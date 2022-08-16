ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Education
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Football
Charlotte, NC
Sports
PennLive.com

19-year-old Wingate University basketball player dies after being struck by train

Kyle Honore, a 19-year-old basketball player at Wingate University, died tragically late Thursday evening after he was hit by a train near his college campus. According to reports, the incoming freshman was struck near the entrance of the campus at about 10:45 p.m. Policemen, firefighters, and medical personnel all arrived at the scene of the accident and transported Honore to a hospital nearby.
WINGATE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

2 varsity football games moved to today

Several Iredell County high school varsity football teams have moved their season openers up to tonight in an effort to dodge Friday’s forecasted inclement weather. South Iredell hosts North Iredell at 7:30 p.m. Lake Norman hosts West Iredell at 7:30 p.m. There are no changes at Statesville and Mooresville....
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Charlotte Pride kicks off tomorrow

Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in south Charlotte. School bus crash reported in Jefferson, S.C. The bus was carrying 24 students from New Heights Middle School and Jefferson Elementary School. Catholic schools seeing enrollment uptick. Updated: 6 hours ago. Total enrollment in Mecklenburg Area Catholic Schools is up more...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WLTX.com

Child seriously injured in shooting near Charlotte

GASTONIA, N.C. — A child is facing serious injuries after a shooting at a Gastonia home Friday night, police said. The Gastonia Police Department said it responded to a shots fired call just before 11:30 p.m. along West Fourth Avenue near West Garrison Boulevard. "It was like 10 in...
GASTONIA, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Reinstated#American Football#Highschoolsports#Cms
WBTV

Catholic schools seeing enrollment uptick

Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in south Charlotte. School bus crash reported in Jefferson, S.C. The bus was carrying 24 students from New Heights Middle School and Jefferson Elementary School. Charlotte Pride kicks off tomorrow. Updated: 6 hours ago. Its festivities are finally back in person after taking a...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Mecklenburg County community pushing to get damaged roads fixed

Centene backs out of Charlotte HQ move, city loses thousands of promised jobs. Centene has confirmed that the healthcare company is no longer moving its headquarters to Charlotte. Gaston Co. DA: Officers involved in controversial veteran arrest will not face charges. Updated: 6 hours ago. The Gastonia officers who were...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Centene cancels plans for East Coast headquarters

Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in south Charlotte. Eight children were taken to the hospital with injuries sustained in the crash. Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting in south Charlotte. Updated: 5 hours ago. Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in south Charlotte. School bus crash reported in Jefferson, S.C. Updated:...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Charlotte highway homicide investigation underway

UNC Charlotte students, parents say move in at off-campus apartments started off rocky. Broken beds, trash bags, and wrong roommates - these are all issues UNC Charlotte parents and students say they discovered as they were moving into apartments. Iconic ice cream shop struggling to find workers. Updated: 6 hours...
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WBTV

Student describes Chesterfield Co. bus crash that injured 8

CHESTERFIELD CO., S.C. (WBTV) - A school bus crash left eight students injured Friday afternoon in Chesterfield County, S.C. The wreck happened just days after school started for the district. Around 4 p.m., the bus rolled over at McCaskill Road near Angelus Road. The students were from New Heights Middle...
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, SC
WBTV

Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting in south Charlotte

Eight children were taken to the hospital with injuries sustained in the crash. Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting in south Charlotte. Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in south Charlotte. School bus crash reported in Jefferson, S.C. Updated: 11 hours ago. The bus was carrying 24 students from New Heights Middle...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Police investigating fatal shooting in Lancaster, S.C.

LANCASTER, N.C. (WBTV) - Lancaster Police are investigating what led up to a fatal shooting Friday. Officers responded to a home off the 100 block of North Willow Lake Road. When they arrived, they found 43-year-old Jason Shannon dead at the scene. According to the county coroner, a forensic autopsy...
LANCASTER, SC
WBTV

Man charged in murder of Wake County deputy

UNC Charlotte students, parents say move in at off-campus apartments started off rocky. Broken beds, trash bags, and wrong roommates - these are all issues UNC Charlotte parents and students say they discovered as they were moving into apartments. Iconic ice cream shop struggling to find workers. Updated: 6 hours...
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

Charlotte Man Found Deceased In Charlotte Park

A 48-year-old man told his family he was going for a walk at a local Charlotte park on August 13th. Later that day he was reported missing, and two days later he was reported deceased. According to a news release, Matt Sullivan was found at McAlpine Creek Park by CMPD....
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy