HONOR ROLE: Former Dewey skipper named top national coach

By Mike Tupa, Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise
 4 days ago

As an addendum of achievement to the 2021-22 college softball season, former Dewey High head coach Phil McSpedden secured the NAIA Softball Coach of the Year honor for the success of his Oklahoma City University Stars team.

The Stars streaked to their 11th national championship since McSpadden became the OCU skipper in 1988.

During his 34 years at the helm, OCU has gobbled up its competition for 1,843 wins, including seven 60-victory campaigns.

Last season, the Stars finished 26-2 in their final 28 games and won their last 11 in a row.

McSpadden proved to be the original architect of Dewey’s incredible diamond success in the 1980s.

He steered the Lady Doggers to state titles in 1984, 1985 and 1986. A tribute to his impact in program building is that Dewey captured another four state softball titles (1988, 1990, 1991 and 1994) during the eight years after his departure, with superb replacement Mark Dicus guiding the team.

McSpadden hailed from Vinita and played baseball at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M and Oral Roberts.

He also coached at Ponca City High School.

This article originally appeared on Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise:

