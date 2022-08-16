Read full article on original website
Charlotte, August 20 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Cardinal Gibbons High School football team will have a game with Julius Chambers High School on August 20, 2022, 16:00:00. Cardinal Gibbons High SchoolJulius Chambers High School.
UNC, NC State football are final choices for 3-star Charlotte high school recruit
Wide receiver Kevin Concepcion, one of the last uncommitted seniors among the top recruits in North Carolina, is expected to announce his college plans Saturday.
Players hit the ground after reports of shots fired at Salisbury High football game, witness says
SALISBURY, N.C. — Witnesses at Salisbury High School described a chaotic scene after some people thought they heard gunshots at the football game. A viewer sent Channel 9 a photo of what appears to be football players staying low on the ground. The Salisbury Police Department said no one...
North Carolina college basketball player hit, killed by train
A Wingate University student-athlete died after he was struck by a train Tuesday night near the entrance to the university, authorities said.
19-year-old Wingate University basketball player dies after being struck by train
Kyle Honore, a 19-year-old basketball player at Wingate University, died tragically late Thursday evening after he was hit by a train near his college campus. According to reports, the incoming freshman was struck near the entrance of the campus at about 10:45 p.m. Policemen, firefighters, and medical personnel all arrived at the scene of the accident and transported Honore to a hospital nearby.
Statesville Record & Landmark
2 varsity football games moved to today
Several Iredell County high school varsity football teams have moved their season openers up to tonight in an effort to dodge Friday’s forecasted inclement weather. South Iredell hosts North Iredell at 7:30 p.m. Lake Norman hosts West Iredell at 7:30 p.m. There are no changes at Statesville and Mooresville....
WBTV
Charlotte Pride kicks off tomorrow
WLTX.com
Child seriously injured in shooting near Charlotte
GASTONIA, N.C. — A child is facing serious injuries after a shooting at a Gastonia home Friday night, police said. The Gastonia Police Department said it responded to a shots fired call just before 11:30 p.m. along West Fourth Avenue near West Garrison Boulevard. "It was like 10 in...
WBTV
Catholic schools seeing enrollment uptick
WBTV
Mecklenburg County community pushing to get damaged roads fixed
WBTV
Centene cancels plans for East Coast headquarters
WBTV
Charlotte highway homicide investigation underway
WBTV
Officials: 8 students taken to hospital after school bus crash in Chesterfield County
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Officials with the Chesterfield County School District have confirmed that a school bus crash happened Friday afternoon. The incident happened on McCaskill Road near Angelus Road around 4 p.m. The bus was carrying 24 students from New Heights Middle School and Jefferson Elementary School. Eight...
Charlotte-area schools must 'get creative' to cover classes as students return
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is offering teachers extra pay to sign up for a semester of covering classes during their planning period. Gaston County Schools brought students back Wednesday with about 4% of its teacher jobs unfilled. Both districts say they just can't find enough teachers to meet their needs, even with...
WBTV
Student describes Chesterfield Co. bus crash that injured 8
CHESTERFIELD CO., S.C. (WBTV) - A school bus crash left eight students injured Friday afternoon in Chesterfield County, S.C. The wreck happened just days after school started for the district. Around 4 p.m., the bus rolled over at McCaskill Road near Angelus Road. The students were from New Heights Middle...
WBTV
Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting in south Charlotte
WBTV
Police investigating fatal shooting in Lancaster, S.C.
LANCASTER, N.C. (WBTV) - Lancaster Police are investigating what led up to a fatal shooting Friday. Officers responded to a home off the 100 block of North Willow Lake Road. When they arrived, they found 43-year-old Jason Shannon dead at the scene. According to the county coroner, a forensic autopsy...
WBTV
Man charged in murder of Wake County deputy
‘A Hero in public, a zero at home’: Charlotte man talks about starting nonprofit confronting domestic violence
Burgess played baseball in Baltimore and became very good; he also played football, but he and his coaches knew being on the diamond would take him far.
kiss951.com
Charlotte Man Found Deceased In Charlotte Park
A 48-year-old man told his family he was going for a walk at a local Charlotte park on August 13th. Later that day he was reported missing, and two days later he was reported deceased. According to a news release, Matt Sullivan was found at McAlpine Creek Park by CMPD....
