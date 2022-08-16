The Pocahontas County Sheriff’s Office have made a trio of arrests for various charges in recent weeks. The first pair of arrests stem from deputies investigating a parked car at the Swan Lake entrance just before 1 am on July 29. On the scene deputies reportedly discovered drugs in the vehicle and 27 year old Andrea Wempe of Breda and 41 year old Bruce Christensen of Laurens were arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine 2nd Offense and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Christensen was also cited or Open Container.

POCAHONTAS COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO