ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 39

Rachael Alvarez-Jett
4d ago

Just awful what people are doing do they not remember that when Europeans started vending in streets that it was often immigrants who were the vendors to provide fresh food to their communities? Why are they so offended by someone trying to make an honest living?

Reply(2)
7
Julie V
4d ago

really the people 🙄 😒 😕 trying to make a decent life finding a way to survive bothers you... but not those who are in the corner 🤔 asking for easy money to afford their drugs habits... that doesn't bother you...but you need to be a nasty coward 😤 with people who are trying their best without asking for easy money... they spend hours working in terrible weather just to have food on their tables...shame on you coward

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA

LAPD shuts down street takeover attempt

Police shut down an attempted street takeover in West Los Angeles before it could get started late Friday evening. Jacob Rogers with ANG News captured video of Los Angeles police vehicles converging at the intersection of Sawtelle and National boulevards, where hundreds of people had gathered, some with modified vehicles. Rogers says officers at the […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
citywatchla.com

Los Angeles Moves from Corruptionism to Insanity

While the goal of the City Council is to stuff as much loot into the pockets of developers while considerable wealth flows to the councilmembers and judges, one would think that even they would recognize that there are certain laws which they cannot ignore. Of course, the laws of men like the state of California are totally irrelevant as Judge Richard Fruin ruled in December 2016 in deciding that the city council’s actions are de facto non-justiciable so that it can disregard the Penal Code, The Brown Act, and its own city council rules. In fact, the person closest to Judge Fruin’s philosophy is Donald Trump who claims that he may unilaterally ignore the national security structure by having any document which he purloins automatically becoming declassified.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gardena, CA
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Santa Monica, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Woodland Hills, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
foxla.com

Member of rapper's entourage shot in Beverly Grove, ends up in West Hollywood before dying at hospital

LOS ANGELES - A deadly shooting is under investigation after a man was shot in Beverly Grove, ended up in West Hollywood and then died at the hospital Friday night. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to a call of a shooting near the intersection of Beverly Boulevard and La Cienega Boulevard a little before 5:30 p.m. The Los Angeles Police Department, who also helped with investigations, revealed the man ended up near the intersection of Beverly Boulevard and La Cienega Boulevard a little before 5:30 p.m. calling for help from law enforcement officers.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
KTLA.com

Kimberly Cheng’s L.A. story embodies the American Dream

Born among four children to Cambodian refugees, KTLA 5 Kimberly Cheng’s family story embodies the American Dream. “My dad had heard about Los Angeles in Cambodia, he knew this was the land of opportunity and dreams,” Kimberly explained. “He said, ‘I want to go to L.A.!'”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Let's Eat LA

This is the Best Pizza Place in California

A unique pizza place in Los Angeles with delicious fusion pizzas. (Los Angeles, CA) - Let's face it — pizza is really a blank canvas in the art of food. Got an idea for your next masterpiece? You've got options. While some specialty pizzas are a little out there, which premium pizza is the best?
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Santa Clarita Sees Highest Amount Of Fentanyl Overdoses In L.A. County

Northern Los Angeles County, which includes Santa Clarita, has the highest amount of Fentanyl-related overdoses in the area, prompting a press conference from Action Drug and Rehab, KHTS Radio and several elected officials next week. The press conference is set to take place a day after National Fentanyl Awareness Day,...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walker Buehler
KTLA

Burned body discovered in Broadway-Manchester neighborhood

An investigation was underway after a burned body was discovered in the Broadway-Manchester neighborhood of Los Angeles Friday morning. The incident was reported just after 4 a.m. in the 300 block of West 88th Street. Firefighters responded to what was described as a “fire out” call, where they located a deceased person, a Los Angeles […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
LATACO

Are L.A.’s Street Sweepers Just A Scam?

We’ll keep this brief so you can move your car to the other side of the street by noon. But the long and short of our beef today is this:. L.A.’s street sweepers are just for show. Now, why such bold language on a Friday? It must be...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine open South L.A. high school

Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine’s latest venture is “nuthin’ but an educational thang.” Los Angeles’ newest high school backed by the music moguls is now open. The musical duo attended the grand opening ceremony in Leimert Park on Thursday. Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Alberto Carvalho was also in attendance. Iovine and Dr. Dre, […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dallas#Axe#Violent Crime#Fruit Vendor#Lsb Ktla#Australian#Lsb News#Lausd#Board Of Education#Laurel Span School
2urbangirls.com

Burned body found in car near LA freeway

LOS ANGELES – A person’s body was discovered inside a burned-out vehicle on the Arroyo Seco (110) Parkway in Lincoln Heights, authorities said Saturday. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at about 10:25 p.m. Friday to the northbound route, near the Golden State (5) Freeway, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
palisadesnews.com

Local Los Angeles County Lifeguard Dies in Car Crash

Derek Traeger (left) passed away August 15 in a car crash while on duty. Photo: Los Angeles County Lifeguards (Twitter). The social media accounts of the Los Angeles County Lifeguards announced the active duty death of one of their own on August 15. Ocean Lifeguard Derek Traeger, a six year...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
LATACO

LATACO

Los Angeles, CA
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
792K+
Views
ABOUT

L.A.'s favorite local news source. Authentic news from the streets to your favorite restaurants. Celebrating the taco lifestyle and keeping Los Angeles informed.

 https://www.lataco.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy