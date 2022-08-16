Son Of DC Legend, 'Big G', Killed In Upper Marlboro Attack

The son of DMV legend Anwan "Big G" Glover, has been killed in Upper Marlboro, authorities say.

Kavon Glover, 29, was shot to death in the 12800 block of William Beanes Road shortly before 2:30 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 13, according to Prince George's County police.

Glover was pronounced dead on the scene.

My Heart has been ripped from my Chest, my only grandson my Baby Kavon Glover was taken away from me on yesterday, I... Posted by Belinda Lenny Williams on Sunday, August 14, 2022

Glover's father, Big G, is a founding member of the "BackYard Band" and is also known for his role as Slim Charles in the HBO series "The Wire".

Police are currently working to identify a suspect and motive for the tragic crime.

A $25,000 reward is being offered by police for information in the killing of Kavon Glover.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 22-0038739.