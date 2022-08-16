ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monmouth County, NJ

NBC New York

NJ School Long Considered ‘Haunted' Set To Be Demolished

People for years have sworn a longtime Jersey Shore landmark is home to the paranormal. But now that the Ocean County school is about to be demolished, it will leave the question: Who — or what — might stick around?. It’s the final countdown before Barnegat Township’s old...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Renna Media

ALJ High School Appoints New Principal and Assistant Principal

At the August 11, 2022 Special Board of Education Meeting, the new Arthur L. Johnson High School Principal and Assistant Principal were appointed. Mrs. Tara Oliveira (Gerstner) will be the ALJ Principal. An alumnus of the ALJ Class of 2000, she pursued her post-secondary education at Lehigh University in Bethlehem, PA. While at Lehigh she earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in English, a Master’s Degree in Technology Education, and a Master’s Degree in Educational Leadership.
CLARK, NJ
News Transcript

News Transcript On Campus, Aug. 17

Krystle Henriques of Marlboro, a student at Fairleigh Dickinson University’s Metropolitan Campus, Teaneck, has been named to the dean’s list for the Spring 2022 semester. The following area residents have graduated from the Florham Campus of Fairleigh Dickinson University: Kaylee Stahl of Freehold, Alexandra Buccine of Marlboro, Alison Slater of Manalapan, Roger Greiner of Freehold, Alexandra Ruffler of Manalapan, Brianna Cucinelli of Morganville, Jonathan Weitzman of Marlboro, Omar Elmedani of Manalapan, Michelle Castruita of Freehold, Justin Tansey of Manalapan, Valerie Randazzo of Freehold, Ciara Hoffman of Freehold, Sydney Weber of Marlboro, Kaleigh Oplinger of Marlboro, Dominique Pirozzi of Freehold and Chibuzor Oku of Freehold.
MARLBORO TOWNSHIP, NJ
Washington Examiner

New Jersey school removes Thomas Jefferson from name over slave ownership

An elementary school in New Jersey has removed "Jefferson" from its name over former President Thomas Jefferson's history of owning slaves. Jefferson Elementary School, located in the state's South Orange-Maplewood School District, will now be known as Delia Bolden Elementary when classes begin Sept. 8. Bolden was the first black woman in the area to graduate from high school.
EDUCATION
