Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Seafood Restaurants in North CarolinaAlina AndrasAberdeen, NC
Day Trip From Charlotte: The Biltmore EstateCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
3 Top Dance Schools in Charlotte for KidsCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
The Top Farmers Markets in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
5 Top Rated Wine Bars in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Related
WBTV
Charlotte man sentenced to over 5 years in prison for robbing four banks
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A serial bank robber who targeted branches in Gaston and Union counties was sentenced to more than five years in prison, prosecutors said. According to U.S. Attorney Dena King, 62-year-old David Plyler, of Charlotte, was sentenced to 63 months in prison and three years of supervised release.
wccbcharlotte.com
Police Charge Gastonia Man For Murder In Fatal Stabbing
Detectives have charged a 55-year-old man for the murder of Donald Watts that occurred inside a Gastonia home on August 3rd. Around 2:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to the home on Belfast Drive to check on a resident after a possible assault. At the scene, officers located Watts dead inside...
Armed Charlotte carjacker sentenced to seven years: DOJ
Jermaine Lee Moss, 21, is currently in federal custody and will be moved to the federal Bureau of Prisons after he's designated to a federal facility.
9-year-old boy shot in Gastonia; suspect sought
GASTONIA, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A nine-year-old boy who was inside a home in Gastonia was shot Friday night and a suspect is being sought, Gastonia Police said Saturday. Officers responded to calls around 11:30 p.m. regarding the shooting Friday night at a home on W. Fourth Avenue. A nine-year-old boy was found suffering […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
9-year-old boy shot, seriously injured in Gastonia, police say
GASTONIA, N.C. — A 9-year-old boy was seriously injured during a shooing inside a Gastonia home Friday night, according to police. The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. near the 1200 block of West Fourth Avenue, near West Garrison Boulevard. The Gastonia Police Department said on Twitter they believe the...
Sheriff: 26 arrested on drug charges after undercover operations in Lancaster County
LANCASTER, S.C. — More than two dozen people are facing drug charges after undercover operations, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday. According to the sheriff’s office, the undercover investigations took place over the last few months across the county, and they were conducted by LCSO’s narcotics task force.
WMBF
Man facing dozens of counts of statutory rape, deputies say
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan County Sheriff’s Office has charged a 20-year-old with dozens of counts of various child sex crimes. Deputies say they recently arrested Austin David Talbert, 20, during an investigation they say is ongoing. The offenses involve a 13-year-old girl, according to law enforcement. They say...
Gastonia officers will not face charges in homeless veteran's arrest, DA says
GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gaston County District Attorney's Office said it will not charge officers involved in the controversial arrest of a homeless veteran last October. In July, a judge ordered Gastonia police to release the video of Joshua Rohrer's October 2021 arrest. Rohrer was arrested on charges of panhandling and resisting arrest during the incident. In the body camera footage, Officer Maurice Taylor claims Rohrer's service dog, Sunshine, bit his boot. When Sunshine gets close to Officer Cierra Brooks and a distressed Rohrer, Taylor deploys his stun gun, hitting the dog.
IN THIS ARTICLE
qcitymetro.com
CMPD update on fentanyl dangers
This item first appeared in our morning newsletter, which is delivered Monday through Saturday to more than 7,000 smart subscribers in the Charlotte area. You can become one of them. Big Number. 90. As of July 31, that was the number of people in Charlotte-Mecklenburg who died this year from...
Charlotte man with several violent convictions sentenced for illegal gun possession
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte man with multiple prior violent convictions was sentenced to over seven years in prison Tuesday for illegally possessing a firearm, according to the U.S. District Attorney’s Office. Officials said 55-year-old Timothy Lamont Johnson had pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in June […]
wccbcharlotte.com
Gastonia Police Charge Driver With DWI, Death By Motor Vehicle
GASTONIA, N.C. — Gastonia Police say a 53-year-old man is under arrest for driving drunk and fatally striking a woman sitting in her driveway. Ray Charles Weber was charged with death by motor vehicle, DWI and other charges after he struck 33-year-old Whitney Calhoun with his truck on August 13th.
Two Fentanyl traffickers busted in Charlotte are sentenced
CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two fentanyl traffickers who were caught by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department were sentenced Wednesday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced. The first case involved 32-year-old Wellford resident Lawrence Robinson, who will serve 13 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges in March. […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man with lengthy criminal record charged in 2021 west Charlotte deadly shooting
CHARLOTTE — The family of a man killed in a shooting in April 2021 held a balloon release the day after someone was charged in the case. Family members gathered Tuesday night at the spot along Wilkinson Boulevard where he was shot. “It still brings back heartache and pain...
WBTV
Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting in south Charlotte
Eight children were taken to the hospital with injuries sustained in the crash. Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in south Charlotte. School bus crash reported in Jefferson, S.C. Updated: 8 hours ago. The bus was carrying 24 students from New Heights Middle School and Jefferson Elementary School. Charlotte Pride...
firststateupdate.com
Police: Out On Unsecured Bond In Stolen Car Case, Woman Flees Police In Stolen Car
Newark Police have issued a warrant for a woman that fled from them in a stolen vehicle according to Lt. Andrew Rubin. Rubin said just before 7:00 pm, on August 13, 2022, a Newark Police officer patrolling the 1100-block of South College Avenue observed a vehicle stopped and blocking the entrance/exit driveway for a business. The officer contacted the driver and determined that the vehicle was not displaying a registration plate. During the course of the investigation, the vehicle was found to have been reported stolen in Raleigh, North Carolina said Rubin.
Sentenced Rock Hill man sold guns, drugs to undercover agents
CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Rock Hill man was sentenced on Tuesday for selling guns and drugs to undercover agents, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced. 40-year-old Rock Hill resident Santuron Cureton will serve 15 years in prison after pleading guilty in 2021 to charges. 12 other […]
Suspect runs, AR-15 rifle, cocaine seized in Iredell County, deputies say
TROUTMAN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Investigators are searching for a man they said ran away after deputies responding to a noise complaint noticed a large plastic bag containing white powder in his vehicle, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said deputies were called out to complaints of noise and a large party […]
Iredell County K-9 tracks suspect who fled deputies after crash, authorities say
STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A K-9 helped Iredell County deputies track a man who fled on foot after a high-speed chase ended in a crash in Statesville Wednesday morning, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said deputies attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation on Wilkesboro Highway during the […]
wccbcharlotte.com
Charlotte Family Speaks Out Against Violence As They Prepare To Bury Their 14-Year-Old Son
CHARLOTTE — Family and friends are preparing to bury a 14-year-old boy shot to death last week in a Southwest Charlotte neighborhood. Family members say Gregory Holmes was full of life and loved football. He attended Martin Luther King Jr Middle School last year. His family says they enjoyed...
Sheriff: Two people arrested in Cleveland County with estimated 44 pounds of meth
CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — A traffic stop in Cleveland County led to the arrest of two suspects accused of trafficking methamphetamine and cocaine worth more than $1 million, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies with the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office said they found approximately 44 pounds of meth and...
Comments / 0