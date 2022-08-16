MOOLEYVILLE (08/18/22) – A man who fled from authorities in Meade County Wednesday was later arrested in Breckinridge County. The suspect, wanted on arson and burglary counts from deputies into Breckinridge County onto the Yellowbank Wildlife Management Area, then abandoning the vehicle to flee on foot. The suspect was later located along Highway 259, where a K-9 unit from Louisville Metro Police apprehended the man, who suffered an injury to his arm from the dog bite. 28-year-old Corey Vatter, was lodged in the Meade County Detention Center on additional charges of fleeing/evading police and wanton endangerment. The Breckinridge County Sheriff’s Department and Irvington Police Department also assisted in the search and arrest.

BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO