4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in Ohio
Outdoor Summer Pop-Up Shop and Free Backpack with School Supplies Comes to Bedford, OH
Looking for Great Bubble Tea in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, Ohio
Walmart & Dollar General Overcharged Their Customers And Was Fined
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in Ohio
Nail spa like no other opens on Royalton Road
If you enjoy serious pampering, there’s a new nail game in town that will not disappoint. PAINT Nail Bar, billed as “A Luxury Nail Affair” and just one of two Ohio locations, celebrated its grand opening at 4101 East Royalton Road in Broadview Heights, courtesy of husband-and-wife ownership team Sharece Miller-Curry and Michael Curry of Beachwood.
Cities seek military veterans to volunteer in Berea Schools
BROOK PARK, Ohio -- The mayors of Berea, Brook Park and Middleburg Heights gathered alongside Berea City School District Superintendent Tracy Wheeler Wednesday (Aug. 17) and announced plans to offer volunteer opportunities in the district for military veterans. The new tri-city program stems from efforts Mayor Cyril Kleem initially began...
Voting is spirited in our search for Greater Cleveland's best sub sandwich (Poll)
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The votes are pouring in to determine Greater Cleveland’s best sub sandwich. Polls opened Thursday, and local sub chain Dave’s Cosmic Subs – with multiple locations in Greater Cleveland -- jumped out to an early lead. But early this morning, The Village Butcher & Salumeria, in Mayfield Village, answered with a strong salvo and shot into the lead.
So much for break time: Orange Police Blotter
Suspicion, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, having weapons under disability: Emery Road. After a patrol officer pulled into the Orange Sledding Hill parking lot at 2:40 p.m. Aug. 14, he noticed one car in the lot, with the front driver and passenger seats completely reclined, windows down and two people inside, enveloped in a strong odor of suspected marijuana.
Built in 1834, the oldest occupied home in Berea is for sale: House of the Week
BEREA, Ohio -- If the walls at 445 S. Rocky River Dr. could talk, they’d have plenty of stories to share. Built in 1834, the classic Italianate-style home is believed to be the oldest occupied house in Berea. Named The Little Hermitage in a nod to Andrew Jackson’s estate...
Akron woman to host event dedicated to female victims of homicide
AKRON, Ohio — According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, one in four women have been victims of severe physical violence by an intimate partner in their lifetime. Violence against women is one topic that hits close to home for Mikayla Greenwood. “In my own family, my grandmother...
Putting Cleveland and the nation on a path toward tax and climate justice: Amy Hanauer
WASHINGTON, D.C. -- When I left Cleveland to work on federal tax policy after 20 years running Policy Matters Ohio, I knew Ohio would stay in my heart and fuel my work. Accustomed to an America that often ignores our toughest problems, I understood the barriers to winning tax and investment policies for regular people.
Cleveland council president cracks down on illegal gatherings after 5 shot at party
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It shouldn’t happen in your neighborhood: properties hosting after hours parties. A young man recently loss his life at one of these events on Cleveland’s East Side. “There have been other reports about illegal gathering at that location,” Cleveland City Council President Blaine Griffin...
That's going to leave a mark -- on the culvert, lawn: Bentleyville Police Blotter
Failure to control, driving under suspension: Grey Fox Run. A Youngstown woman, 33, escaped injury after she lost control of her 2021 Volkswagen, left the roadway and struck a culvert at 10:09 p.m. Aug. 13. She then drove onto the lawn of a home, coming to a stop at the...
Carnation City Mall in Alliance to be demolished, Meijer moving in
What once was bustling a mall in Stark County could meet a wrecking ball within months— even weeks— to make way for a new Meijer store and other retail.
In Cleveland, the joy of using an outdoor fire pit comes with a small issue: It's against the law
CLEVELAND, Ohio – As the weather cools, many residents across Cleveland will end their days in their back yards, sitting around fire pits and breaking a little-known law. The city prohibits outdoor burning, though it offers a wide loophole for those who roast hot dogs or make s’mores. It’s a 45-year-old law that, like speeding and fireworks, is one of the most violated in the city, and it is seldom enforced.
Treasuring up those irreplaceable memories of summer family travels: Raquel Santiago
EUCLID, Ohio -- To travel or not to travel, that was the question my husband and I would ponder every summer when our three girls, who are now teens and young adults, were little. It was no wonder. Like for so many parents of young children, the mere thought of...
Maple Heights neighbors complain about garbage still piling up in yard
MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s been a month since the 19 News Troubleshooter Team visited a neighborhood after complaints of a resident not cleaning up their yard and there has been no progress from either the homeowner or city officials. For the past two years, resident Daniel Scoglietti...
Medina Co. residents resist against big box-stores coming to neighborhood
Dollar General now owns a parcel of land in Lafayette Township, but residents are fighting against the construction of the new store.
City leaders say downtown Cleveland is recovering with commuters coming back the slowest
CLEVELAND, Ohio — If a healthy downtown sits on a three-legged stool — supported by residents, nightlife and commuters — downtown Cleveland is wobbly, but improving, as it emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic. Local officials say downtown is recovering much faster than is indicated by a national...
Former Cleveland Indians star Joe Charboneau arrested, charged with domestic violence in Berea
BEREA, Ohio -- Former Cleveland Indians star Joe Charboneau, 67, was arrested Aug. 12 after he was seen shoving his wife, causing her to fall to the ground, outside Tony K’s Bar & Grille in Berea. Charboneau was later charged with domestic violence, violating a protection order and resisting...
Man charged in attack resigns from position as Lorain assistant fire chief
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - City officials confirmed on Saturday the Lorain assistant fire chief, who is facing charges in an attack, has resigned from his position. Matthew Homolya is accused of threatening his neighbor and their two dogs during a dispute near Vermilion. He was indicted on charges of aggravated...
U.S. Marshals arrest suspect in Cuyahoga Falls murder
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - A man wanted for a May murder at a home in Cuyahoga Falls is now behind bars. The U.S. Marshal Service Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Deair Johnson on Friday. Cuyahoga Falls police said Johnson, 28, of Akron, shot and killed Giovanni Stanford in the...
University of Akron police Lt. disciplined after actions in arrest deemed excessive
A University of Akron Police Lieutenant faces discipline for his actions during an arrest on July 13 that have since been deemed excessive.
Cleveland-based thrift store provides families with furniture
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio — Aug. 17 marks National Thrift Store Day, but the Cleveland Furniture Bank is consistently bringing furniture to families and individuals. Elizabeth Leon, a program assistant for Cleveland Furniture Bank, typically fills out tickets that say "sold" on them before she meets with her client. “These...
