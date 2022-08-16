ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilderland, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
104.5 The Team

Popular Capital Region Donut & Chicken Shop Opens 2nd Location In Troy

A popular Clifton Park donut joint is now serving up gourmet donuts and chicken in downtown Troy. When it comes to donuts, there are great and there are AMAZING. And when 518 Donuts in Clifton Park opened last year, they immediately landed in that AMAZING category. Not to mention, they were also serving up gourmet fried chicken and fried chicken sandwiches that were in that AMAZING category as well.
TROY, NY
Big Frog 104

9 Chances To Investigate Terrifying Paranormal History In Upstate New York This October

Everyone has an image of that stereotypical haunted house. One of those exists here in Upstate New York, and this October you have 9 chances to explore it. Hyde Hall in Cooperstown is probably one of the most active paranormal locations in all of New York State. It was built by George Clarke starting in 1817 and over the course of 17 years, it was finished. Named after Clarke’s family home back in England, his goal was to create not just a home, but a complex system of buildings, placed in the middle of a park, and almost completely self-sufficient.
COOPERSTOWN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Guilderland, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Diamond Brady Plaza Sells for $3.95 Million

SARATOGA SPRINGS - The Diamond Brady Plaza, located at 63 Putnam St. has recently been purchased by Tom Roohan, owner of Roohan Realty. Robin K. Cooper of the Albany Business Report was the first to break the news of the recent transaction that totaled almost $4 million dollars. Bruce Levinsky...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
104.5 The Team

One Capital Region Mall Will Let You Sing For Free School Supplies

Typically, adults have it easier when it comes to back-to-school time. It’s a lot easier for me to get excited for apple season, fall colors, and the return of my sweater collection when I don’t have to feel the keen sting of going back to school. With this year’s inflation, parents might be dreading a new school year even more than their kids.
COLONIE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Store#Chain Store#The Mall#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Crossgates Mall Announces#Upstate New York
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

7 High Rated Amusement Parks Near the Hudson Valley

Do you love thrill rides and roller coasters? Amusement parks attract all kinds of people from all over the country and especially here in the Hudson Valley. Is it the food, water slides, bumper cars or is it the roller coasters? Americans love amusement parks. According to Title Max, approximately 375 million people will visit a roller coaster at least once this year. Some will go more than once. Thankfully, we are not that far from some great amusement parks being here in the Hudson Valley.
HUDSON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
104.5 The Team

Luke Bryan Takes Advantage of SPAC Stop, Visits Downtown Saratoga: Where Was He?

During previous visits to SPAC, Luke Bryan has been known to get out and about in Saratoga Springs. His latest visit was no different!. One of the things I love about Luke Bryan, and really all of our Country favorites, is even though he is a superstar - he is super approachable and friendly, will always take time to talk with fans, and still loves to get out and about just like anyone else when it comes to the cities and towns he visits on tour.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Ballston Spa Family Fun Day

Ballston Spa — The Village of Ballston Spa is bringing back Family Fun Day on Sunday, August 21. This block party like event will be held from 1-6 p.m. on Front Street in the center of the Village of Ballston Spa. The event is is free to attend. Family...
BALLSTON SPA, NY
104.5 The Team

Delicious Lobster Food Truck From “Shark Tank” Sets Another Capital Region Visit

Did you miss the most recent Cousins Maine Lobster to the Capital Region? You will have another opportunity this month to get a taste of the Maine Coast!. If you love the TV reality investment show "Shark Tank" you probably know about Cousin Maine Lobster and their backstory. If you are not aware, you can revisit their story with CNBC: as the story goes, the food truck was started by 2 Maine natives who wanted to bring the real Maine lobster experience to where they were living in California. After the Shark Tank visit and investment, they grew into a nationwide franchise with restaurants and food trucks operating all over the country, including in New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Explore the Catskill’s stone mysteries

Join Overlook Mountain Center DEC guides Glenn Kreisberg and Dave Holden on Sunday, August 21 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., to explore the mysterious stone constructions found in Mink Hollow, including “Manitou Hassunnash” (spirit stones), mega walls, cairn fields, possible effigies and alignments. Who built them, when and why?
CATSKILL, NY
104.5 The Team

Stroke Survivor Returns To NY On Inspirational Cycle Across USA

Strokes affect around 800,000 people in the US every year. With a stroke comes a physical, mental, and emotional road to recovery not just for the survivors, but their families as well. Tonight, a former Albany Academy student returns to the Capital Region on a cross-country bike ride to share his story of stroke, aphasia, and the grit to keep improving every single day.
ALBANY, NY
104.5 The Team

104.5 The Team

Schenectady, NY
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

104.5 The Team ESPN Radio has the best sports coverage for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy