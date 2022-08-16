Read full article on original website
City of Sheldon Approves Plans To Move Forward With Water System Improvements
Sheldon, IA (KICD)– The Sheldon City Council gave its okay to move forward with a project that will improve the community’s water system. Logan Schmidt is with DGR Engineering, the company overseeing the project. He told the council the work would include two separate pieces that would ultimately improve water capacity and availability for the city.
Clay County Supervisors Hear Results of Fiber Installation Request For Proposal
Spencer, IA (KICD) — The Clay County Supervisors approved a Request For Proposal conducted by Smartsource at a previous meeting, and at their latest meeting Curtis Dean shared the results. While Great Lakes Communications Corp was the sole remaining proposal, Dean said their application would still have been scored...
Contract Approved For Downtown Traffic Signal Upgrade Project
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Spencer City Council earlier this week gave approval to move forward with a contract that will lead to the upgrade of the traffic signal system through the Downtown Commercial District. Public Works Director Mark White told the council the current system is essentially beyond repair...
Sheldon Councilman Shows Concern Over Continued Moves Away From City Liquor Laws
Sheldon, IA (KICD)– A single member of the Sheldon City Council showed some concern over granting a special liquor license for an upcoming festival in town at a recent meeting. Councilman Ken Snyder told his colleagues by approving the permit for Celebration Days continues to take steps away from...
KICD Teams Up With Iowa Project Brewing Company To Create Special 80th Anniversary Beer
Spencer, IA (KICD)– KICD-AM is celebrating 80 years on the airwaves of Northwest Iowa this year and the station has teamed up with a local brewery to create a special anniversary beer. Nick Applegate from The Iowa Project Brewing Company in Downtown Spencer tells KICD News the smoke from...
Pocahontas County Authorities Make Trio of Arrests
The Pocahontas County Sheriff’s Office have made a trio of arrests for various charges in recent weeks. The first pair of arrests stem from deputies investigating a parked car at the Swan Lake entrance just before 1 am on July 29. On the scene deputies reportedly discovered drugs in the vehicle and 27 year old Andrea Wempe of Breda and 41 year old Bruce Christensen of Laurens were arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine 2nd Offense and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Christensen was also cited or Open Container.
