his platforms, where he repeatedly made degrading and sexist comments about women.
The Funniest Tweets From Women This Week (Aug. 13-19)
"every time i watch a documentary i think 'where tf was i when all this was happening'"
How Queen Latifah Helped Me Build Self-Esteem As A Fat Black Girl
“I like to remember my time watching 'Hairspray' every night for months as endurance training for facing the world, or replenishment of my self-esteem.”
Dr. Oz Defends Crudité Comments on Newsmax
Dr. Mehmet Oz struggled to explain his embarrassing crudité shopping video during an interview on Newsmax.
'Kimmel' Guest Host Nicole Byer Turns Into A Human GIF Machine During Wild Monologue
There's a new menu item out there and Byer has some thoughts.
