Linsly Cadets : 2022 High School Football Preview

LINSLY- Heading into his 15th season guiding his alma mater, coach BJ Depew is not looking at the schedule as a negative but instead as a positive.

” Were in the Valley for six but were all over the place , we’ll have one at our field and one at a neutral site against Dover. But we couldn’t be happier for the opportunities we do have in our schedule and our kids will be up week after week.” BJ Depew – Head Coach

Linsly returns one of the most exciting players in the valley in senior Luca Dilorenzo, who can play quarterback, running back, or receiver. A year ago, he threw for 12 hundred yards and nine touchdowns, rushed for 600 yards and eight scores, and had a receiving touchdown. Defensively he had 33 tackles and three interceptions.

Fellow seniors Nate Coleman and Jy'Leik Johnson also return at receiver, along with junior Malte Feil.

Senior Collin Paull will lineup at several skill positions on offense.

John Paul Jones and Will Taylor will also figure into the receiving game.

Junior Alex Taylor returns as running back and defensive back. Juniors Mikey Troullos, Neri Weiner, and Kevin Stanisi are fighting for carries.

Junior Atley Cowan is a league race at quarterback.

They return just one offensive lineman in senior Aiden Christ. Seniors Landin Blakely and Debu Yi along with juniors Toni Malkki, Ray Kovalesky and sophomore Isaac Depew are battling for the other spots.

” I think the depth we have at wide receiver and running back is outstanding not just good numbers but good quality and it’s made for some great compition here during preseason.” BJ Depew – Head Coach

Defensively they return five players Mateo Dimitrioski joins DiLorenzo and Taylor in the defensive backfield.

Kovalesky returns at linebacker and Wyatt Haynes on the defensive line.

” We’ve made really good use of our time, we’ve got a good bunch of kids in camp. I think were as athletic as we’ve been in a while you know were not quite as big,but the group of athletes is as exciting as I can remember.” BJ Depew – Head Coach

The Cadets roadshow begins on the 26th at Imani Christian.

