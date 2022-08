Jeffrey Krigel A Tulsa County judge determined Monday there is enough probable cause for Jeffrey Krigel to face trial for a first-degree rape charge

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa attorney will go on trial for allegedly raping his ex-girlfriend.

A Tulsa County judge determined Monday there is enough probable cause for Jeffrey Krigel to face trial.

Krigel will be formally arraigned in district court next month on a single count of first-degree rape.

FOX23 spoke to Krigel Tuesday morning. He maintains his innocence.

