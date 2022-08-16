ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

KSAT 12

Murder suspect from Wisconsin found, arrested in Ingram; brother at large

A suspect accused of shooting a Wisconsin man in the head earlier this year was found and arrested in Kerr County, while his brother, also wanted for murder, remains at large. KCSO said Gustavo Cantu, 39, was apprehended during a traffic stop in Ingram on Saturday. Records show that he was charged with murder, drug possession, and bail jumping.
GREEN BAY, WI
Austin, TX

