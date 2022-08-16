ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New London, WI

kaukaunacommunitynews.com

Within 12 hours of cleanup, Kimberly murals vandalized again

KIMBERLY — Earlier this week, village of Kimberly summer staff members spent two days covering up graffiti on the murals in the CE bike tunnel. In less than a day vandals returned and defaced the murals again. “Very disheartening. Every mural that was fixed has been vandalized again within...
KIMBERLY, WI
waupacanow.com

Weyauwega police design new patch

Weyauwega police officers will soon be sporting a new department patch that was custom designed to highlight the department and what it stands for. It was an idea that Chief Brandon Leschke had in mind for most of his career. Leschke has served on the police force for 18 years...
WEYAUWEGA, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Man shot outside of vehicle at a Green Bay apartment complex

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are still looking for the suspect involved in a shooting that left one person injured outside an apartment complex on Green Bay’s east side on Saturday. Around 11:30 A.M. the Green Bay Police Department responded to Deckner Manor Apartments after a...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Menasha bridge closure extended, WisDOT cites issues

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Racine Street Bridge will be closed longer than expected in Wisconsin. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) Northeast Region, the schedule had to be changed because of “material supply chain challenges on key components that are instrumental in raising and lowering the lift bridge.”
MENASHA, WI
WausauPilot

Los Angeles man accused in multiple Wausau-area theft schemes

A Los Angeles, Cal. man is accused of swindling multiple Wausau-area victims out of tens of thousands of dollars in an alleged “grandparent scam,” while facing similar charges in two additional Wisconsin counties. William T. Comfort, 27, is being summoned into Marathon County Circuit Court Aug. 25 to...
WAUSAU, WI
waupacanow.com

Miller, Marjorie J.

Marjorie J. Miller, age 98, passed away on Friday morning August 12, 2022 at Choice One Care Assisted Living in Kent, Washington. Marjorie Jane Miller was born on August 24, 1923 in Clintonville, Wisconsin, daughter to the late Max & Merle (Overton) Stieg. Max was the founder and President of Dairyman’s State Bank, so as a young girl she would often accompany her father on his friendly weekend visits to his farmer customers which also served as a stratagem to enable him to make sure those farms were being well run.
CLINTONVILLE, WI
WausauPilot

New Weston pet store prompts controversy, request for new ordinance

A new pet store in Weston is prompting some residents to call for a ban on selling dogs in a retail setting. Halo Puppies and Supplies, 4111 Schofield Ave., received a license in June from the Village Board of Trustees to begin July 1. But in late July, several Weston officials were contacted by a resident concerned about the sale of puppies in retail pet stores through brokers, commonly referred to as “puppy mills.”
WESTON, WI
947jackfm.com

Task force looks at Central Wisconsin housing trends

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – An area planning commission is trying to address the housing issues in Central Wisconsin. North Central Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission held an open house Wednesday at Wausau City Hall, presenting their plan to gather data to tackle the housing crisis. New data from the 2020...
WAUSAU, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Appleton opens area’s largest lighted pickleball complex

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Appleton opened its pickleball complex on Tuesday, which is the largest one in the area with lights. The complex is at Telulah Park and a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at 10 a.m. The facility is open to people of all ages and abilities.
News Break
Politics
wearegreenbay.com

Mullet mania hits Northeast Wisconsin

BRILLION, Wis. (WFRV) – Voting for the USA Mullet Championships is going on right now and there are two kids that live in our viewing area that are finalists. One of them is 5-year-old Axel Wenzel from Brillion. He tells Local 5 News that he has been growing out...
BRILLION, WI
whby.com

Worker dies at Kaukauna paper mill

KAUKAUNA, Wis. — A worker dies at a paper mill in Kaukauna. It happened Tuesday evening during operating hours at the Ahlstrom-Munksjo Thilmany Paper Mill. The worker’s name and further details were not released. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating.
KAUKAUNA, WI
waupacanow.com

Five injured in crash

Five people were injured in a crash shortly before 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, in the town of Union. Waupaca County deputies responded to a call regarding a crash on Hillside Road, east of Bridge Road. The initial report advised that two occupants were trapped in the vehicle and another...
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
MIX 108

Minnesotan Man Breaks Into Wisconsin Home To Take A Bath

Well, this is an interesting story with a very random twist. A man from Minnesota broke into a home in Wisconsin and all for one very ridiculous reason. It has been a weird month for crime in Wisconsin. Recently, police in Wausau captured something unexpected on camera: their capture of a wild turkey! Somehow, the wild turkey made it into an apartment on the second floor.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Former used car salesman John Solberg agrees to plea deal

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Nearly three years after John Solberg pleaded not guilty to a 15-count federal indictment for his attempt to defraud people through his used car business, he has now agreed to a plea deal. Solberg did not appear in federal court in person. Rather, the 25-minute...
GREEN BAY, WI

