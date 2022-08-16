Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
Why Bed Bath & Beyond Just Collapsed Today
Billionaire investor Ryan Cohen sold out of his entire position in Bed Bath & Beyond. An earlier filing showed he owned 1.6 million out-of-the-money options at prices between $60 and $80 per share. The rally on the news turned to a rout when the hedge fund operator's true intentions were...
A college student cashed out a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond after piling $25 million into the meme stock
A college student made a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond stock this week. Jake Freeman's fund disclosed a 6.2% stake in the retailer in late July, then sold it on Tuesday. Bed Bath & Beyond, the latest meme stock to skyrocket, has more than tripled in value...
Motley Fool
3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks That Are Ideal for Retirees
Bristol Myers, Cisco, and McDonald's are top dividend stocks. They have all been raising their dividend payments in recent years. All currently offer dividend yields above the S&P 500's payout. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
Motley Fool
3 Growth Stocks That Could Soar 35% to 84%, According to Wall Street
Meta Platforms could boost advertising revenue by using AI-powered content recommendations. Moderna has a big opportunity with its omicron coronavirus boosters. Exact Sciences stands to benefit from an upcoming regulatory change. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motley Fool
Want $7,800 in Passive Income? These 2 Monster Stocks Just Raised Their Dividends
The two stocks are Dividend Kings, meaning they've raised their payouts at least once annually for a minimum of 50 years running. One of the pair is facing some headwinds, but cooling investor sentiment makes its dividend yield especially attractive. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Target Becomes America’s Worst Retailer
Target just announced disappointing quarterly figures. Is a rebound coming?
Motley Fool
These Are the 6 Stocks Warren Buffett Sold in the Second Quarter
Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway eliminated their positions in two stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
3 Hail Mary Plays to Bring Your Stock Portfolio Back From the Brink
Upstart Holdings shares are down more than 90% from their peak for all the wrong reasons. General Electric as we know it will soon cease to exist -- in a good way. Advanced Micro Devices faces stiff competition but firmly controls its market niches. You’re reading a free article with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Motley Fool
3 Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $100,000 (or More)
Apple saw strong gains during the pandemic and continues to show strength. Netflix also delivered 10x returns but has failed to retain them. Roku's share price soared to new highs in a brief span of time but fell even quicker. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool
2 Robinhood Stocks With Market-Beating Potential
Netflix is seeing slowing subscribers and plans to grow its financials through an ad tier and crackdowns on password sharing. Meta Platforms has tough headwinds from competition and Apple's new rules, but its apps are still popular. Both stocks have the potential to beat the market this decade. You’re reading...
Motley Fool
Walmart Is Stuck With $59.9 Billion Worth of Inventory. Should You Buy the Stock Now?
It might also be sitting on the wrong mix of merchandise right now. Don't be surprised to see continued pressure on profit margins. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Walmart and Home Depot Just Put a Nail In the Bear Market
Walmart and Home Depot both beat estimates in their second-quarter results. Walmart's better-than-expected numbers came just three weeks after it cut its guidance. The results should give investors confidence in the market's recovery. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
Motley Fool
Want to Get Richer? 2 Best Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever
Market downturns are an excellent time to pick up good, beaten-down growth stocks. Focusing on companies that still have the potential to grow for years to come is more important. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
Motley Fool
Will Snowflake Be Worth More Than Alphabet by 2030?
Snowflake has grown like a weed over the past several years. Its premium valuation reflects the market’s high expectations. Its stock could double or triple by the end of the decade -- but it will still be dwarfed by Alphabet and the other cloud kings. You’re reading a free...
Could Investing in Realty Income Help Make You a Millionaire?
This net-lease REIT is safe and reliable. Pair it with some high-growth stocks and you'll be on your way to millionaire status.
Motley Fool
2 Smartest Tech Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond
Alphabet's Google boasts over 80% search engine market share worldwide. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
3 Secrets to Making Money in the Stock Market With Next to No Effort
Investing in the stock market is one of the easiest ways to build wealth. Small steps can add up to significant earnings over time. With the right strategy, you could earn hundreds of thousands of dollars or more. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Motley Fool
The Best Warren Buffett Stock to Buy With $300 Right Now
Apple was the first U.S. company to hit $3 trillion in market cap. Apple has slowly but surely entered into financial services. For the first time, Apple will underwrite its own loans for Apple Pay Later. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Motley Fool
4 Nasdaq 100 Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2029
A plunging stock market is the perfect excuse for long-term investors to go on the offensive. These innovative industry leaders have the capacity to make patient investors millionaires by 2029. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
2 Reasons Why Marqeta Crashed After Earnings
Investors expressed disappointment in this fast-growing fintech when it made significant management changes amid a challenging market environment.
Comments / 0