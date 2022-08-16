Kyle Honore, a 19-year-old basketball player at Wingate University, died tragically late Thursday evening after he was hit by a train near his college campus. According to reports, the incoming freshman was struck near the entrance of the campus at about 10:45 p.m. Policemen, firefighters, and medical personnel all arrived at the scene of the accident and transported Honore to a hospital nearby.

WINGATE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO