ELKO, Nevada (KLIX)-Elko authorities arrested a man Tuesday accused of running over a family member with his Mustang. According to the Elko Police Department, Mark Forcum, is facing attempted murder and battery with a deadly weapon charge. Police were called to a residential neighborhood at around 7 p.m. and found a 33-year-old man lying face down in the street. While at the hospital the man told investigators that he had been hit by a Ford Mustang allegedly driven by Forcum. He also said he had gotten several threats by text from Forcum and had gotten threats while at the hospital talking to police. Elko Police said they found Forcum not far from his home and placed him into custody and seized the car.

ELKO, NV ・ 3 DAYS AGO