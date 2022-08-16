ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

WAVY News 10

Beloved Virginia Beach elementary school custodian retires

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A beloved member of the Woodstock Elementary School community retired on Wednesday after serving the Virginia Beach school for more than two decades. But before Head Custodian Otis Thourogood, AKA Mr. OT, could leave, the school had to give him a big final farewell. School...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

I’m Kenneth Ferguson, 10 On Your Side: See You Later Wavy 10!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Well, I’ve finally reached the end of my internship. I can’t believe how much experience I have gained from being here. I have had the chance to shadow so many different departments at the station. I was able to work with the newscast, production team, Hampton Roads Show, digital team, sales department, and of course the one I was assigned to, the promotions team. To be able to work with so many amazing people every day has been an honor.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Community members, city officials react to back-to-back shootings in Norfolk

WAVY News 10's Julie Millet reports. Community members, city officials react to back-to-back …. Local organization to host art show and gala in October …. Community leaders to host Hampton Roads Happiness …. Portsmouth native hosts 8th annual ‘Jordan Bridge’ …. Virginia Beach Taco Festival returns this weekend.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Hampton Virginia Aquaplex set to open soon despite supply chain delays

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton Virginia Aquaplex was slated to open this summer, but supply chain issues have delayed construction. The facility is set to open around fall 2022. Some of the features inside include a 50-meter competition pool, a 25-yard competition programming pool, 1,500 seats for spectators and an outdoor splashdown park. “To […]
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Police respond to back-to-back fatal shootings in Norfolk

WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Police respond to back-to-back fatal shootings in …. Hampton Virginia Aquaplex set to open soon despite …. First community clinic for monkeypox vaccine will …. Operation School Supplies in Virginia Beach. Governor Youngkin wants to set aside $400 million …. New playground coming to...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Man fatally shot Saturday morning in Suffolk

Police say the shooting happened around 2:50 a.m. in the 400 block of Wilson Street. That's off of West Washington Street, near Carolina Road. Community leader reacts to man charged in Maple Ave. …. Critically Missing Adult Alert issued for a woman …. Local organization to host art show and...
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Man charged in Portsmouth 2-year-old’s death released on $20K bond

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of a Portsmouth toddler will be released from jail on a $20,000 bond. 2-year-old Mayze Moon was shot in the head on August 10 in a home in the 2800 block of Deep Creek Boulevard. He died in a hospital on Saturday.
PORTSMOUTH, VA

