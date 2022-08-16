Newark Police have issued a warrant for a woman that fled from them in a stolen vehicle according to Lt. Andrew Rubin. Rubin said just before 7:00 pm, on August 13, 2022, a Newark Police officer patrolling the 1100-block of South College Avenue observed a vehicle stopped and blocking the entrance/exit driveway for a business. The officer contacted the driver and determined that the vehicle was not displaying a registration plate. During the course of the investigation, the vehicle was found to have been reported stolen in Raleigh, North Carolina said Rubin.

