wktn.com
Students Participate in Summer Mental Health Careers Pathway Program
Prevention Awareness Support Services (PASS) offered a 4 week mental health careers pathway program this summer for students in Grades 9-12. Students were able to learn about the mental health and social work field by going on college campus visits, completing service projects, and listening to various speakers. Hardin Northern...
wktn.com
Hardin Leadership Class Completes Project at Heartbeat Building
Some members of Hardin Leadership 2022 Class worked recently putting the finishing touches on the fascia and spouting project at the Heartbeat of Hardin County building in Kenton. It was a much bigger project because of damage underneath that was not evident on first evaluation. Hardin Leadership officials thanked Sam,...
wktn.com
Striker Hired as Intervention Specialist for KES
The Kenton City Schools hired Sheena Striker as an Intervention Specialist. Striker is a familiar face at Kenton City Schools. She is a 2001 graduate of Kenton High School, has substitute taught across the district, and recently served as a school board member, including School Board President. “I’m excited to...
wktn.com
United Way of Hardin County Board of Directors Seeking Candidates
It is with a mix of sadness and gratitude that the United Way of Hardin County Board of Directors announce the resignations of Executive Director, Michele Daniels, effective September 30, 2022, and Administrative Assistant, Jennifer Hattery, effective August 31, 2022. Both are resigning for unrelated personal issues and look forward...
wktn.com
KidZone Focuses on Family-Oriented Entertainment
The Hardin County Fair is creating a dedicated space strictly for families to engage in everything the fair has to offer centered around kids. “Durant Amusements and the Woods family continue to be great partners in providing family-friendly entertainment to our guests,” said Brad Murphy, President of the Hardin County Fair Board. “This is a continuation of that partnership as well as our commitment to maintaining the fair as a family-friendly event.”
wktn.com
Building Project Updated; Complete Rundown of 2022 Hardin County Fair Topic of Public Eye
The new building project at the Hardin County Fairgrounds has been delayed. Supply chain issues created some uncertainty, and the committee is working to get funding together. Marketing and Communications Director Kolt Buchenroth said that the plan is to proceed after the conclusion of the 2023 Hardin County Fair, “Hopefully things will start to level out, start to stabilize a little bit, so pushed back a little bit, but we want to make sure we get this right, so let’s not rush it, let’s do this strategically and do it right.”
wktn.com
Five-Year Old Gets Recognized by Marion County Sheriff
On Wednesday, Sheriff Bayles recognized five-year-old Raymond Hilliker for his brave actions when he called 911 and spoke with Dispatcher VanSickle requesting a squad for his uncle. Raymond is a hero to so many of us and is very deserving of the recognition he received.
wktn.com
Wildcats Fall to Coldwater
The Kenton Wildcats scored first but the Coldwater Cavaliers slowly pulled away to post a 37 to 2 victory in season-opening football action Friday at Robinson Field. The Wildcats scored first on a safety via a botched punt by the Cavaliers but could not take advantage of good field position in the first quarter. Coldwater slowly turned the momentum in the game and built a big second-quarter lead before putting the game away in the second half.
wktn.com
Numerous Summons Issued to Kenton Man
A Kenton man is facing several charges after an incident Thursday afternoon in Kenton. According to information on the Daily Log Sheet of the Kenton Police Department, officers were dispatched to Scioto Village Apartments on a report that an intoxicated man was trying to break into an apartment at the complex.
wktn.com
Three Sentenced Recently in Common Pleas Court
Three people were sentenced recently in Hardin County Common Pleas Court. According to documents from Prosecutor Brad Bailey’s Office:. .Timothy P. Caudill was sentenced to a total of 18 months in prison on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs and failure to appear as required. The following...
wktn.com
Fentanyl Seized, Driver Arrested After Traffic Stop in Kenton
A routine traffic stop Thursday evening in the City of Kenton by a deputy from the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office resulted in the seizure of a large amount of fentanyl. The deputy observed a vehicle travelling in excess of the posted speed limit and excuted a traffic stop near the intersection of East Columbus Street and North Cherry Street.
