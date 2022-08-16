WALDOBORO — Samuel W. Collins died August 14, 2022 after a brief stay at the Sussman House in Rockport, Maine. Born in Weymouth, Massachusetts, he was a long-time resident of Abington and Norwell before moving to Waldoboro, Maine six years ago. He graduated from Abington High School, Tilton School in Tilton, New Hampshire, and Nasson College, Springvale, Maine. He served in the US Coast Guard Reserves. Soon thereafter he worked for John Hancock Insurance Company of Boston in the underwriting department. He then worked for Dobson Distributors in Abington, Massachusetts as an Inventory Manager until his retirement. He was an avid reader with an extensive library, an unabashed Anglophile, a collector of many fine antiques and a lover of all things Dachshund.

WALDOBORO, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO