Beshear: FEMA Making “Progress” In Flood Relief Assistance
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Governor Andy Beshear is pointing to signs of progress as federal emergency personnel respond to requests for assistance in flood-ravaged eastern Kentucky. But he added it’s “still not enough” as people work to recover from the disaster that swept away homes and inundated communities. A week ago, the governor berated the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s response. Beshear was more upbeat Thursday in assessing FEMA’s response, while stressing that the state is closely monitoring the agency’s handling of relief requests. He says FEMA has approved more than $40 million in grants for 5,267 households under its Individuals and Households Program.
Mary Ruth Bates Tafoya
Mary Ruth Bates Tafoya, 72, formerly of Hardinsburg, died Thursday. She is survived by 3 children: Jennifer Love of California, Todd Tafoya of South Carolina and Sarah Howard of Hawesville; five grandchildren; two brothers, John Wayne Bates of California and Randy Bates of Louisville. Funeral services will be Saturday, September 3rd at 11am from the New Clover Creek Baptist Church. The Standard Cremation & Funeral Center in Anderson, South Carolina is in charge of arrangements.
SPORTS: BCHS Football Opens Season Tonight; Watson Suspended For 11 Games; Big Ten Finalizing Media Deal
HARNED (08/19/22) – BCHS Fighting Tiger Football kicks off their season tonight with a home game against Hancock County at Tiger Stadium. Coverage on 104.3, the River begins around 6:45 ahead of the 7pm kickoff. (You can hear comments from Fighting Tiger coach Brent Hottell as part of the “Inside Tiger Nation” in the podcast section HERE.)
Wayne Lynwood Wilson
Wayne Lynwood Wilson, age 68, of Union Star, died Thursday(08/18) at his residence. He is survived by his wife, Vicki Little Wilson; his son Jonathan Wilson; two brothers and two sisters; and four grandchildren. Cremation has been chosen by the family. Hager Funeral Home in Brandenburg is in charge of arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the American Cancer Society.
Man Fleeing From Meade County Authorities Arrested In Breckinridge County
MOOLEYVILLE (08/18/22) – A man who fled from authorities in Meade County Wednesday was later arrested in Breckinridge County. The suspect, wanted on arson and burglary counts from deputies into Breckinridge County onto the Yellowbank Wildlife Management Area, then abandoning the vehicle to flee on foot. The suspect was later located along Highway 259, where a K-9 unit from Louisville Metro Police apprehended the man, who suffered an injury to his arm from the dog bite. 28-year-old Corey Vatter, was lodged in the Meade County Detention Center on additional charges of fleeing/evading police and wanton endangerment. The Breckinridge County Sheriff’s Department and Irvington Police Department also assisted in the search and arrest.
Lt. Governor Addresses Meade County Chamber On Economic Development
BRANDENBURG – Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman was in Brandenburg talking about the importance of economic development earlier today. The Lieutenant Governor was a guest speaker at the Meade County Chamber of Commerce meeting and spoke to a limited in person audience. The meeting was held at the Nucor Steel facility in Brandenburg. Nurcor Brandenburg Manager Johnny Jacobs provided an update of the construction progress of the state of the art steel mill and showed video of the first arc in the facility’s furnace. Nucor Brandenburg is planning to have its first marketable steel plate produced by the end of the year.
Cloverport Board of Education
8/18/2022—The Cloverport Board of Education approved tax rates for the current year at their regular meeting Thursday evening. The real and personal property tax rate is 72 cents per $100 valuation, and the motor vehicle rate is 56.9 cents. In other business, the Board approved COVID-19 operation plans. Masks...
