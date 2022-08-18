She-Hulk release date and time — how to watch online right now

You can finally watch She-Hulk online, and we already have, which is why we have our She-Hulk post-credit scenes and Easter eggs explainer live. Today, Jennifer Walters, Bruce Banner's cousin, gets her own spotlight in the MCU. Even if she has no interest whatsoever in it. Fortunately, going to be helped by plenty of people with experience in the industry. Want a taste of what's to come? Check out our spoiler-free She-Hulk review , which covers episodes 1 through 4.

She-Hulk release date, time and more

Release date and time: She-Hulk episode 1 came out today (Thursday, August 18) on Disney Plus at 3 a.m. ET. Full release schedule below.

Cast: Tatiania Maslany, Ginger Gonzaga, Jameela Jamil, Josh Segarra, Mark Ruffalo, Benedict Wong, Tim Roth

Directors: Kat Coiro, Anu Valia

Rating: TV-14

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law will be the first half-hour comedy series in the MCU, so don't go in expecting Law and Order: Marvel Victims Unit. Instead, She-Hulk looks to infuse the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the jokes it has so desperately needed as phase 4 hasn't always hit the right notes.

And, partially because Jennifer Walters is an attorney, She-Hulk is also the next big moment for Charlie Cox's Daredevil. Except he's just one of many familiar faces showing up in the series. Not only is Bruce Banner going to help his cousin get used to her powers, but Wong (Benedict Wong) himself is slated to show up.

All the while, She-Hulk is going to poke and prod at the corners of the MCU. Much like how Ms. Marvel showed us what it's like to be a teen in the Marvel world, and She-Hulk will flesh out how the chaos of the world of superpowered individuals is handled by its legal eagles.

Here's everything you need to know to watch She-Hulk online. Oh, and check out hilarious little ad for She-Hulk that's a meta-ad for the law firm that Walters is working for.

When does She-Hulk come out on Disney Plus?

She-Hulk episodes 1 is on Disney Plus starting Thursday (August 18), at at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT. / 8 a.m. BST.

Eight more episodes will arrive on the following Thursdays. A full She-Hulk schedule is below.

She-Hulk is the latest Disney Plus Marvel series original, following Ms. Marvel. The next upcoming Marvel movie is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever .

How to watch She-Hulk internationally

Disney Plus is available in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mauritius, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom, so it's not going to be tough to get access to She-Hulk.

She-Hulk episodes schedule

She-Hulk episode 1: August 18

She-Hulk episode 2: August 25

She-Hulk episode 3: September 1

She-Hulk episode 4: September 8

She-Hulk episode 5: September 5

She-Hulk episode 6: September 22

She-Hulk episode 7: September 29

She-Hulk episode 8: October 6

She-Hulk episode 9: October 13

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law trailer and poster

Disney released the first official trailer and poster for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law on May 17. The trailer shows a little about what we can expect from the show, including Walters' having to manage her legal career with the burgeoning superpowers that turn her into a giant green Hulk-like being.

Disney Plus Day had previously given us a look at the show , but only very briefly. We didn't even get to see Tatiana Maslany don the CGI makeup required to She-Hulk

The first poster doesn't reveal a great deal, though the background suggests the show may be set in Los Angeles — the first time the city has shown up since Iron Man 3.

(Image credit: Disney/Marvel Studios)

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law cast

The cast of She-Hulk is led by Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, a lawyer who gains the ability to transform into the titular green hero.

She is joined by Mark Ruffalo, who is reprising his role as Bruce Banner / The Hulk. He is Jennifer's cousin.

Tim Roth is on board as Emil Blonsky, aka Abomination, a Russian-born former officer in the United Kingdom's Royal Marines Commandos. Blonsky combined super soldier serum and gamma radiation to transform into a humanoid monster more powerful than the Hulk.

Ginger Gonzaga is playing Walters' best friend, while Renée Elise Goldsberry is Amelia (her relationship to the central character is unknown).

Jameela Jamil is also joining the She-Hulk cast as Titania, a rival of She-Hulk with incredible strength. Titania was introduced in Secret Wars No. 3 in 1984. Born Mary MacPherran, she gains super strength after being taken to an alien planet.

Disney has also confirmed that Benedict Wong will reprise his role as Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme and most recently appeared in Doctor Strange 2. Josh Segarra, Jon Bass, Anais Almonte and Nicholas Cirillo have been cast in unknown roles, while wrestler David Otunga appears as in the trailer a guy Walters goes on a date with.

Z-list hero Frog-Man is also confirmed to appear, but it's not been revealed who plays him.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law: MCU Phase 4 tie-ins

We already know that Wong is set to appear in the show in some capacity, and Abomination previously had a cameo in Shang-Chi's underground fight scene. Whether there will be links to other MCU properties is currently unclear.

Marvel boss Kevin Feige has previously said that She-Hulk is a series that could get multiple seasons.

While discussing She-Hulk and Moon Knight with TV reporters, he said, "Some of the shows that I mentioned that we were about to start filming, we are keeping in mind a structure that would lead into a Season 2, a Season 3, in a more direct way than, say, a show like, like ‘WandaVision,’ which clearly goes into into a feature."

Thankfully, She-Hulk will be easy to find, as Disney Plus is on all of the best streaming devices .

