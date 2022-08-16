ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore Killer Surrenders Himself, Charged With First-Degree Murder

By Annie DeVoe
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16WB5G_0hJHEOhe00
Daquan Gilliard Photo Credit: Daquan Gilliard

An accused killer is in custody after surrendering himself to Baltimore police, authorities say.

Daquan Gilliard, 24, surrendered himself to investigators on Monday, Aug. 15 in connection to the murder of Travon Johnson, 27, according to Baltimore police.

Johnson was shot multiple times in the 2400 block of Kermit Court on Monday, Aug. 1, according to Baltimore police.

Johnson was rushed to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center and was pronounced dead a short time later.

Gilliard was arrested after his surrender and formally charged with first-degree murder.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 9

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxbaltimore.com

Man wounded in afternoon shooting

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was shot Saturday afternoon. Preliminary reports say a man in his 30s was injured near Towanda Avenue at about 2 p.m. This is a developing story, stay with FOX45 for updates.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore Police Department looking to identify this man

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department is seeking the publics help in identifying a man suspected to be involved in a March shooting. According to police, on March 25th, a 30-year-old man was shot in the 3600 block of W. Coldspring Lane. Detectives in Northwest Baltimore obtained a...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore police: Man stabbed in stomach in Fells Point

A man was stabbed Saturday afternoon in Fells Point, Baltimore police told 11 News. City police said officers were called around 3:18 p.m. to the 1700 block of Bank Street for a cutting. Police said officers found a 50-year-old man stabbed in the stomach. He was taken to a hospital...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Baltimore Police#University Of Maryland#Violent Crime#Kermit Court
CBS Baltimore

Man shot and killed in Southwest Baltimore early Saturday

BALTIMORE -- An unidentified man was shot and killed early Saturday in Carrollton Ridge, police said.Police were notified of a ShotSpotter alert in the 500 block of S. Bentalou Street about 12:39 a.m.Upon arrival, officers found an unresponsive man in an alley adjacent to the 2300 block of Ashton Street. The man had been shot.He was taken to Shock Trauma, where he was pronounced dead.Anyone with information about this fatal shooting is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Unidentified man found shot in Southwest Baltimore overnight

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was shot in Southwest Baltimore just after midnight Saturday. At about 12:40 a.m., officers responded to a shot spotter in the 500 block of Bentalou Street. Once on scene, officers found an unresponsive victim, shot and lying in an alley adjacent to the 2300...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
DC News Now

Man wanted for deadly shooting at mall in Hyattsville

HYATTSVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) said officers were trying to identify a man in surveillance footage whom they think shot and killed someone at a mall Thursday. The police department, which investigates any murder in the city of Hyattsville, said Darrion Herring, 20, died in the shooting […]
HYATTSVILLE, MD
Daily Voice

Man Shot By Sheriffs After Barricading Himself In Chesapeake Beach Home During Standoff

A man was hospitalized after being struck by sheriff’s deputies during an armed standoff with multiple Maryland law enforcement agencies in Calvert County. Chesapeake Beach resident Ronald Joseph Garraway, 59, was shot by officers shortly after 9:45 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19 in the 8300 block of Autumn Crest Lane in Chesapeake as they attempted to serve an arrest warrant on an assault charge, according to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office.
CHESAPEAKE BEACH, MD
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
342K+
Followers
51K+
Post
102M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy