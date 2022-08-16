Read full article on original website
WLTX.com
Exhibition games are not guaranteed wins, just ask Lamont Paris
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina's 2022-2023 basketball schedule tips off with an exhibition game on Nov. 2 against a Mars Hill team led by former Gamecock Larry Davis. The game will give fans their first look at the first Lamont Paris team at South Carolina. Paris hopes his first exhibition game in Columbia will go better than his first exhibition at Chattanooga.
Lamont Paris on Josh Gray: 'He's such a physical specimen'
There’s a big man on campus who was once a very highly sought after high school recruit. Josh Gray picked LSU but spent only one year at the school before transferring to play at South Carolina under former head coach Frank Martin. Part of the reason for the transfer for Gray was he felt like he fit Martin’s style better than where he was at LSU.
WLTX.com
Weeks into his college career, GG Jackson has developed a strong bond with head coach Lamont Paris
CAYCE, S.C. — When GG Jackson reclassified to the Class of 2022, it allowed him to enroll early as a very true freshman and begin his college career a year ahead of schedule. The former Ridge View star was the top-ranked prospect for the Class of 2023 and by...
WLTX.com
Xzavier McLeod chooses the Gamecocks
CAMDEN, S.C. — Xzavier McLeod and the Camden Bulldogs will kick off the 2022 season at home against Myrtle Beach. Roughly 25 hours before kickoff, McLeod was on the field at Zemp Stadium for a ceremony where he made his college choice official. The finalists for McLeod were South...
The Post and Courier
Gamecocks' 'Lil Turbo' brings his speed from Columbia U to USC run game
COLUMBIA — Checking out the new kid never backfired so spectacularly. South Carolina’s running backs welcomed Dante Miller to their room during the summer and saw Mighty Mouse, a 5-9 mound of sinew with biceps that looked like shot puts sewn under his skin. If the term “Squat thrust” could resemble a person, that person would be Miller.
Clemson-South Carolina baseball rivalry just got spicier with Lee going to Gamecocks
The Clemson Insider has confirmed that former Clemson head coach Monte Lee will be coaching for the Tigers' rival next season. With South Carolina baseball assistant Chad Caillet retiring, Lee is joining the (...)
heraldadvocate.com
SC State Hall of Famer Named Interim AD
ORANGEBURG – South Carolina State Hall of Famer Keshia Campbell has been named the interim director of athletics at her alma mater, the university announced Tuesday. Campbell will assume her duties immediately. Campbell, the second female athletics director to lead the SC State Program, brings a wealth of experience...
Columbia Star
Columbia’s Buckner faces off with former team
Columbia Capitals offensive coordinator Chris Buckner will get his first opportunity to call plays this week as the high school football season kicks off with Week 0. While some coaches get to ease their way into seasons and their careers, Buckner gets an interesting start to his play calling career as Columbia hosts the C.A. Johnson Green Hornets Friday, August 19 at Bolden Stadium.
SC’s Top Spots for Sausage
Taking a look at the top spots for sausage in SC.bestrecipebox.com. For many that live in South Carolina, sausage is a staple in many households and is used in many classic southern recipes. Although there are great establishments in South Carolina you can go to for your sausage fix, we narrowed it down to three places that are the most popular according to popularity and Google reviews.
WLTX.com
Latest earthquake in South Carolina not in Kershaw County
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — The ground under South Carolina has once again come to life with a seismic rumble but it wasn't in Lugoff or Elgin. Kershaw County is seeing a slight break from the earthquakes with the latest occurring just under 4 miles southeast of the Homeland Park community in Anderson County. For reference, that's about 110 miles northwest of the earthquake swarm that has rattled parts of the Columbia area since late December.
WCNC
University of South Carolina students still seeking answers from apartment complex
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Many words can be used to describe the start of a new school year. For some University of South Carolina students living off campus, those words are 'anxious', 'frustrated', and 'confused', and those don't describe how they feel about class. With just a few days until...
Three Great Steakhouses in South Carolina
What is that one thing that you always end up ordering, if you find it listed on the menu? If your answer is a 'good steak' then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: 3 amazing steakhouses in South Carolina that you should absolutely visit if you love eating good food. If you haven't been to any of these places, make sure you do.
Columbia Star
From Ashes to Wow!
The Garden Club Council of Greater Columbia’s building at Maxcy Gregg Park burned in December 2018. On August 29 the organization is excited to host an open house to view the newly reconstructed building from 10 a.m.–noon at 1605 Park Circle, Maxcy Gregg Park. City dignitaries, council club...
Large fire rips through Lexington home on Saturday morning
LEXINGTON, S.C. — Authorities say the homeowner walked away uninjured from a house fire that temporarily closed a neighborhood road in Lexington on Saturday morning. According to Lexington Police, the fire happened on Hunters Ridge Drive inside the town limits near North Lake Drive. As Lexington Fire Service battled the blaze, police announced around 7 a.m. that Hunters Ridge Road was temporarily shut down from the 100 block to the 300 block.
Students upset with unclean apartments as they move in
COLUMBIA, South Carolina — Ashlee Gainey, a senior mass communication major at the University of South Carolina was excited to start the year off on a good foot with a new apartment. She was disappointed. Gainey, who had just studied abroad, had her friend look for apartments. They decided...
WLTX.com
Warmer, with some rain this afternoon
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A front will lift from the south tonight. This will increase the chance for rain late tonight and Friday. The front may linger through the weekend. This will keep the chances for rain around. Temperatures will be a little warmer Saturday and Sunday. Wednesday was overcast...
WIS-TV
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Crash on I-26 near Exit 97
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Midlands drivers taking I-26 were advised by SCDOT of a traffic crash Friday near Exit 97. First responders closed one lane in the westbound lanes at around 12:19 p.m. The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported injuries in the crash. Notice a spelling or grammar error in...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Coroner: SC Woman’s body found, now ex-boyfriend turns up dead
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — The body of a woman previously reported as missing was found this week in a South Carolina marsh, and her ex-boyfriend at the crux of the investigation was found dead hours later of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot, authorities said. Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo...
WIS-TV
Pedestrian identified in deadly Sunset Blvd collision
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The victim in a deadly collision in Lexington County was identified Friday. The Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher identified Milton Timothy Decker, 53, of Columbia as the victim of the Aug. 16 collision at Sunset Blvd and Saluda Woods in West Columbia. Fisher said Decker...
WLTX.com
The unsettled weather pattern continues
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A front will continue to lift north today. Showers will be likely through the early afternoon hours. Some drier air may work into the area later this afternoon and this evening. There will still be a chance for a few showers and storms this evening and tonight. More sunshine is forecast for Saturday, but the chance for rain will increase Sunday.
