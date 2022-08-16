Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Peak inside a Magical Little Hobbit House – Coming Soon to June Farms in Upstate NY!
It's no wonder why June Farms in West Sand Lake has become one of Upstate NY's best-kept secrets. Over the last few years, Matt Baumgartner - the owner of the farm - has worked tirelessly to create a unique experience for guests and he never stops adding new and exciting things.
Nothing Bundt Cakes giving away free cakes for 25th birthday
Nothing Bundt Cakes, a bakery specializing in bundt cakes, is giving away 250 free cakes at each location to celebrate its 25th birthday. The bakery has locations in Albany and Clifton Park.
Popular Capital Region Donut & Chicken Shop Opens 2nd Location In Troy
A popular Clifton Park donut joint is now serving up gourmet donuts and chicken in downtown Troy. When it comes to donuts, there are great and there are AMAZING. And when 518 Donuts in Clifton Park opened last year, they immediately landed in that AMAZING category. Not to mention, they were also serving up gourmet fried chicken and fried chicken sandwiches that were in that AMAZING category as well.
9 Chances To Investigate Terrifying Paranormal History In Upstate New York This October
Everyone has an image of that stereotypical haunted house. One of those exists here in Upstate New York, and this October you have 9 chances to explore it. Hyde Hall in Cooperstown is probably one of the most active paranormal locations in all of New York State. It was built by George Clarke starting in 1817 and over the course of 17 years, it was finished. Named after Clarke’s family home back in England, his goal was to create not just a home, but a complex system of buildings, placed in the middle of a park, and almost completely self-sufficient.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Diamond Brady Plaza Sells for $3.95 Million
SARATOGA SPRINGS - The Diamond Brady Plaza, located at 63 Putnam St. has recently been purchased by Tom Roohan, owner of Roohan Realty. Robin K. Cooper of the Albany Business Report was the first to break the news of the recent transaction that totaled almost $4 million dollars. Bruce Levinsky...
One Capital Region Mall Will Let You Sing For Free School Supplies
Typically, adults have it easier when it comes to back-to-school time. It’s a lot easier for me to get excited for apple season, fall colors, and the return of my sweater collection when I don’t have to feel the keen sting of going back to school. With this year’s inflation, parents might be dreading a new school year even more than their kids.
Celebs Love Saratoga! These are the Stars who Get Spotted the Most!
There are still a few weeks left in the Saratoga Racing Season and as we build up to this year's Travers Stakes, they'll be no shortage of celeb sightings in the Spa City!. Celebrities love Saratoga Springs for a variety of reasons, but the race course is top of the list, Celebrity spotting season is now upon us, let's look at the celebs most likely to be seen.
Swimming dogs to fundraise for homeless pets
Dogs may enjoy swimming as much as humans do and were currently in the dog days of August. Next Saturday, pooches will be plunging for a good cause in Amsterdam.
IN THIS ARTICLE
7 High Rated Amusement Parks Near the Hudson Valley
Do you love thrill rides and roller coasters? Amusement parks attract all kinds of people from all over the country and especially here in the Hudson Valley. Is it the food, water slides, bumper cars or is it the roller coasters? Americans love amusement parks. According to Title Max, approximately 375 million people will visit a roller coaster at least once this year. Some will go more than once. Thankfully, we are not that far from some great amusement parks being here in the Hudson Valley.
The Gilded Age Filming In Troy! Do You Recognize These Scene Locations?
There is an excitement in the air of the Capital Region as the HBO series 'The Gilded Age' brings Hollywood to your hometown. According to Townsquare Media, the second season of this period piece, starring Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon and others, have been filming in Albany, Cohoes and Troy for much of the month of August.
Community celebrates progress of South End grocery store
People in Albany's South End are celebrating the progress of the South End grocery store.
Open Since 1913 Legendary Albany Restaurant is Temporarily Closing its Doors
A staple restaurant in downtown Albany is going to be closing its doors for much-needed renovations. The restaurant has been in Albany since 1913 and the building is even older so third-generation owner Brad Rosenstein says it's time to do some upgrades. Jack's Oyster House will have to temporarily close.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wheels Are Turning For New Albany Indoor Skate Park to Open Soon
A popular monthly Skate Albany program created the idea to put a skateboard park inside the Noteworthy Resources community center. But it wouldn't be easy and they still have a lot of work and fundraising to do. What is Noteworthy Resources?. The non-profit Noteworthy Resources started Skate Albany which began...
Luke Bryan Takes Advantage of SPAC Stop, Visits Downtown Saratoga: Where Was He?
During previous visits to SPAC, Luke Bryan has been known to get out and about in Saratoga Springs. His latest visit was no different!. One of the things I love about Luke Bryan, and really all of our Country favorites, is even though he is a superstar - he is super approachable and friendly, will always take time to talk with fans, and still loves to get out and about just like anyone else when it comes to the cities and towns he visits on tour.
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Ballston Spa Family Fun Day
Ballston Spa — The Village of Ballston Spa is bringing back Family Fun Day on Sunday, August 21. This block party like event will be held from 1-6 p.m. on Front Street in the center of the Village of Ballston Spa. The event is is free to attend. Family...
Delicious Lobster Food Truck From “Shark Tank” Sets Another Capital Region Visit
Did you miss the most recent Cousins Maine Lobster to the Capital Region? You will have another opportunity this month to get a taste of the Maine Coast!. If you love the TV reality investment show "Shark Tank" you probably know about Cousin Maine Lobster and their backstory. If you are not aware, you can revisit their story with CNBC: as the story goes, the food truck was started by 2 Maine natives who wanted to bring the real Maine lobster experience to where they were living in California. After the Shark Tank visit and investment, they grew into a nationwide franchise with restaurants and food trucks operating all over the country, including in New York City.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Explore the Catskill’s stone mysteries
Join Overlook Mountain Center DEC guides Glenn Kreisberg and Dave Holden on Sunday, August 21 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., to explore the mysterious stone constructions found in Mink Hollow, including “Manitou Hassunnash” (spirit stones), mega walls, cairn fields, possible effigies and alignments. Who built them, when and why?
Stroke Survivor Returns To NY On Inspirational Cycle Across USA
Strokes affect around 800,000 people in the US every year. With a stroke comes a physical, mental, and emotional road to recovery not just for the survivors, but their families as well. Tonight, a former Albany Academy student returns to the Capital Region on a cross-country bike ride to share his story of stroke, aphasia, and the grit to keep improving every single day.
Albany Central Warehouse Owner Slapped with Yet Another Deadline
In the never ending saga of Albany biggest eyesore, the current owner of Albany's abandoned and decrepit Central Warehouse building has been given.... wait for it... more time. The city set a date of September 16th saying all windows, doors and entrances must be sealed. All flammable materials must be...
Indoor skatepark coming to downtown apartment complex
Redburn Development's latest project at 930 on Broadway will consist of 80-plus apartments, while the lower level will feature something new—an indoor skatepark.
104.5 The Team
Schenectady, NY
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
104.5 The Team ESPN Radio has the best sports coverage for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0