‘The Bachelorette’: Wells Adams Supports Logan Palmer: ‘I Get Where He’s Coming From’

ABC’s The Bachelorette Season 19 continues on to hometowns after episode 6. Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia said goodbye to a few men in episode 6, one of whom was Logan Palmer . Logan originally accepted roses from Rachel, but he had a change of heart and chose to pursue Gabby later on. Now that he’s off the show, Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 bartender Wells Adams is speaking out on his behalf.

Logan Palmer switched from pursuing Rachel Recchia to Gabby Windey in ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 19

The Bachelorette Season 19 cast member Logan Palmer found himself in hot water after waffling over Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey. He hit it off with both women at the beginning of the season, and he accepted Rachel’s roses when she chose to pursue him. Unfortunately, he discovered he had stronger feelings for Gabby. He ultimately told Rachel in episode 5 that he wanted to switch over to Gabby’s men, leaving her distraught.

“I feel like I’m just getting dealt really bad cards,” she told Jesse Palmer right before canceling her group date. “Like, pretty much in a row. So, it’s hard to keep having momentum.”

Gabby’s men weren’t excited to see Logan, either. But, after speaking with Rachel, Gabby decided to give him a chance. He stuck around until week 6.

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ host Wells Adams supports Logan Palmer

Logan Palmer took a lot of heat for switching from Rachel to Gabby in The Bachelorette Season 19. But Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 bartender Wells Adams supported Logan.

“It’s one of those things where I have empathy for everybody,” Adams told People . “I feel for everyone involved, as someone who was on The Bachelorette . I understand everyone’s upset with Logan, I think right now, but I remember being on the show and being four or five weeks in and being like, ‘I don’t really know if I know her that well.’ So, I get where he’s coming from.”

Logan also spoke out after leaving the show due to contracting coronavirus (COVID-19). “Rachel, I’m sorry that I added more difficulty to an already challenging journey,” he stated, according to Us Weekly . “That was never my intention, but it was inspiring how strong you were through it all. Gabby, thank you for taking a chance on me. The stars didn’t quite align with you and I, but I am a better person for knowing you. You both have shaped me into a better man and are so deserving of happiness. I know you will find it with the men you have remaining.”

Wells Adams hinted at him joining the ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 cast

While Logan Palmer is no longer competing on The Bachelorette Season 19, fans will reportedly see him again. Spoilers from Reddit note Hayden Markowitz, Jacob Rapini, Joey and Justin Young, Johnny DePhillipo, Logan Palmer, and Tyler Norris join the Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 cast . Wells Adams also hinted about Logan’s return while speaking to People.

“I understand [Logan’s] point of view,” Adams noted. “I understand Rachel’s point of view, where it’s like, ‘This sucks. I keep on getting kind of like denied and rejected.’ And then Gabby’s put in a bad spot too. But also like, I know who comes to Paradise . So, I can’t say anything.”

The Bachelorette Season 19 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

