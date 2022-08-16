ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Netflix's Cobra Kai Season 5 Trailer Teases Terry Silver's New Regime, Chozen's Role In Miyagi-Do And So Much More

By Erik Swann
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qh1NE_0hJHFxBw00

The wait has been difficult, but Season 5 of Cobra Kai is just around the corner! The fourth season was pretty explosive, to say the least, and left viewers with a myriad of questions. While there’s still plenty that fans don’t know, the newly released trailer for the fifth season sheds a bit of light on the state of things. Quite frankly, there are a number of exciting moments to marvel at in this new footage. We now have a look at Terry Silver’s new karate regime at the titular dojo, Chozen’s role in helping Miyagi-Do Karate and so much more.

The trailer, which runs well over two minutes, certainly brings the level of intensity that one has come to expect from the sports dramedy. At the end of Cobra Kai Season 4 , Terry Silver stood victorious, as his dojo defeated Miyago-Do at the All-Valley Karate Tournament. Of course, viewers later learned that he rigged the competition by bribing a referee. Nevertheless, Thomas Ian Griffith’s smiling Silver (who has changed in some ways) , is now looking to expand his business empire by opening dojos all over the valley.

And as the trailer shows, Silver is indeed building a chain and doing it without fellow sensei John Kreese, who he framed for assault last season. He’s brought in fresh blood as a result, and the trailer puts heavy emphasis on new character Kim Da-Eun. Played by Alicia Hannah-Kim, Da-Eun is a Korean sensei who helps to expand Terry’s brand and, based on this footage, she has some serious moves and her own team of instructors. I think it goes without saying that she spells trouble for Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence .

Miyagi-Do has a new member of its own, though. Following his awesome return in Season 3, Chozen came back into the fray at the tail end of the fourth season. And he seems bent on helping Daniel take down Terry Silver. The former Karate Kid Part II villain referred to himself as “gasoline” in a previous Season 5 teaser and, now, it certainly looks like he’s going to bring the heat. What’s most exciting here is that it looks like he and Johnny are going to be spending a significant amount of time together – and will even team up in a fight. I’m curious as to what the initial interactions between LaRusso’s two former foes will look like.

One of the other notable elements in the Cobra Kai Season 5 trailer is the growing tension between Miguel Diaz and Johnny’s son, Robby Keene. After feeling like he was being pushed away by his sensei and surrogate father last season, Miguel left to go find his biological papa. Whether or not he does remains to be seen, but it’s clear that this season, he and Robby are going to have at least one tense fight. The footage also teases more tension between Anthony LaRusso and Kenny Payne as well as Tori Nichol’s further training. And of course, how can I not mention John Kreese duking it out with fellow inmates in the pen?

Not to sound ungrateful, but one person we didn’t see is Sean Kaman’s Mike Barnes, another major Karate Kid character returning in Season 5 . It’s likely that the showrunners want to keep his role as close to the vest as possible. It’s understandable and actually makes me even more eager to learn what’s become of Daniel’s other former rival. But that aside, this trailer definitely gives fans a lot to chew on and, if we go on this alone, this could be the acclaimed show’s best season to date.

Cobra Kai Season 5 premieres on September 9th as part of the 2022 TV schedule , so be sure you have a Netflix subscription by then so that you can check it out.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

7 new Netflix releases arrive today – including 1 you really need to watch

Netflix debuted a handful of new titles available to stream starting today — with the batch including several realities series, a suspenseful new crime documentary, and the third and final season of a high-profile fantasy series. In fact, we’ll start with that last item first, kicking off our latest Netflix release roundup with Locke & Key — one of several Carlton Cuse projects that actually span many of the major streamers.
TV SERIES
LADbible

People are calling Netflix's new big series a 'masterpiece'

A new Netflix series is absolutely smashing it among both critics and fans alike, with viewers describing the show as a 'masterpiece'. You can watch the trailer here:. The Sandman is based on the DC comic series of the same name, with both the source material and the show hailed by Neil Gaiman.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Payne
Person
Johnny Lawrence
Person
Thomas Ian Griffith
SheKnows

Wow! Young & Restless’ Former Faith Is All Grown Up — See for Yourself

Genoa City alum wears the heck out of a dress on a “magical” milestone night. A lot can happen in a year! It’s been a little longer than that since we last saw Alyvia Alyn Lind as the young favorite, Faith, on Young & Restless and she’s really grown up in her time away… at least it seems that way to those of us who watched her on our television screens since the time she was just a tot.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: A Familiar Character is Returning for Season 20 Premiere

We have more details about the NCIS season 20 premiere, which brings in two agents from the Hawai’i franchise to help clear Alden Parker and bring down the Raven. CBS hasn’t released the list of guest stars who will be joining this episode called “A Family Matter.” There are no hints that Mark Harmon’s Gibbs is returning. Let’s get that out of the way first. But Tobias Fornell (Joe Spano) is one of Gibbs’ best friends. CBS released more production photos late Thursday. And in one of the pictures, there’s Spano as Fornell smiling with Parker, McGee, Torres and Jess, along with Jane Tennant from Hawaii. The network has yet to say who is guest starring.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Korean
Outsider.com

‘Criminal Minds’: Why Special Agent Aaron Hotchner Actor Thomas Gibson Was Fired From the Show

Actor Thomas Gibson made quite a name for himself playing Special Agent Aaron Hotchner on Criminal Minds when the show was on CBS. But he soon found himself out of work. In fact, Gibson was fired from the show. We also would advise fans that while the show is now moving to Paramount Plus, don’t expect to see him coming back at all. Why in the world was Gibson fired? It had to do with some on-set interactions between Gibson and fellow cast members and crew members.
TV SERIES
OK! Magazine

Dean, Who? Tori Spelling Shows Off Tiny Frame In Red-Hot Swimsuit

Looking good, Tori Spelling! The starlet showed off her tiny frame in a red-hot swimsuit in order to promote her latest project. "Christmas in July {I mean August 🎄}…-It’s happening this week on #AtHomeWithTori on @vizio WatchFree+ on demand. My bff @jessamer and I plan an amazing #christmasinjuly pool party for our families," she captioned a slew of photos. "Complete with foam aka snow thx to @itsfoamtime and obsessed with ornament pool balls from @theholiball that we can also decorate the home with in December too!-Plus… my boy bestie @joshflagg1 cooks with me in the kitchen this week! He teaches...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Cobra Kai
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Mary Duncan

Man enraged at fiancée for cheating but was shocked when her secret was revealed

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When one of my best friends got engaged, a guy named Danny that I’ve known since high school, I tried my best to be happy for him. Danny was the kind of guy who never wanted to be single. He would go from girlfriend to girlfriend, often with disastrous results, and never pause to take a breath.
Harper's Bazaar

Zoë Kravitz Is "Really Grateful" to Have Met Boyfriend Channing Tatum

Zoë Kravitz is speaking openly about her first impression of now-boyfriend Channing Tatum. In a new interview with WSJ. Magazine, Kravitz talked about working with Tatum for her directorial debut, Pussy Island. "When you make things with people it's a very sacred space, and when you're compatible with somebody...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Netflix Just Announced A New Subscription Option—And It's Actually Affordable!

After years and years in which it dominated the streaming landscape, Netflix seems to be realizing that it can’t command extraordinarily high prices forever — especially given the fact that there’s so much more at-home streaming competition now. Does that mean the media giant is going to take a backseat to services like Amazon Prime, Hulu, and HBO? Not necessarily. But it does mean that change is going to have to happen if the brand wants to keep dominating the field — and that change is starting with a price announcement. Netflix just announced a new subscription option — and it’s actually affordable. Here’s everything you need to know.
TV & VIDEOS
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
142K+
Followers
36K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy