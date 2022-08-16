Read full article on original website
Elko Daily Free Press
Police investigate suspicious package on Cedar Street
ELKO -- The Elko Police Department is asking residents to avoid the avoid the area around the 700 block of Cedar Street. In a Facebook post Thursday morning the department said the area is closed due to a "suspicious package." Officers were still on the scene investigating at mid-morning. Check...
Elko Man Charged with Attempted Murder with a Car
ELKO, Nevada (KLIX)-Elko authorities arrested a man Tuesday accused of running over a family member with his Mustang. According to the Elko Police Department, Mark Forcum, is facing attempted murder and battery with a deadly weapon charge. Police were called to a residential neighborhood at around 7 p.m. and found a 33-year-old man lying face down in the street. While at the hospital the man told investigators that he had been hit by a Ford Mustang allegedly driven by Forcum. He also said he had gotten several threats by text from Forcum and had gotten threats while at the hospital talking to police. Elko Police said they found Forcum not far from his home and placed him into custody and seized the car.
Elko schools serving up new menu this fall
ELKO – In the fast-approaching new school year, students will have new menu choices as a new foodservice provider takes the lunchroom reins, and families throughout Elko County can benefit from free lunches for another year. “The company does a lot of from-scratch recipes,” said Bethany Watkins, administrative assistant...
Missing Utah woman found lying on road in Box Elder County
BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A missing Utah woman was found lying on the road in Box Elder County on Wednesday night. The Box Elder County Sheriff’s Department says the 64-year-old woman was found in the middle of Willard Peak Road which is about one mile south of Mantua City. The woman had been […]
