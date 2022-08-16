The Hardin County Fair is creating a dedicated space strictly for families to engage in everything the fair has to offer centered around kids. “Durant Amusements and the Woods family continue to be great partners in providing family-friendly entertainment to our guests,” said Brad Murphy, President of the Hardin County Fair Board. “This is a continuation of that partnership as well as our commitment to maintaining the fair as a family-friendly event.”

HARDIN COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO