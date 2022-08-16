Effective: 2022-08-21 03:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-21 04:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Carroll; Madison; Washington A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Madison, southeastern Carroll and northeastern Washington Counties through 445 AM CDT At 345 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm 6 miles north of Elkins, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down small tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations in or near the path include Fayetteville... Springdale Huntsville... Elkins Hindsville... Wesley Kingston... Aurora Boston... Withrow Springs State Park Japton... Witter Marble... Goshen Georgetown... Dryfork Red Star... Alabam Crosses... Sonora MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

CARROLL COUNTY, AR ・ 2 HOURS AGO