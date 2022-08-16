Read full article on original website
Keith Urban + Nicole Kidman Remember Olivia Newton-John: ‘The Most Divine Light’
Keith Urban and his wife, actor Nicole Kidman, shared some personal memories in remembrance of the late Olivia Newton-John on social media on Monday night (Aug. 8). Urban shared a photo of himself, Kidman and Newton-John smiling and posing for the camera together. He reflected on his friendship with the actor, with whom he and Kidman share a native homeland: Though she was born in England, Newton-John and her family emigrated to Austalia when she was six years old.
Remember When Sam Elliott Co-Starred in a Western Miniseries With Reba McEntire?
These days, country fans may know Sam Elliott best as Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's 1883 co-star, but when it comes to acting alongside country artists, that's not his first rodeo. In fact, back in 1995, Elliott shared the small screen with none other than Reba McEntire. Called Buffalo Girls,...
Little Big Town Leave Heartbreak Behind in Hopeful New Song, ‘Better Love’ [Listen]
Little Big Town embrace optimism in the wake of heartbreak in their hopeful new song, "Better Love." Karen Fairchild takes over lead vocals on the group's latest track, which reflects on a relationship that didn't turn out as planned. Instead of dwelling on what went wrong, she reiterates that the rewards still outweigh the risks when it comes to betting on true love.
11 Country Stars With Wild Former Lives [Watch]
Not every country singer you hear on the radio today sought country music fame at first. This list video of country stars before they were famous includes a rock band, a death metal singer, a beauty pageant queen and a country music headliner who started as a drummer in a punk rock band!
‘American Idol’ Winner Noah Thompson Talks About HunterGirl Dating Rumors
Noah Thompson sees the social media chatter about his personal life and ignores it, mostly. There's one rumor about the American Idol winner's love life that bothers him. The story goes that Thompson and his longtime girlfriend Angel (with whom he has a baby boy) have broken up, and the reason is American Idol runner-up HunterGirl. It's not true — in fact, the truth couldn't be further from that rumor. This story comes with a twist.
Kelsea Ballerini Salutes Olivia Newton-John With a ‘Hopelessly Devoted to You’ Cover [Watch]
Amid the news of Olivia Newton-John's death on Monday (Aug. 8), Kelsea Ballerini issued a rafter-raising at-home performance of "Hopelessly Devoted to You," one of the late singer and actor's most iconic hits. Ballerini wore a chunky, multi-colored sweater and stood in front of a simple indoor backdrop as she...
Wynonna Judd Recounts the Day She Met Olivia Newton-John in a Tribute Post
In the wake of Olivia Newton-John's death on Monday (Aug. 8), Wynonna Judd thought back to her earliest impressions of the singer and film star. "Her spirit filled the room when she walked into the theater the day I met her. What a kind and beautiful woman ..." Judd writes on social media, alongside a photograph of her and Newtown-John standing together and smiling, a microphone in Newton-John's hand.
Who Is Drake Milligan? ‘America’s Got Talent’ Singer Is More Than the ‘New Elvis of Country’
America's Got Talent judges didn't hesitate in sending Drake Milligan to the live rounds after his debut in June. On Tuesday night (Aug. 9), the accomplished country singer will rely on fans to keep him in the competition. Those tuning in for the first time may ask, "Who is Drake Milligan?"
Cole Swindell and Jo Dee Messina Star in Fun-Filled ‘She Had Me at Heads Carolina’ Video [Watch]
Cole Swindell's nostalgic "She Had Me at Heads Carolina" features a familiar face: The "Heads Carolina" singer herself, Jo Dee Messina. Directed by Spidey Smith and filmed in Downtown Nashville, the high-energy video visually tells the story of the song, which is a play off of Messina's 1996 single, "Heads Carolina." In Swindell's version, a man walks into a bar on karaoke night and instantly falls for a woman singing the hit Messina tune.
Olivia Newton-John Dead at 73
Olivia Newton-John, best known for a string of country and pop hits and starring roles in several classic films, died Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, after a battle with cancer. A note on Newton-John's social media pages revealed the news. "Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in...
2022 ACM Honors Will Bring All-Star Lineup to Fox
The 2022 Academy of Country Music Honors will celebrate artists including Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton, and the awards show will make its debut on its new network, Fox, when it returns to television in September. The annual awards show, which is billed as "country music's favorite night," is celebrating...
Ben Rector Has an Amazing Snoop Dogg Story to Tell — Taste of Country Nights, On Demand
Evan Paul hosts Taste of Country Nights, On Demand, a weekly country music interview podcast that focuses on the music. Follow wherever podcasts are found, like Apple Podcasts and Spotify and leave a rating and review. This show is part of the Townsquare Media On Demand network.
Maren Morris + Young Superfan Connect During Incredibly Touching Moment on ‘Today’ [Watch]
Maren Morris appeared on the Today show on July 28, and she had an unforgettable interaction with one special fan. During her stop, in which Morris sported a bold, neon green suit, the multi-Platinum country singer performed some of her biggest hits, including “My Church,” “The Bones” and “Circles Around This Town.” But perhaps no moment was as special as her meeting with one lucky super fan.
Miranda Lambert, George Strait + More Sign on for Billy Joe Shaver Tribute Album, ‘Live Forever’
Miranda Lambert, Willie Nelson and George Strait are just a few of the country and Americana artists who will submit tribute performances to a new compilation album dedicated to late outlaw country legend Billy Joe Shaver. The project, called Live Forever: A Tribute to Billy Joe Shaver, is due to...
Walker Hayes Wanted to Quit Amid ‘Fancy Like’ Success
Before Walker Hayes released "Fancy Like" — a viral-TikTok-hit-turned-bona-fide-career-maker, earning him the No. 1 spot on country radio as well as as all-genre fans, a slew of TV performances and bigger stages than he'd ever played before — he spent years chipping away at his path to country music success. But once he finally arrived at superstardom, Hayes admits that there were moments when he wanted to quit the music business for good.
Drake Milligan’s ‘America’s Got Talent’ Fate Revealed
On Wednesday night (Aug. 10), Drake Milligan learned if he'll be headed to the finals of America's Got Talent. The AGT judging panel praised him after his performance of "Kiss Goodbye All Night" on Tuesday, with used-to-be curmudgeon Simon Cowell going as far as to call him the best of the night. Ultimately it wasn't their call, however — it was up to America's Got Talent viewers to decide which two finalists would move on to the finals.
Blake Shelton Goes All in on ’90s Nostalgia in ‘No Body’ Music Video [Watch]
Blake Shelton teased earlier this week that he would be returning to his cowboy hat and mullet for his new song, "No Body," and he fully embraces the '90s country style in the music video for the song, out Friday (Aug. 19). The music video takes place in a bar...
How ‘American Idol’ Winner Noah Thompson Connects to Rihanna’s ‘Stay’
Reigning American Idol winner Noah Thompson did his fair share of cover songs, ranging from pop to rock to country during his successful run on Season 20 of the popular reality TV series. But perhaps no other performance of his has been as memorable as his rendition of Rihanna's R&B hit, "Stay."
Eric Church (Finally!) Releases ‘&’ Album to the Public
More than a year after its initial release, Eric Church is making his & album available to the general public. The project is the middle installment of his triple album, Heart & Soul, which Church released in April of 2021. While his Heart and Soul albums were original released to...
Blake Shelton’s Retro New Video Reminded Him Why He Cut Off His Mullet
Blake Shelton throws it back to the glory days of '90s country in his new video, but that doesn't mean he's fully embracing the past. Shelton sports an impressive mullet that rivals his own past hairstyle in his new clip for "No Body," but in a new interview, he says the video shoot reminded him why he ditched that hairstyle in the first place.
