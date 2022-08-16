ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Comments / 0

Related
Taste of Country

Keith Urban + Nicole Kidman Remember Olivia Newton-John: ‘The Most Divine Light’

Keith Urban and his wife, actor Nicole Kidman, shared some personal memories in remembrance of the late Olivia Newton-John on social media on Monday night (Aug. 8). Urban shared a photo of himself, Kidman and Newton-John smiling and posing for the camera together. He reflected on his friendship with the actor, with whom he and Kidman share a native homeland: Though she was born in England, Newton-John and her family emigrated to Austalia when she was six years old.
CELEBRITIES
Taste of Country

11 Country Stars With Wild Former Lives [Watch]

Not every country singer you hear on the radio today sought country music fame at first. This list video of country stars before they were famous includes a rock band, a death metal singer, a beauty pageant queen and a country music headliner who started as a drummer in a punk rock band!
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Taste of Country

‘American Idol’ Winner Noah Thompson Talks About HunterGirl Dating Rumors

Noah Thompson sees the social media chatter about his personal life and ignores it, mostly. There's one rumor about the American Idol winner's love life that bothers him. The story goes that Thompson and his longtime girlfriend Angel (with whom he has a baby boy) have broken up, and the reason is American Idol runner-up HunterGirl. It's not true — in fact, the truth couldn't be further from that rumor. This story comes with a twist.
CELEBRITIES
Taste of Country

Wynonna Judd Recounts the Day She Met Olivia Newton-John in a Tribute Post

In the wake of Olivia Newton-John's death on Monday (Aug. 8), Wynonna Judd thought back to her earliest impressions of the singer and film star. "Her spirit filled the room when she walked into the theater the day I met her. What a kind and beautiful woman ..." Judd writes on social media, alongside a photograph of her and Newtown-John standing together and smiling, a microphone in Newton-John's hand.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alison Krauss
Person
Kenny Chesney
Person
Reba Mcentire
Person
Kacey Musgraves
Person
Miranda Lambert
Person
Dolly Parton
Person
Patsy Cline
Person
Kris Kristofferson
Person
Hank Williams
Person
Merle Haggard
Person
Keith Whitley
Person
Waylon Jennings
Person
Willie Nelson
Person
Trace Adkins
Person
Garth Brooks
Person
Kelsea Ballerini
Taste of Country

Cole Swindell and Jo Dee Messina Star in Fun-Filled ‘She Had Me at Heads Carolina’ Video [Watch]

Cole Swindell's nostalgic "She Had Me at Heads Carolina" features a familiar face: The "Heads Carolina" singer herself, Jo Dee Messina. Directed by Spidey Smith and filmed in Downtown Nashville, the high-energy video visually tells the story of the song, which is a play off of Messina's 1996 single, "Heads Carolina." In Swindell's version, a man walks into a bar on karaoke night and instantly falls for a woman singing the hit Messina tune.
CELEBRITIES
Taste of Country

Olivia Newton-John Dead at 73

Olivia Newton-John, best known for a string of country and pop hits and starring roles in several classic films, died Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, after a battle with cancer. A note on Newton-John's social media pages revealed the news. "Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in...
CELEBRITIES
Taste of Country

2022 ACM Honors Will Bring All-Star Lineup to Fox

The 2022 Academy of Country Music Honors will celebrate artists including Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton, and the awards show will make its debut on its new network, Fox, when it returns to television in September. The annual awards show, which is billed as "country music's favorite night," is celebrating...
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Classic Country#Country Songs#Country Radio#Bell Bottom Country
Taste of Country

Maren Morris + Young Superfan Connect During Incredibly Touching Moment on ‘Today’ [Watch]

Maren Morris appeared on the Today show on July 28, and she had an unforgettable interaction with one special fan. During her stop, in which Morris sported a bold, neon green suit, the multi-Platinum country singer performed some of her biggest hits, including “My Church,” “The Bones” and “Circles Around This Town.” But perhaps no moment was as special as her meeting with one lucky super fan.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Taste of Country

Walker Hayes Wanted to Quit Amid ‘Fancy Like’ Success

Before Walker Hayes released "Fancy Like" — a viral-TikTok-hit-turned-bona-fide-career-maker, earning him the No. 1 spot on country radio as well as as all-genre fans, a slew of TV performances and bigger stages than he'd ever played before — he spent years chipping away at his path to country music success. But once he finally arrived at superstardom, Hayes admits that there were moments when he wanted to quit the music business for good.
MUSIC
Taste of Country

Drake Milligan’s ‘America’s Got Talent’ Fate Revealed

On Wednesday night (Aug. 10), Drake Milligan learned if he'll be headed to the finals of America's Got Talent. The AGT judging panel praised him after his performance of "Kiss Goodbye All Night" on Tuesday, with used-to-be curmudgeon Simon Cowell going as far as to call him the best of the night. Ultimately it wasn't their call, however — it was up to America's Got Talent viewers to decide which two finalists would move on to the finals.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Taste of Country

Taste of Country

40K+
Followers
6K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest country music news from your favorite country music stars.

Comments / 0

Community Policy