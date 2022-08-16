The new building project at the Hardin County Fairgrounds has been delayed. Supply chain issues created some uncertainty, and the committee is working to get funding together. Marketing and Communications Director Kolt Buchenroth said that the plan is to proceed after the conclusion of the 2023 Hardin County Fair, “Hopefully things will start to level out, start to stabilize a little bit, so pushed back a little bit, but we want to make sure we get this right, so let’s not rush it, let’s do this strategically and do it right.”

HARDIN COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO