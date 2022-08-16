ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenton, OH

wktn.com

Allen Foundation Awards $170,000 in Scholarships in 2021

The R.E. and Joan S. Allen Foundation announced the awarding of $135,000 in scholarships to 87 students for the 2022/23 year. The scholarships were awarded to graduates from Kenton High School and employees or their family members of Graphic Packaging, Kenton plant. In May, the Foundation awarded 50 first year...
KENTON, OH
wktn.com

Dunkirk’s Dollar General Plays Role in Successful HN School Supply Drive

Hardin Northern officials again thanked the Dunkirk community for collecting school supplies for the Hardin Northern students. Hundreds of school supplies were collected during the recent drive. Over 100 of those school supplies were collected by Dunkirk’s Dollar General store. All supplies are at the school and Hardin Northern...
DUNKIRK, OH
wktn.com

Hardin Leadership Class Completes Project at Heartbeat Building

Some members of Hardin Leadership 2022 Class worked recently putting the finishing touches on the fascia and spouting project at the Heartbeat of Hardin County building in Kenton. It was a much bigger project because of damage underneath that was not evident on first evaluation. Hardin Leadership officials thanked Sam,...
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
Hardin Northern Ends Fair Run; New Partnership Born

The Hardin County Fair is sadly announcing that the Hardin Northern Music Boosters is ending their longtime tenure at the fair. The music boosters have been a fixture at the fair. “The Hardin Northern Music Boosters restaurant has been a staple at the fair,” said Brad Murphy, Hardin County Fair...
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
wktn.com

KidZone Focuses on Family-Oriented Entertainment

The Hardin County Fair is creating a dedicated space strictly for families to engage in everything the fair has to offer centered around kids. “Durant Amusements and the Woods family continue to be great partners in providing family-friendly entertainment to our guests,” said Brad Murphy, President of the Hardin County Fair Board. “This is a continuation of that partnership as well as our commitment to maintaining the fair as a family-friendly event.”
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
wktn.com

DeWine Stops for Lunch in Upper Sandusky

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine made a stop in the region today. The Governor had lunch at the Corner Inn in Upper Sandusky. While there, he also met with various local officials. Some of the officials included County Commissioner Bill Clinger, Wyandot County Economic Development Director Greg Moon and Carey Mayor Jennifer Rathburn.
UPPER SANDUSKY, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Ousted Queen issues statement

BUCYRUS—A familiar face at the Bratwurst Festival opening ceremonies will be missing, particularly the original Queen Abigail Brocwell. Abigail was forced to give up her crown at a special meeting held by the Bratwurst Festival Board on Monday, August 8. According to sources, the turmoil surrounding the Court has...
BUCYRUS, OH
614now.com

Ohio-based pizza chain opening two new Central Ohio locations

Why settle for one new pizzeria, when we can have two?. King’s Grand Central, a popular Junction City-based pizza chain with multiple locations in southeast Ohio is inching closer to Columbus. The eatery, which first opened in 1995 and is well-known for offering two different signature sauces, recently opened...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Scores, highlights from Week 1 of high school football

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio high school football is back! Week one of the 2022 season is finally here and Football Friday Nite returns for its 31st season on NBC4. Week 1 games on NBC4 Hartley at Big Walnut Hayes at Buckeye Valley Westerville North at Westerville Central Olentangy vs. Westerville South Harvest Prep at […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus Development Commission approves Sheetz site it previously opposed

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Sheetz is moving forward with a Hilltop convenience store and gas station. The proposed location at 782 and 744 N. Wilson Road met opposition from the city’s planning department and the Columbus Development Commission earlier this year. Though the planning department still opposed the use, Sheetz received unanimous approval […]
COLUMBUS, OH
wktn.com

Kenton Seeking Quotes for Tree Removal

The Kenton Tree Commission is soliciting quotes for tree removal in the tree lawn throughout the City of Kenton. Stumps will be removed at a later date. Contractors need to furnish Proof of Insurance and obtain a City of Kenton License for $25.00. Quotes need to be submitted no later...
KENTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Police investigating reported shooting in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — Crews are investigating a shooting that was reported early Saturday morning in Springfield. Police were sent to the 900 block of Park Avenue just after 6:30 a.m. after the shooting was reported, according to Springfield Police dispatch. >>1 injured, teen in custody after shooting in Springfield. We...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
WDTN

Ohio jail to eliminate in-person visits

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Franklin County jail is eliminating in-person visits between those incarcerated and their guests. Through a partnership with Viapath Technologies, those behind the bars of the 650-bed Franklin County Corrections Center II in Columbus on Jackson Pike will instead be granted two 20-minute virtual visits – via a tablet assigned to […]
wktn.com

Obituary for Christina Mae Fay Roby

Christina Mae Fay Roby took her last breath on August 16, 2022 surrounded by her family, who she loved more than anything. Christina was born in Kenton, Ohio on November 15, 1936 to the late Emerson Sr. & Lillian Fay. She is a 1955 graduate of Kenton High School. She married Orville Roby on January 21, 1966 and they lived happily for 56 years watching their family grow.
KENTON, OH
The Lima News

Police calls

100 block of Mackenzie Drive, Lima — Officers investigated a hit-skip accident Sunday. 1500 block of West Spring Street, Lima — Officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance Sunday. 1100 block of Knollwood Drive, Lima — A report of breaking and entering was investigated Sunday.
LIMA, OH
wktn.com

Numerous Summons Issued to Kenton Man

A Kenton man is facing several charges after an incident Thursday afternoon in Kenton. According to information on the Daily Log Sheet of the Kenton Police Department, officers were dispatched to Scioto Village Apartments on a report that an intoxicated man was trying to break into an apartment at the complex.
KENTON, OH

