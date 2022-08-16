ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WBTV

Charlotte man sentenced to over 5 years in prison for robbing four banks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A serial bank robber who targeted branches in Gaston and Union counties was sentenced to more than five years in prison, prosecutors said. According to U.S. Attorney Dena King, 62-year-old David Plyler, of Charlotte, was sentenced to 63 months in prison and three years of supervised release.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Police Charge Gastonia Man For Murder In Fatal Stabbing

Detectives have charged a 55-year-old man for the murder of Donald Watts that occurred inside a Gastonia home on August 3rd. Around 2:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to the home on Belfast Drive to check on a resident after a possible assault. At the scene, officers located Watts dead inside...
GASTONIA, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

9-year-old boy shot in Gastonia; suspect sought

GASTONIA, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A nine-year-old boy who was inside a home in Gastonia was shot Friday night and a suspect is being sought, Gastonia Police said Saturday. Officers responded to calls around 11:30 p.m. regarding the shooting Friday night at a home on W. Fourth Avenue. A nine-year-old boy was found suffering […]
GASTONIA, NC
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, NC
WMBF

Man facing dozens of counts of statutory rape, deputies say

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan County Sheriff’s Office has charged a 20-year-old with dozens of counts of various child sex crimes. Deputies say they recently arrested Austin David Talbert, 20, during an investigation they say is ongoing. The offenses involve a 13-year-old girl, according to law enforcement. They say...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Gastonia officers will not face charges in homeless veteran's arrest, DA says

GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gaston County District Attorney's Office said it will not charge officers involved in the controversial arrest of a homeless veteran last October. In July, a judge ordered Gastonia police to release the video of Joshua Rohrer's October 2021 arrest. Rohrer was arrested on charges of panhandling and resisting arrest during the incident. In the body camera footage, Officer Maurice Taylor claims Rohrer's service dog, Sunshine, bit his boot. When Sunshine gets close to Officer Cierra Brooks and a distressed Rohrer, Taylor deploys his stun gun, hitting the dog.
GASTONIA, NC
#Shooting#Prison#Firearms#Violent Crime
qcitymetro.com

CMPD update on fentanyl dangers

This item first appeared in our morning newsletter, which is delivered Monday through Saturday to more than 7,000 smart subscribers in the Charlotte area. You can become one of them. Big Number. 90. As of July 31, that was the number of people in Charlotte-Mecklenburg who died this year from...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Gastonia Police Charge Driver With DWI, Death By Motor Vehicle

GASTONIA, N.C. — Gastonia Police say a 53-year-old man is under arrest for driving drunk and fatally striking a woman sitting in her driveway. Ray Charles Weber was charged with death by motor vehicle, DWI and other charges after he struck 33-year-old Whitney Calhoun with his truck on August 13th.
GASTONIA, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Two Fentanyl traffickers busted in Charlotte are sentenced

CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two fentanyl traffickers who were caught by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department were sentenced Wednesday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced. The first case involved 32-year-old Wellford resident Lawrence Robinson, who will serve 13 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges in March. […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBTV

Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting in south Charlotte

Eight children were taken to the hospital with injuries sustained in the crash. Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in south Charlotte. School bus crash reported in Jefferson, S.C. Updated: 8 hours ago. The bus was carrying 24 students from New Heights Middle School and Jefferson Elementary School. Charlotte Pride...
CHARLOTTE, NC
firststateupdate.com

Police: Out On Unsecured Bond In Stolen Car Case, Woman Flees Police In Stolen Car

Newark Police have issued a warrant for a woman that fled from them in a stolen vehicle according to Lt. Andrew Rubin. Rubin said just before 7:00 pm, on August 13, 2022, a Newark Police officer patrolling the 1100-block of South College Avenue observed a vehicle stopped and blocking the entrance/exit driveway for a business. The officer contacted the driver and determined that the vehicle was not displaying a registration plate. During the course of the investigation, the vehicle was found to have been reported stolen in Raleigh, North Carolina said Rubin.
NEWARK, DE
Fox 46 Charlotte

Sentenced Rock Hill man sold guns, drugs to undercover agents

CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Rock Hill man was sentenced on Tuesday for selling guns and drugs to undercover agents, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced. 40-year-old Rock Hill resident Santuron Cureton will serve 15 years in prison after pleading guilty in 2021 to charges. 12 other […]

