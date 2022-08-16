ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Related
CBS Baltimore

Man shot and killed in Southwest Baltimore early Saturday

BALTIMORE -- An unidentified man was shot and killed early Saturday in Carrollton Ridge, police said.Police were notified of a ShotSpotter alert in the 500 block of S. Bentalou Street about 12:39 a.m.Upon arrival, officers found an unresponsive man in an alley adjacent to the 2300 block of Ashton Street. The man had been shot.He was taken to Shock Trauma, where he was pronounced dead.Anyone with information about this fatal shooting is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man wounded in afternoon shooting

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was shot Saturday afternoon. Preliminary reports say a man in his 30s was injured near Towanda Avenue at about 2 p.m. This is a developing story, stay with FOX45 for updates.
BALTIMORE, MD
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore Police Department looking to identify this man

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department is seeking the publics help in identifying a man suspected to be involved in a March shooting. According to police, on March 25th, a 30-year-old man was shot in the 3600 block of W. Coldspring Lane. Detectives in Northwest Baltimore obtained a...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

1 injured, 1 in custody in North Rose Street shooting

BALTIMORE -- A 45-year-old man is under arrest in a Thursday night shooting in Baltimore that injured another man, authorities said.Nicole Jackson, described as a repeat violent offender, was arrested Thursday on charges of attempted first-degree murder and first-degree assault, Baltimore Police said in a news release.Jackson is accused of shooting a 45-year-old man following an unspecified dispute.Officers responding to a ShotSpotter alert in the 500 block of North Rose Street about 10 p.m. found the victim shot in the arm, police said. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.Jackson was taken into custody near the scene.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Washington

1 Killed, 1 Injured After 7-Eleven Shooting: Police

One man is dead and another is seriously injured after a shooting at a 7-Eleven in Manassas, Virginia, authorities say. The deceased victim is identified as Dalton Jakob Moore, 25. Prince William County police officers were called to investigate a shooting at the convenience store located at Sudley Manor Drive...
MANASSAS, VA
fox5dc.com

DC Police make arrest in 1993 killing of woman in Southeast

WASHINGTON - Police in D.C. have announced an arrest in connection with a homicide that happened in Southeast in 1993. Metropolitan Police Department officials say the incident happened on Saturday, October 23, 1993, in the area of 4th Street and Trenton Street, Southeast. Officers responded to the scene there and...
WASHINGTON, DC
foxbaltimore.com

Repeat offender back behind bars, charged with attempted 1st degree murder

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A repeat offender is back behind bars after Baltimore City police arrested the suspect for attempted murder. According to police, officers arrested 45-year-old Nicole Jackson, also known as Prince Jackson, in reference to a shooting on August 18th near North Rose Street. Police said just after...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Man Shot By Sheriffs After Barricading Himself In Chesapeake Beach Home During Standoff

A man was hospitalized after being struck by sheriff’s deputies during an armed standoff with multiple Maryland law enforcement agencies in Calvert County. Chesapeake Beach resident Ronald Joseph Garraway, 59, was shot by officers shortly after 9:45 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19 in the 8300 block of Autumn Crest Lane in Chesapeake as they attempted to serve an arrest warrant on an assault charge, according to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office.
CHESAPEAKE BEACH, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man shot in the arm in southeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was taken to a hospital after being shot in the arm last night, according to Baltimore City Police. Officers were sent to the 500 block of North Rose Street just after 10 p.m. because of a Shot-Spotter alert. When officers arrived, they found a...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

All eyes on Federal Hill after violence last weekend

BALTIMORE, (WBFF) — After violence and chaos erupted in Federal Hill last weekend many are hoping this weekend isn’t a repeat. Video from last weekend on Charles Street shows a brawl spilling into the streets and dozens of people blocking traffic. “What is going on and what you’re...
BALTIMORE, MD

