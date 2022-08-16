Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Man found dead in Indianapolis home after shooting
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the 4400 block of Fullwood Court around 1 a.m. Saturday and found a man who had been shot. He died at the scene.
cbs4indy.com
Fishers police investigate shots fired at home overnight
FISHERS, Ind. — Police in Fishers are investigating after a vacant home was struck by bullets overnight. According to police, they got multiple 911 calls of shots fired into a house in the 10800 block of Roundtree Road around 12:30 a.m. A search was done of the home and...
Woman arrested after standoff that shutdown I-65
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police have now said that a standoff caused the shutdown of I-65 for two hours Friday night near downtown, and have arrested a woman in connection with the incident. Troopers were called to the scene of a minor rear-end crash on southbound I-65 near the Boone-Hendricks County Line around 6:30 p.m. […]
WISH-TV
19-year-old man shot and killed in Muncie
MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — A man has been shot and killed Saturday morning, according to the Muncie Police Department. At 12:40 a.m. the Delaware County 911 Communications Center received a report of a shooting in the area of West University Avenue and North Dill Street, police say. According to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
15-year-old believed to be in danger missing from Wabash County
The Wabash County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help finding a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen August 4 at 11:50 p.m.
Woman shot, killed at Castleton motel
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a woman was shot and killed Friday morning at the Red Roof Inn in Castleton. Police responded to a report of a person shot at 8110 Shadeland Ave., near East 82nd Street and Interstate 69, shortly after 10 a.m. Police arrived and found...
Police trying to identify man in Kokomo business burglary case
KOKOMO, Ind. — Indiana State Police is asking for help identifying a man seen on surveillance video near a Kokomo business burglary. Investigators said a burglar stole power and plumbing tools from Quality Plumbing and Heating in Kokomo on Aug. 11. The person police are trying to identify was...
Anderson mom, 18-day-old baby found safe
Anderson Police say a 17-year-old girl and her infant son are missing. They were last seen Friday, August 19 at 3 p.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Stolen truck out of Plymouth found in Indianapolis, child arrested
INDIANAPOLIS — Flock Safety license plate reading cameras helped IMPD locate a stolen vehicle from a Plymouth office. On Aug. 9, Plymouth police said a suspect went through a window at an office in the 1600 block of North Michigan Street, near Baker Street, and stole a city-owned truck parked in the garage. Later that evening, police said the stolen truck was seen in Indianapolis on a Flock Safety camera.
Court docs: Witness hid in bathroom during drug deal turned deadly; murder suspect still at large
BLOOMINGTON, Ind — Court documents reveal a Greenwood man wanted by law enforcement is the sole suspect who remains at large in a drug deal turned deadly in a Bloomington mobile home park. Malik Bennett, 26, of Greenwood is being sought by police from Indianapolis and Bloomington. Bennett has an active warrant and is charged […]
WTHR
IMPD investigates woman found shot at motel
IMPD is investigating after a woman was shot and killed Friday morning at the Red Roof Inn in Castleton. Police IMPD confirmed a person is in custody.
IMPD: Man found shot at gas station on Indy's near south side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a man was found injured in a shooting at a near south side gas station early Friday morning. Officers responded to the BP gas station near the intersection of East Raymond and South Shelby streets around 4:30 a.m. Aug. 19 for a report of a person shot. Police found a man who was shot in the leg.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs4indy.com
Silver Alert: Muncie Police search for missing 16-year-old
MUNCIE, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a 16-year-old that has gone missing from Muncie, Indiana. Authorities said that Haylee Cummings was last seen Tuesday, August 9 at 7:00 a.m. At the time she was wearing a light colored shirt, yellow and white pants with flowers and checkered Vans shoes.
cbs4indy.com
Silver Alert: Anderson Police search for missing mother and her infant son
ANDERSON, Ind. – A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 17-year-old and her 18-day-old son from Anderson, Indiana. Authorities said that Priceless and Sincere Velez were last seen Friday, August 19 at 3:00 p.m. At the time, Priceless was wearing an unknown shirt and gray paints. She was also carrying a gray backpack and orange bag.
cbs4indy.com
Third person charged in connection with Muncie triple slaying
MUNCIE, Ind. — A New Albany woman has been charged in connection with a July murder case. The Delaware County Prosecutor’s office said Alexandra Reagan faces charges of assisting a criminal and obstruction of justice in connection with the death of Kyler Ryan Musick. According to court documents,...
WIBC.com
Mears: What Led to a Quick Arrest in Park Rape
INDIANAPOLIS–The capture of a man who police believe raped an 11-year-old girl at an Indianapolis park was quick. James Howard, Jr., 51, of Indianapolis, could go to prison for 20 to 40 years, says Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears, who said Friday that several factors came together to help him charge Howard with child molesting, kidnapping and confinement.
cbs4indy.com
Police apply tourniquet after man shot in leg on Ritter Avenue
INDIANAPOLIS — Police officers applied a tourniquet overnight to a shooting victim on the near east side. IMPD says a man was walking north on N. Ritter Avenue near N. 19th Street at around 12:15 a.m. when he was shot in the leg by an unknown person. The man’s...
$5K reward offered for information on arson at Greenfield home
GREENFIELD, Ind. — An up to $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest for an arson fire in Greenfield in late May. Steve Kropacek, the Greenfield Fire Territory fire marshal, said a family was in a home in the 600 block of South State Street when it caught fire around 12:35 a.m. on May 29.
1 person killed in west Indianapolis shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a west Indianapolis shooting that left one person dead Wednesday night. IMPD was called to an apartment community in the 6100 block of Cheshire Road, southwest of Rockville and High School roads, just before 10 p.m. for a report of a person shot. Officers...
14news.com
Sheriff: 2 people flown to burn center following house explosion in Wabash Co.
Vanderburgh Co. Commissioners request doubled salary. Posey Co. Jail officer accused of battering inmate. Posey Co. Jail officer accused of battering inmate. Loved ones remember fallen Evansville firefighter Robert Doerr. Updated: 11 hours ago. Loved ones remember fallen Evansville firefighter Robert Doerr.
Comments / 1