Krystle Henriques of Marlboro, a student at Fairleigh Dickinson University’s Metropolitan Campus, Teaneck, has been named to the dean’s list for the Spring 2022 semester. The following area residents have graduated from the Florham Campus of Fairleigh Dickinson University: Kaylee Stahl of Freehold, Alexandra Buccine of Marlboro, Alison Slater of Manalapan, Roger Greiner of Freehold, Alexandra Ruffler of Manalapan, Brianna Cucinelli of Morganville, Jonathan Weitzman of Marlboro, Omar Elmedani of Manalapan, Michelle Castruita of Freehold, Justin Tansey of Manalapan, Valerie Randazzo of Freehold, Ciara Hoffman of Freehold, Sydney Weber of Marlboro, Kaleigh Oplinger of Marlboro, Dominique Pirozzi of Freehold and Chibuzor Oku of Freehold.

MARLBORO TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO