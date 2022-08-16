LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Governor Andy Beshear is pointing to signs of progress as federal emergency personnel respond to requests for assistance in flood-ravaged eastern Kentucky. But he added it’s “still not enough” as people work to recover from the disaster that swept away homes and inundated communities. A week ago, the governor berated the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s response. Beshear was more upbeat Thursday in assessing FEMA’s response, while stressing that the state is closely monitoring the agency’s handling of relief requests. He says FEMA has approved more than $40 million in grants for 5,267 households under its Individuals and Households Program.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO