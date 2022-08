One of Broncos QB Russell Wilson‘s chief frustrations that ultimately ended his time with the Seahawks was the unwillingness of the coaching staff to embrace him as a partner in the offense. That’s not been the case with the Broncos and new HC Nathaniel Hackett, who has made Wilson an essential partner as he installs his new system, tailoring it around his star quarterback.

