Madison, WI

Students return from break to find fraternity house burglarized

By Kyle Jones
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tPEwo_0hJHDXMk00

MADISON, Wis. — Two roommates returned to their fraternity house after summer break Monday to find that it had been burglarized, Madison police said.

Officers were called to the house in the 100 block of Langdon Street just before 10:30 a.m. One of the men said that his window was removed. Clothes, electronics, cash and sports memorabilia were reported missing.

Move-in day on Langdon Street was a hustle and bustle of couches and carts — not normally a day news of a burglary floats around, b ut that’s the news Gabe Piscitelli heard from his mom.

“She was just, she linked the article about the break-in, ‘just to let you guys know,” he said.

For Piscitelli’s friend Daniel Danziger, it cast a bit of a shadow over the beginning of the year.

“It’s a little unnerving,” he said.

“Hopefully, we can get these streets a little safer but yeah, I think the police do a good job of cleaning it up,” Danziger said.

Police said that both men remembered locking their doors and items up before leaving for the summer. Other residents at the house could find that they are victims as they return from break.

Meanwhile, on Carroll Street near Langdon, sophomore roommates Kathy Huynh and Marisol Arzaga said they still expect things to be more secure in their new neighborhood, despite hearing about the break-in.

“We were on State S treet before so it was much more loud, chaotic, this is more quiet for us and I feel like maybe even safer,” Arzaga said.

Still, with other crimes on the rise in Madison, they remain on alert — but they feel their new neighbors will, too.

“There’s like a sorority house two houses over, there’s a bunch of other girls living on this street so I don’t think us worried about being alone is the problem,” said Huynh.

“Hopefully it’s a good start to the school year, a safe one at that,” Arzaga said.

An investigation is ongoing.

