Old Ferry Rd. bridge openings for boats suspended until AprilWatchful EyeMathews, VA
Senior Citizen Discounts in Chesapeake, VATerry MansfieldChesapeake, VA
3 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
5 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Portsmouth City Council votes to name a street after hometown hero Missy ElliottCheryl E PrestonPortsmouth, VA
Portsmouth native hosts 8th annual ‘Jordan Bridge’ walk and supply drive
For eight years, Cathy Ballard-Sugars hosts the "South Norfolk Jordan Bridge Walk w/a Purpose." Ballard- Sugars came up with the idea because she loves to walk the Jordan Bridge for exercise.
WAVY News 10
Beloved Virginia Beach elementary school custodian retires
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A beloved member of the Woodstock Elementary School community retired on Wednesday after serving the Virginia Beach school for more than two decades. But before Head Custodian Otis Thourogood, AKA Mr. OT, could leave, the school had to give him a big final farewell. School...
Williamsburg to host Future Festivals
The city is set to host eight Future Festivals that residents can take part in.
WAVY News 10
I’m Kenneth Ferguson, 10 On Your Side: See You Later Wavy 10!
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Well, I’ve finally reached the end of my internship. I can’t believe how much experience I have gained from being here. I have had the chance to shadow so many different departments at the station. I was able to work with the newscast, production team, Hampton Roads Show, digital team, sales department, and of course the one I was assigned to, the promotions team. To be able to work with so many amazing people every day has been an honor.
Black-owned business showcase returns to Patrick Henry Mall
The showcase took place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and gave black-owned businesses the opportunity to display their products or services that shoppers can browse and buy.
Critically Missing Adult Alert issued for a woman in Virginia Beach
According to the Virginia State Police, 40-year-old Marie Darshaun Covington was last seen the night of August 17 around 10 p.m. in the area of Thalia Trace Drive.
WAVY News 10
Community members, city officials react to back-to-back shootings in Norfolk
WAVY News 10's Julie Millet reports. Community members, city officials react to back-to-back …. Local organization to host art show and gala in October …. Community leaders to host Hampton Roads Happiness …. Portsmouth native hosts 8th annual ‘Jordan Bridge’ …. Virginia Beach Taco Festival returns this weekend.
Hampton Virginia Aquaplex set to open soon despite supply chain delays
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton Virginia Aquaplex was slated to open this summer, but supply chain issues have delayed construction. The facility is set to open around fall 2022. Some of the features inside include a 50-meter competition pool, a 25-yard competition programming pool, 1,500 seats for spectators and an outdoor splashdown park. “To […]
Some Portsmouth residents face eviction even though rent relief checks are coming
At the Stone Ridge apartments in Portsmouth, some residents face eviction even though some have proof that rent relief checks are coming.
Isle of Wight County Schools names new superintendent
During a special meeting Thursday, the School Board of Isle of Wight County named Dr. Theo Cramer as the new Superintendent for the division.
Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney urges those with info about shootings to come forward
As Norfolk police investigate two deadly shootings that happened in a matter of hours on Thursday afternoon, the Commonwealth's Attorney Ramin Fatehi tells 10 On Your Side that there is something residents can do to make Norfolk a safer place.
WAVY News 10
Police respond to back-to-back fatal shootings in Norfolk
WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Police respond to back-to-back fatal shootings in …. Hampton Virginia Aquaplex set to open soon despite …. First community clinic for monkeypox vaccine will …. Operation School Supplies in Virginia Beach. Governor Youngkin wants to set aside $400 million …. New playground coming to...
‘Holding on to faith’: Family of victim in fatal 7-Eleven shooting seeking answers
Tragedy struck following a double murder two months ago at a 7-Eleven on Kiln Creek Parkway in Newport News.
WAVY News 10
Man fatally shot Saturday morning in Suffolk
Police say the shooting happened around 2:50 a.m. in the 400 block of Wilson Street. That's off of West Washington Street, near Carolina Road. Community leader reacts to man charged in Maple Ave. …. Critically Missing Adult Alert issued for a woman …. Local organization to host art show and...
Community leader reacts to man charged in Maple Ave. shooting
The President of Stop the Violence 757 told 10 On Your Side it's great to see police charging him to show residents that something is being done.
Man fatally struck while trying to assist disabled vehicle on Indian River Rd in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach police say a man died following a crash on Indian River Road Thursday evening.
19-year-old dead, 17-year-old hurt after shooting at Wards Corner in Norfolk
A 19-year-old was killed and a 17-year-old was injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon in the Wards Corner area of Norfolk.
3 men dead, 2 others hurt after shooting on Fenner St in Norfolk
Police say three men were found dead on the scene and two other people were taken to a local hospital following a shooting in Norfolk on Thursday afternoon.
WAVY News 10
Man charged in Portsmouth 2-year-old’s death released on $20K bond
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of a Portsmouth toddler will be released from jail on a $20,000 bond. 2-year-old Mayze Moon was shot in the head on August 10 in a home in the 2800 block of Deep Creek Boulevard. He died in a hospital on Saturday.
‘Nobody else needs to die here’: Plans to close Route 58 median after deadly accidents
"It means a lot to us to have this change for Shelby. Nobody else needs to die here."
