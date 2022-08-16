Marjorie J. Miller, age 98, passed away on Friday morning August 12, 2022 at Choice One Care Assisted Living in Kent, Washington. Marjorie Jane Miller was born on August 24, 1923 in Clintonville, Wisconsin, daughter to the late Max & Merle (Overton) Stieg. Max was the founder and President of Dairyman’s State Bank, so as a young girl she would often accompany her father on his friendly weekend visits to his farmer customers which also served as a stratagem to enable him to make sure those farms were being well run.

