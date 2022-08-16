Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Senior Community Service Employment Program Helps Adults 55 and Over Get Needed Job TrainingMike WhiteFindlay, OH
Bluegrass, Gospel Singers Darin and Brooke Aldridge to Sing at Marathon Center for the Performing Arts August 18Mike WhiteFindlay, OH
Laurie Berkner to Perform at Marathon Center for the Performing Arts August 27Mike WhiteFindlay, OH
Related
wktn.com
Allen Foundation Awards $170,000 in Scholarships in 2021
The R.E. and Joan S. Allen Foundation announced the awarding of $135,000 in scholarships to 87 students for the 2022/23 year. The scholarships were awarded to graduates from Kenton High School and employees or their family members of Graphic Packaging, Kenton plant. In May, the Foundation awarded 50 first year...
wktn.com
Dunkirk’s Dollar General Plays Role in Successful HN School Supply Drive
Hardin Northern officials again thanked the Dunkirk community for collecting school supplies for the Hardin Northern students. Hundreds of school supplies were collected during the recent drive. Over 100 of those school supplies were collected by Dunkirk’s Dollar General store. All supplies are at the school and Hardin Northern...
wktn.com
Hardin Leadership Class Completes Project at Heartbeat Building
Some members of Hardin Leadership 2022 Class worked recently putting the finishing touches on the fascia and spouting project at the Heartbeat of Hardin County building in Kenton. It was a much bigger project because of damage underneath that was not evident on first evaluation. Hardin Leadership officials thanked Sam,...
wktn.com
4-H Campers Share Favorite Memories and Appreciation for Elks Grant Money
Recently, several Hardin County 4-H campers and their parents attended a cookie and punch reception at the Kenton Elks Lodge. The youth shared favorite memories of 4-H camp and expressed appreciation for the financial support received from the Elks. Earlier this summer, Kenton Elks Lodge 157 received a Gratitude Grant...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wktn.com
Hardin Northern Ends Fair Run; New Partnership Born
The Hardin County Fair is sadly announcing that the Hardin Northern Music Boosters is ending their longtime tenure at the fair. The music boosters have been a fixture at the fair. “The Hardin Northern Music Boosters restaurant has been a staple at the fair,” said Brad Murphy, Hardin County Fair...
wktn.com
KidZone Focuses on Family-Oriented Entertainment
The Hardin County Fair is creating a dedicated space strictly for families to engage in everything the fair has to offer centered around kids. “Durant Amusements and the Woods family continue to be great partners in providing family-friendly entertainment to our guests,” said Brad Murphy, President of the Hardin County Fair Board. “This is a continuation of that partnership as well as our commitment to maintaining the fair as a family-friendly event.”
$389,671 in missing money returned at Ohio State Fair
The Division of Unclaimed Funds participates in the Ohio State Fair every year, setting up shop in the Department of Commerce booth to help reunite Ohioans with their lost or forgotten money.
wktn.com
DeWine Stops for Lunch in Upper Sandusky
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine made a stop in the region today. The Governor had lunch at the Corner Inn in Upper Sandusky. While there, he also met with various local officials. Some of the officials included County Commissioner Bill Clinger, Wyandot County Economic Development Director Greg Moon and Carey Mayor Jennifer Rathburn.
IN THIS ARTICLE
crawfordcountynow.com
Ousted Queen issues statement
BUCYRUS—A familiar face at the Bratwurst Festival opening ceremonies will be missing, particularly the original Queen Abigail Brocwell. Abigail was forced to give up her crown at a special meeting held by the Bratwurst Festival Board on Monday, August 8. According to sources, the turmoil surrounding the Court has...
614now.com
Ohio-based pizza chain opening two new Central Ohio locations
Why settle for one new pizzeria, when we can have two?. King’s Grand Central, a popular Junction City-based pizza chain with multiple locations in southeast Ohio is inching closer to Columbus. The eatery, which first opened in 1995 and is well-known for offering two different signature sauces, recently opened...
Scores, highlights from Week 1 of high school football
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio high school football is back! Week one of the 2022 season is finally here and Football Friday Nite returns for its 31st season on NBC4. Week 1 games on NBC4 Hartley at Big Walnut Hayes at Buckeye Valley Westerville North at Westerville Central Olentangy vs. Westerville South Harvest Prep at […]
Columbus Development Commission approves Sheetz site it previously opposed
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Sheetz is moving forward with a Hilltop convenience store and gas station. The proposed location at 782 and 744 N. Wilson Road met opposition from the city’s planning department and the Columbus Development Commission earlier this year. Though the planning department still opposed the use, Sheetz received unanimous approval […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wktn.com
Kenton Seeking Quotes for Tree Removal
The Kenton Tree Commission is soliciting quotes for tree removal in the tree lawn throughout the City of Kenton. Stumps will be removed at a later date. Contractors need to furnish Proof of Insurance and obtain a City of Kenton License for $25.00. Quotes need to be submitted no later...
cwcolumbus.com
The Columbus Food Truck Festival returns with dozens of food artisans and live music
HILLIARD, Ohio (WSYX) — The 11th annual Columbus Food Truck Festival is back in Central Ohio at the historic Franklin County Fairgrounds this weekend, Friday, August 19 through Sunday, August 21. CHIME IN | Summer Festivals. The Franklin County Fairgrounds is located at 4100 Columbia Street in Hilliard, Ohio.
Police investigating reported shooting in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD — Crews are investigating a shooting that was reported early Saturday morning in Springfield. Police were sent to the 900 block of Park Avenue just after 6:30 a.m. after the shooting was reported, according to Springfield Police dispatch. >>1 injured, teen in custody after shooting in Springfield. We...
Ohio jail to eliminate in-person visits
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Franklin County jail is eliminating in-person visits between those incarcerated and their guests. Through a partnership with Viapath Technologies, those behind the bars of the 650-bed Franklin County Corrections Center II in Columbus on Jackson Pike will instead be granted two 20-minute virtual visits – via a tablet assigned to […]
wktn.com
Obituary for Christina Mae Fay Roby
Christina Mae Fay Roby took her last breath on August 16, 2022 surrounded by her family, who she loved more than anything. Christina was born in Kenton, Ohio on November 15, 1936 to the late Emerson Sr. & Lillian Fay. She is a 1955 graduate of Kenton High School. She married Orville Roby on January 21, 1966 and they lived happily for 56 years watching their family grow.
Police calls
100 block of Mackenzie Drive, Lima — Officers investigated a hit-skip accident Sunday. 1500 block of West Spring Street, Lima — Officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance Sunday. 1100 block of Knollwood Drive, Lima — A report of breaking and entering was investigated Sunday.
Worthington woman drowns during rafting accident in Pennsylvania river
OHIOPYLE, Pa. — A Worthington woman drowned while rafting in a southwestern Pennsylvania river over the weekend. The Fayette County Coroner's Office in Pennsylvania said 50-year-old Julie Moore was rafting in the Lower Youghiogheny River at Ohiopyle State Park on Aug. 13, which is about 70 miles south of Pittsburgh.
wktn.com
Numerous Summons Issued to Kenton Man
A Kenton man is facing several charges after an incident Thursday afternoon in Kenton. According to information on the Daily Log Sheet of the Kenton Police Department, officers were dispatched to Scioto Village Apartments on a report that an intoxicated man was trying to break into an apartment at the complex.
Comments / 0