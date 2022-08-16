ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

EXCLUSIVE: Husband's heartbreak after his wife, 29, dies from a stroke just six weeks after they welcomed their first child as her selfless final act is revealed

A shattered husband has shared his heartache following the death of his young wife to a stroke, just six weeks after the birth of their first child. Shannon Sime, a 29-year-old hairdresser from the UK who had been living on the Gold Coast, suffered a stroke on August 5 and sadly lost her life three days later.
‘We told each other everything’: Deborah James’ husband on cancer campaigner’s dying days

The widower of “bowel babe” Dame Deborah James has revealed how her cancer broke down all barriers in the family as they cared for her in her final weeks.Sebastien Bowen said they told each other everything, and in the middle of the night would discuss how their children would grow up without her, as well as how he himself would cope after she was gone.And Dame Deborah, who died two months ago aged 40, left him a final gift that was a surprise after her death – a letter explaining why she loved him so much and why they should have...
Dame Deborah James was given ‘three to five days’ to live, her mother says

The mother of late Dame Deborah James has expressed her gratitude to the public for their support in the weeks leading up to and after her daughter’s death.The cancer campaigner and podcast host died in June aged 40, six years after being diagnosed with bowel cancer.During her final months, James was honoured with a damehood that was presented to her by the Duke of Cambridge. She also founded the Bowel Babe Fund to raise money for cancer research. The fund has raised more than £7.4m.In the first interview since her daughter’s passing, Heather James said the “love of the...
Dame Deborah James: Cancer campaigner lived a full life 'with no regrets'

The mother of cancer campaigner Dame Deborah James says her daughter told her she did not want to die in a late-night chat, just days before her death. "The hardest thing was knowing that she was going to die and, as a mother, knowing I couldn't do anything about it," Heather James told BBC Breakfast.
8 Judd Family Secrets No One Knows: Naomi's Violence, Wynonna's Wild Daughter & More

Wynonna and Ashley Judd, the daughters of late country superstar Naomi, became rich and famous by clawing their way to the top. But more often, they had their claws out toward each other — harboring a lifetime of secrets!In an OK! special report, we lift the lid off the Judds’ strife, including:Why Naomi didn’t tell Wynonna who her real father was until she was 30, fearing it would tear apart their country actHow Ashley witnessed her mother’s violence firsthand — when Naomi fired a gun at husband Larry StricklandWhy Wynonna’s wild-child daughter Grace longed to be adopted by Aunt Ashley...
Queen Elizabeth snubs Prince Harry, praises Princes Charles, William for honoring Prince Philip's climate work

Queen Elizabeth has seemingly snubbed her grandson, Prince Harry, in a message sent to a religious conference. On Wednesday, the reigning British monarch sent a message to the 15th Lambeth Conference, which is known as a gathering of Anglican bishops held at Lambeth Palace in London where they hold prayer and reflect on world affairs. This year’s theme, "God’s Church for God’s World – walking, listening and witnessing together," aimed to explore how they can respond "to the needs of a 21st Century world."
Princess Diana’s Cause of Death Was So ‘Rare’ Doctors Hadn’t Seen It Before—Here’s How She Died

More than two decades after her death, there are still a lot of questions about how Princess Diana died and what her cause of death was. Princess Diana, the mother of Prince William and Prince Harry and the ex-wife of Prince Charles, died on August 31, 1997. Since her death, the Princess of Wales has been mourned by millions of people around the world, with many blaming the paparazzi and the British media for their part in how she died. In an interview on CBS’ Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special in March 2021, Harry opened up about...
Identical Twins Die Hours Apart, Get Matching Coffins

Identical twins who spent their lives together passed away from separate illnesses just hours apart at the age of 70. Brothers Alan and Geoff Bates died only three hours apart and had a joint funeral and matching coffins. Shelley Bates, Alan's daughter, knew her father only had "months" to live...
