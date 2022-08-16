Read full article on original website
Lincoln County Sheriff's Office participating in national DUI enforcement campaign
From August 19th through September 5th, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office will participate in the Nationwide Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign. More Deputies will be patrolling and watching for impaired and dangerous drivers on Lincoln County Roadways. This overtime enforcement was provided by the Nebraska Department of...
Lincoln County Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week
Over the last several months beginning around June 1st, 2022, unknown persons have been entering property in the 2400 block of E 2nd St. While there, the subjects removed many LED yard lights. The estimated value of the stolen property is around $880. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of...
North Platte man, woman arrested on burglary allegations
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-A man and woman were arrested on burglary allegations after they were allegedly found inside a North Platte home. Police said on Tuesday, at around 1:36 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the 700 block of W. 8th St. It was reported that the home was vacant and no one had permission to be inside the home.
Man killed in UTV accident northeast of North Platte
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-On August 16, 2022, at 9:08 p.m., the Lincoln County 911 Center received a report of a UTV (Utility Task Vehicle) Accident, near Hodges Road on East Weems Road (northeast of North Platte, NE.). It was reported an adult male was driving the UTV lost control and rolled it just after rounding up loose cattle. The driver was in critical condition at the time of the call.
Passenger ejected after vehicle towing trailer rolls south of Cozad
COZAD — The front passenger of a vehicle was ejected, but escaped serious injuries, when the driver lost control towing a trailer five miles south of Cozad Friday. At 9:42 a.m. the Cozad Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched five miles south of Cozad on Highway 21 for the report of an crash involving two vehicles. Dispatch also notified that an occupant may have been ejected.
Troopers seize 258 pounds of cocaine in stop near Hershey
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested a New York man after locating more than 250 pounds of cocaine during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 last week. The incident occurred at approximately 11:40 a.m. CT Thursday. While on patrol near Hershey, a trooper observed an eastbound Mitsubishi Outlander driving with a license plate violation at mile marker 166. During the traffic stop, an NSP K-9 detected the odor of a controlled substance inside the vehicle.
Searching for the identity of deceased man from 1961
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - In 1961, an African-American man was found dead on a refrigerated train cart in North Platte. City officials buried him less than 24 hours later in the North Platte Cemetery with a grave marker, which says “Unknown Negro.”. “I have never heard of anything...
Man accused of biting infant at Lake Maloney campground
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-A couple is facing child abuse allegations following an incident at a Lake Maloney campground. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said at around 12:33 p.m. on Aug. 13, deputies responded to a suspicious activity report at Kansas Point Campground at Lake Maloney, south of North Platte. The reporting...
North Platte man accused of assaulting, kidnapping woman at Hershey store
HERSHEY, Neb.-A North Platte man faces numerous criminal allegations following an incident at a Hershey store. At around 9:35 p.m., on July 31, the Lincoln County 911 Center received a report of a disturbance that had taken place at Western Convenience Store. Deputies met with a female who alleged she...
Lincoln County marriage licenses
Corey Gifford, 35, North Platte and Tiffany Hutto, 29, North Platte. Zachary Wagner, 28, North Platte and Aspen Weigel, 23, North Platte. Daniel Dailey, 36 North Platte and Tara Plunk, 36, North Platte. Patrick Cure, 24, North Platte and Cathrynn Horacek, 25, North Platte. Enner Gonzalez, 28, North Platte and...
Hershey man seriously injured in one-vehicle crash
HERSHEY, Neb.-A Hershey man is in critical condition following a one-vehicle crash on Monday. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a one-vehicle injury accident in the 3600 block of West River Rd. at around 7:52 p.m. A preliminary investigation shows a vehicle driven by Dru Linderman, 26,...
Restaurant quality food now in stores in North Platte
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Cash-Wa Direct hosted a Grand Opening celebration Wednesday to highlight its rebranding and new online ordering service. Cash-Wa Direct, formerly Cash-Wa Distributing, sells fresh, restaurant quality food and gives the public a chance to buy it in bulk. You can buy it at their storefront at 502 E. Front Street in North Platte or order online.
North Platte Community College cuts ribbon on College Drive
Representatives from North Platte Community College join city officials in cutting the ribbon on College Drive Wednesday afternoon in North Platte. The new roadway links the NPCC South Campus to U.S. Highway 83. In addition to providing enhanced visibility of the campus from the highway, the new road is a...
Post Podcast: North Platte Chamber President, CEO Gary Person on growth in North Platte, Lincoln County
Scotty was joined on Good Morning North Platte by North Platte Area Chamber and DEVCO CEO/President Gary Person to talk about the work the community is doing on recreation upgrades and growth within the city and county.
Cozad Development Corporation buys former Tenneco plant site
COZAD, Neb. (KNOP) - The Cozad Development Corporation recently purchased the Tenneco-Monroe plant site after it sat empty for eight years. The former Tenneco-Monroe plant served as a pillar for Dawson County for 50 years. It was the second largest employer and employed around 700 people. Tenneco shut down the plant to consolidate the production of shock absorbers and other ride-control gear in 2011.
Post Podcast: Flatrock EMT Conference in North Platte offers continuing education, more
Scotty was joined on Good Morning North Platte (FM 98.1) by Jeff Smeltzer from Mid-Plains Community College to talk about the upcoming Flatrock EMT Conference. Visit www.mpcc.edu for more information.
Post Podcast: Mayor Brandon Kelliher City Council meeting recap for Aug. 16
Scotty was joined on Good Morning North Platte (FM 98.1) by Mayor Brandon Kelliher to recaps the Aug. 16 City Council Meeting. They talk about the petition for proposed recreation upgrades and a lot more.
MPCC/UNK announce two-plus-two business pathway
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Business students at Mid-Plains Community College have a new option for transferring into the university system. MPCC and the University of Nebraska at Kearney have partnered on a two-plus-two business pathway program. The program allows students to earn an Associate of Applied Science Degree in Business at Mid-Plains...
Post Podcast: Sutherland Makers Market offers shopping, fun for the whole family
Scotty was joined on Good Morning North Platte by Muriel Clark with the Sutherland Chamber of Commerce to talk about the Makers Market coming up on Aug. 28. The event will offer shopping and fun for the whole family.
