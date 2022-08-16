Read full article on original website
Freehold Borough settles legal issue with former chief financial officer
FREEHOLD – A settlement agreement has been reached between Freehold Borough municipal officials and a former employee over allegations the employee was improperly dismissed from his position. On Aug. 1, Borough Council members passed a resolution approving an agreement that acknowledges Richard Gartz, the borough’s former chief financial officer,...
Residents enter races seeking seats on local school boards
When voters in Englishtown, Freehold Borough, Freehold Township, Manalapan and Marlboro go to the polls on Nov. 8 to elect members of governmental bodies, they will also vote to elect members of their local school boards. July 25 was the deadline for New Jersey residents to file a nominating petition...
Former school board member appointed to open seat in Freehold Township
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP – A former member of the Freehold Township K-8 School District Board of Education has been selected by sitting board members to fill an open seat on the panel. On July 26, Michael Matthews was appointed to the board to serve for the remainder of 2022. Matthews...
Chapters merge to become League of Women Voters of Monmouth County
Three local chapters of the League of Women Voters (LWV) have merged to create a unified organization – the League of Women Voters of Monmouth County. The local chapters that merged to create the new organization were the LWV of Greater Red Bank, the LWV of Southern Monmouth and the LWV of Western Monmouth.
Monroe’s draft master plan review with public engagement is scheduled for Aug. 25
MONROE – The Monroe Township Planning Board is planning to present draft elements of the township’s master plan for residents during an upcoming meeting. A presentation on the draft elements is scheduled for a meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 25. The meeting will also be available to view via the township YouTube page.
NJ School Long Considered ‘Haunted' Set To Be Demolished
People for years have sworn a longtime Jersey Shore landmark is home to the paranormal. But now that the Ocean County school is about to be demolished, it will leave the question: Who — or what — might stick around?. It’s the final countdown before Barnegat Township’s old...
ALJ High School Appoints New Principal and Assistant Principal
At the August 11, 2022 Special Board of Education Meeting, the new Arthur L. Johnson High School Principal and Assistant Principal were appointed. Mrs. Tara Oliveira (Gerstner) will be the ALJ Principal. An alumnus of the ALJ Class of 2000, she pursued her post-secondary education at Lehigh University in Bethlehem, PA. While at Lehigh she earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in English, a Master’s Degree in Technology Education, and a Master’s Degree in Educational Leadership.
Ocean Township Cop Charged for Real Estate Fraud
From the Desk of Lori Linskey, Monmouth County Prosecutor, Acting FREEHOLD – A former Ocean...
Middletown swears in police officers who will be on duty in schools
MIDDLETOWN — During the Aug. 15 meeting of the Township Committee in Middletown, Mayor Tony Perry swore in the first group of Class III Special Law Enforcement Officers (SLEOs) who will serve as armed officers in the Middletown Township Public School District’s 16 schools beginning in September. In...
News Transcript On Campus, Aug. 17
Krystle Henriques of Marlboro, a student at Fairleigh Dickinson University’s Metropolitan Campus, Teaneck, has been named to the dean’s list for the Spring 2022 semester. The following area residents have graduated from the Florham Campus of Fairleigh Dickinson University: Kaylee Stahl of Freehold, Alexandra Buccine of Marlboro, Alison Slater of Manalapan, Roger Greiner of Freehold, Alexandra Ruffler of Manalapan, Brianna Cucinelli of Morganville, Jonathan Weitzman of Marlboro, Omar Elmedani of Manalapan, Michelle Castruita of Freehold, Justin Tansey of Manalapan, Valerie Randazzo of Freehold, Ciara Hoffman of Freehold, Sydney Weber of Marlboro, Kaleigh Oplinger of Marlboro, Dominique Pirozzi of Freehold and Chibuzor Oku of Freehold.
Jackson councilman Sauickie tapped to succeed Dancer in state Assembly
JACKSON — Alex Sauickie III, a lifelong resident of Jackson who has been serving on the Township Council since January 2019, has been elected by Republican representatives to succeed Ron Dancer as a state assemblyman in New Jersey’s 12th Legislative District. Dancer, 73, a Republican from Plumsted Township,...
New Jersey school removes Thomas Jefferson from name over slave ownership
An elementary school in New Jersey has removed "Jefferson" from its name over former President Thomas Jefferson's history of owning slaves. Jefferson Elementary School, located in the state's South Orange-Maplewood School District, will now be known as Delia Bolden Elementary when classes begin Sept. 8. Bolden was the first black woman in the area to graduate from high school.
Monmouth person injured, power grid shut down after contact with high-tension line
A person in Monmouth County was injured Saturday after hitting a high-tension line and was transported to a nearby hospital by a medical evacuation team, police said. The incident occurred at 276 Clinton Ave., a residential address in Eatontown. The borough is about three miles from Long Branch. Jersey Central...
Middletown Swears in First Group of Special Law Enforcement Officers to Serve in Public Schools
MIDDLETOWN, NJ – At the Monday, August 15 th Township Committee meeting, Mayor Tony Perry swore in the first group of Class III Special Law Enforcement Officers (SLEOs) who will serve as armed officers in the Middletown Township Public School District’s 16 schools beginning in September. In swift...
West Windsor police blotter
A Hamilton Township man was charged with shoplifting for allegedly concealing a Lego set in a reusable shopping bag and leaving the store without paying for it at Target on Nassau Park Boulevard July 28. He was processed and released. Smash-and-grab thieves allegedly smashed car windows and stole purses and...
Princeton school board appoints new supervisor of elementary education
The Princeton Public Schools Board of Education has made an appointment for the newly created position of supervisor of elementary education. Sarah Moore, who is the supervisor of literacy and intervention in the Robbinsville Public Schools, was named to the new post at the school board’s Aug. 2 special meeting.
Millstone Township special meeting for Hexa Builders cancelled
MILLSTONE — A special meeting of the Millstone Township Planning Board that was scheduled for the purpose of hearing testimony on an application that proposes the construction of a 170-unit residential development has been canceled for a second time. A new date for the continuation of the Hexa Builders,...
Overdose awareness day honors lives lost to substance use
A sea of small purple flags will adorn the grass along the front entrance to the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office in Freehold for the rest of the month, leading up to International Overdose Awareness Day on Aug. 31, with each flag representing an individual lost due to a drug overdose in Monmouth County this year.
Students help rename elementary school after 1st Black woman to graduate from N.J. district
After a yearlong effort by students, the South Orange Maplewood Board of Education voted earlier this summer to rename Jefferson Elementary School to Delia Bolden Elementary School. Winne Delia Bolden was the first Black woman to graduate from Columbia High School in 1912. Although not much is known about her...
Improvements underway at Jackson athletic complexes
JACKSON – Municipal officials in Jackson have announced that $2.9 million in major upgrades and improvements are underway at the Jackson Justice Complex and at the Holman Athletic Complex. “Investments in our recreational facilities are investments in our families and in our kids,” Mayor Michael Reina was quoted as...
