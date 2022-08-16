ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brecksville, OH

scriptype.com

Nail spa like no other opens on Royalton Road

If you enjoy serious pampering, there’s a new nail game in town that will not disappoint. PAINT Nail Bar, billed as “A Luxury Nail Affair” and just one of two Ohio locations, celebrated its grand opening at 4101 East Royalton Road in Broadview Heights, courtesy of husband-and-wife ownership team Sharece Miller-Curry and Michael Curry of Beachwood.
BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Cities seek military veterans to volunteer in Berea Schools

BROOK PARK, Ohio -- The mayors of Berea, Brook Park and Middleburg Heights gathered alongside Berea City School District Superintendent Tracy Wheeler Wednesday (Aug. 17) and announced plans to offer volunteer opportunities in the district for military veterans. The new tri-city program stems from efforts Mayor Cyril Kleem initially began...
BEREA, OH
Cleveland.com

Voting is spirited in our search for Greater Cleveland’s best sub sandwich (Poll)

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The votes are pouring in to determine Greater Cleveland’s best sub sandwich. Polls opened Thursday, and local sub chain Dave’s Cosmic Subs – with multiple locations in Greater Cleveland -- jumped out to an early lead. But early this morning, The Village Butcher & Salumeria, in Mayfield Village, answered with a strong salvo and shot into the lead.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

So much for break time: Orange Police Blotter

Suspicion, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, having weapons under disability: Emery Road. After a patrol officer pulled into the Orange Sledding Hill parking lot at 2:40 p.m. Aug. 14, he noticed one car in the lot, with the front driver and passenger seats completely reclined, windows down and two people inside, enveloped in a strong odor of suspected marijuana.
ORANGE, OH
Brecksville, OH
Cleveland, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Akron woman to host event dedicated to female victims of homicide

AKRON, Ohio — According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, one in four women have been victims of severe physical violence by an intimate partner in their lifetime. Violence against women is one topic that hits close to home for Mikayla Greenwood. “In my own family, my grandmother...
Person
James
Person
John Adams
Cleveland.com

In Cleveland, the joy of using an outdoor fire pit comes with a small issue: It’s against the law

CLEVELAND, Ohio – As the weather cools, many residents across Cleveland will end their days in their back yards, sitting around fire pits and breaking a little-known law. The city prohibits outdoor burning, though it offers a wide loophole for those who roast hot dogs or make s’mores. It’s a 45-year-old law that, like speeding and fireworks, is one of the most violated in the city, and it is seldom enforced.
CLEVELAND, OH
#City Council#Ohio University#East Side
News Break
Politics
cleveland19.com

Man charged in attack resigns from position as Lorain assistant fire chief

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - City officials confirmed on Saturday the Lorain assistant fire chief, who is facing charges in an attack, has resigned from his position. Matthew Homolya is accused of threatening his neighbor and their two dogs during a dispute near Vermilion. He was indicted on charges of aggravated...
LORAIN, OH
cleveland19.com

U.S. Marshals arrest suspect in Cuyahoga Falls murder

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - A man wanted for a May murder at a home in Cuyahoga Falls is now behind bars. The U.S. Marshal Service Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Deair Johnson on Friday. Cuyahoga Falls police said Johnson, 28, of Akron, shot and killed Giovanni Stanford in the...
CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Cleveland-based thrift store provides families with furniture

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio — Aug. 17 marks National Thrift Store Day, but the Cleveland Furniture Bank is consistently bringing furniture to families and individuals. Elizabeth Leon, a program assistant for Cleveland Furniture Bank, typically fills out tickets that say "sold" on them before she meets with her client. “These...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio.

 https://www.cleveland.com

