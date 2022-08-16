ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

Why Bed Bath & Beyond Just Collapsed Today

Billionaire investor Ryan Cohen sold out of his entire position in Bed Bath & Beyond. An earlier filing showed he owned 1.6 million out-of-the-money options at prices between $60 and $80 per share. The rally on the news turned to a rout when the hedge fund operator's true intentions were...
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks That Are Ideal for Retirees

Bristol Myers, Cisco, and McDonald's are top dividend stocks. They have all been raising their dividend payments in recent years. All currently offer dividend yields above the S&P 500's payout. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Growth Stocks That Could Soar 35% to 84%, According to Wall Street

Meta Platforms could boost advertising revenue by using AI-powered content recommendations. Moderna has a big opportunity with its omicron coronavirus boosters. Exact Sciences stands to benefit from an upcoming regulatory change. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Compass#Stock#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment
Motley Fool

Want $7,800 in Passive Income? These 2 Monster Stocks Just Raised Their Dividends

The two stocks are Dividend Kings, meaning they've raised their payouts at least once annually for a minimum of 50 years running. One of the pair is facing some headwinds, but cooling investor sentiment makes its dividend yield especially attractive. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

These Are the 6 Stocks Warren Buffett Sold in the Second Quarter

Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway eliminated their positions in two stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Hail Mary Plays to Bring Your Stock Portfolio Back From the Brink

Upstart Holdings shares are down more than 90% from their peak for all the wrong reasons. General Electric as we know it will soon cease to exist -- in a good way. Advanced Micro Devices faces stiff competition but firmly controls its market niches. You’re reading a free article with...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $100,000 (or More)

Apple saw strong gains during the pandemic and continues to show strength. Netflix also delivered 10x returns but has failed to retain them. Roku's share price soared to new highs in a brief span of time but fell even quicker. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Robinhood Stocks With Market-Beating Potential

Netflix is seeing slowing subscribers and plans to grow its financials through an ad tier and crackdowns on password sharing. Meta Platforms has tough headwinds from competition and Apple's new rules, but its apps are still popular. Both stocks have the potential to beat the market this decade. You’re reading...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Walmart Is Stuck With $59.9 Billion Worth of Inventory. Should You Buy the Stock Now?

It might also be sitting on the wrong mix of merchandise right now. Don't be surprised to see continued pressure on profit margins. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
RETAIL
Motley Fool

Walmart and Home Depot Just Put a Nail In the Bear Market

Walmart and Home Depot both beat estimates in their second-quarter results. Walmart's better-than-expected numbers came just three weeks after it cut its guidance. The results should give investors confidence in the market's recovery. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Want to Get Richer? 2 Best Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Market downturns are an excellent time to pick up good, beaten-down growth stocks. Focusing on companies that still have the potential to grow for years to come is more important. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Will Snowflake Be Worth More Than Alphabet by 2030?

Snowflake has grown like a weed over the past several years. Its premium valuation reflects the market’s high expectations. Its stock could double or triple by the end of the decade -- but it will still be dwarfed by Alphabet and the other cloud kings. You’re reading a free...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Smartest Tech Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

Alphabet's Google boasts over 80% search engine market share worldwide. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Secrets to Making Money in the Stock Market With Next to No Effort

Investing in the stock market is one of the easiest ways to build wealth. Small steps can add up to significant earnings over time. With the right strategy, you could earn hundreds of thousands of dollars or more. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

The Best Warren Buffett Stock to Buy With $300 Right Now

Apple was the first U.S. company to hit $3 trillion in market cap. Apple has slowly but surely entered into financial services. For the first time, Apple will underwrite its own loans for Apple Pay Later. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
CUPERTINO, CA
Motley Fool

4 Nasdaq 100 Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2029

A plunging stock market is the perfect excuse for long-term investors to go on the offensive. These innovative industry leaders have the capacity to make patient investors millionaires by 2029. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
