Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 21, 2022 in Statesville, NC
The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 6 mph.
Aug. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
Tonight's weather conditions in Statesville: Cloudy with showers. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Saturday, Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the east.
PHOTOS: North Iredell vs Watauga volleyball
Scenes from Friday's volleyball showdown between North Iredell and Watauga. In a match featuring two of the top three teams in the West region of North Carolina, the Raiders prevailed in five sets (25-23, 20-25, 25-21, 21-25, 15-10). Photos by Tyrone Summers / sports@statesville.com.
K&W will live on — and could return to cities where the restaurant closed, say new owners
The new owner of K&W Cafeterias said Wednesday it plans to keep the 85-year-old brand alive and will consider re-entering cities and towns the restaurant chain left in the past three years. K&W Cafeteria Inc., a Winston-Salem-based purveyor of Southern comfort foods, was sold for an undisclosed price to Louisiana-based...
ROUNDUP: Warriors, Blue Devils earn volleyball wins
CLAREMONT—Keely West served six aces and handed out 24 assists Thursday as West Iredell downed Bunker Hill in straight sets, winning 25-12, 25-12, 25-7. The Warriors improved to 2-0. Addison Gallyon registered 12 kills and two blocks. Ryleigh Capps added 11 kills. West Iredell’s JV picked up its first...
Mooresville turns the tables on Davie County
MOORESVILLE — A win to start a new season is always sweet, but what if a bit of revenge was added to that equation?. Mooresville was presented with that opportunity on Friday night, facing down a Davie County team that beat them handily last season. The Blue Devils took that opportunity and ran with it.
PHOTOS: South Iredell vs North Iredell football
Scenes from Thursday night's season opener between South Iredell and visiting North Iredell. The Vikings won 44-7.
PHOTOS: Lake Norman vs West Iredell
Scenes from Thursday night's game between Lake Norman and visiting West Iredell. The Wildcats won 55-0.
Warrant: Man charged in Wake deputy's killing was arrested in WNC
A man stopped Tuesday in Burke County now is facing a murder charge for the killing of a deputy in Wake County on Aug. 11. Arturo Marin Sotelo, 29, of Apex, was charged with murder in the killing of Ned Patrick Byrd, court documents show. Multiple media sources report that...
2 varsity football games moved to today
Several Iredell County high school varsity football teams have moved their season openers up to tonight in an effort to dodge Friday’s forecasted inclement weather. South Iredell hosts North Iredell at 7:30 p.m. Lake Norman hosts West Iredell at 7:30 p.m. There are no changes at Statesville and Mooresville....
New Amity ARP Church to celebrate 175th anniversary
New Amity Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church is celebrating its 175th anniversary on Aug. 28. The service will begin at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Dr. John Kimmons of Greensboro sharing the Gospel. The Rev. Dr. Earl Linderman and Erskine Seminary student Joshua Feimster will assist in the service. Feimster is a great-grandson of Abner and Isabella Feimster, forefathers of the church.
Ted Budd talks agriculture, economy at Iredell County Farm Bureau Legislative Dinner
While Ted Budd still lives on the farm he grew up on, he said, at the Iredell County Farm Bureau Legislative Dinner on Friday, that he himself wasn’t one. “You all have worked too hard to give away that title,” Budd said. “You all have worked way too hard, I took the easier job when I went to Washington D.C.
Statesville shuts out Carson in season debut
As Rydell Cowan’s first game as a head coach ended, he received a cool congratulations in celebration of his first career win at the hands of senior Titus Myers—an ice-cold Gatorade jug filled with water dumped on him. In addition to the bath, he gave his coach after...
Statesville neighbors: Obituaries for August 21
Read through the obituaries published today in Statesville Record and Landmark . (8) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
School districts, nonprofits work together to eliminate period poverty in Iredell County
United Way of Iredell County, Mooresville Graded School District, Iredell- Statesville Schools, Mooresville Kindness Closet and Well-Equipped Period have collaborated to bring the Red Cart Project to Mooresville Graded School District and Iredell-Statesville Schools for the 2022-2023 school year. Kicking off the program to address period poverty in the area,...
ROUNDUP: West Iredell prevails in Pope’s debut as coach
CONOVER—West Iredell swept Newton-Conover in its season opener Wednesday, giving new head coach and former Warriors player Macy Pope her first victory. West Iredell won 25-4, 25-7, 25-14. The Warriors opened the first set by scoring the first 19 points. Keely West served four of her five aces during...
Statesville Greyhounds eager to prolong their success
New head coaches often inherit a rebuild. Not the case at Statesville. First-year coach Rydell Cowan found the football program in good standing. For starters, the Greyhounds have won four consecutive conference championships. Cowan wants the good times to continue. “I would say the pressure is not really on winning...
What you missed this week in notable Statesville crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Statesville Record and Landmark . (9) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
