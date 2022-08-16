ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Estherville, IA

Comments / 0

Related
more1049.com

City of Sheldon Approves Plans To Move Forward With Water System Improvements

Sheldon, IA (KICD)– The Sheldon City Council gave its okay to move forward with a project that will improve the community’s water system. Logan Schmidt is with DGR Engineering, the company overseeing the project. He told the council the work would include two separate pieces that would ultimately improve water capacity and availability for the city.
SHELDON, IA
more1049.com

Contract Approved For Downtown Traffic Signal Upgrade Project

Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Spencer City Council earlier this week gave approval to move forward with a contract that will lead to the upgrade of the traffic signal system through the Downtown Commercial District. Public Works Director Mark White told the council the current system is essentially beyond repair...
SPENCER, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clayton, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Estherville, IA
Government
City
Estherville, IA
more1049.com

Pocahontas County Authorities Make Trio of Arrests

The Pocahontas County Sheriff’s Office have made a trio of arrests for various charges in recent weeks. The first pair of arrests stem from deputies investigating a parked car at the Swan Lake entrance just before 1 am on July 29. On the scene deputies reportedly discovered drugs in the vehicle and 27 year old Andrea Wempe of Breda and 41 year old Bruce Christensen of Laurens were arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine 2nd Offense and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Christensen was also cited or Open Container.
POCAHONTAS COUNTY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy