ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upper Marlboro, MD

Son Of DC Legend, 'Big G', Killed In Upper Marlboro Attack

By Annie DeVoe
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago

The son of DMV legend Anwan "Big G" Glover, has been killed in Upper Marlboro, authorities say.

Kavon Glover, 29, was shot to death in the 12800 block of William Beanes Road shortly before 2:30 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 13, according to Prince George's County police.

Glover was pronounced dead on the scene.

My Heart has been ripped from my Chest, my only grandson my Baby Kavon Glover was taken away from me on yesterday, I...

Posted by Belinda Lenny Williams on Sunday, August 14, 2022

Glover's father, Big G, is a founding member of the "BackYard Band" and is also known for his role as Slim Charles in the HBO series "The Wire".

Police are currently working to identify a suspect and motive for the tragic crime.

A $25,000 reward is being offered by police for information in the killing of Kavon Glover.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 22-0038739.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Upper Marlboro, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Upper Marlboro, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Man Shot By Sheriffs After Barricading Himself In Chesapeake Beach Home During Standoff

A man was hospitalized after being struck by sheriff’s deputies during an armed standoff with multiple Maryland law enforcement agencies in Calvert County. Chesapeake Beach resident Ronald Joseph Garraway, 59, was shot by officers shortly after 9:45 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19 in the 8300 block of Autumn Crest Lane in Chesapeake as they attempted to serve an arrest warrant on an assault charge, according to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office.
CHESAPEAKE BEACH, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anwan Glover
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Hbo#Violent Crime#Dmv#The Backyard Band
Daily Voice

Serial 7-Eleven Robber Busted In Glen Burnie, Police Say

A 7-Eleven serial robber has been arrested in connections to six robberies throughout the summer in Anne Arundel County, authorities say. Dejuante Sheppard, 26, was taken into custody after being linked to the a robbery that occurred around 5 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 18 at the 7-Eleven located at 1250 Crain Highway in Glen Burnie, according to Anne Arundel County police.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Instagram
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
342K+
Followers
51K+
Post
102M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy