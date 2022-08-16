Read full article on original website
Topsham and Skowhegan FairThe Maine WriterTopsham, ME
The 75th Annual Maine Lobster FestivalThe Maine WriterRockland, ME
Things to do in Maine July 30th and 31stThe Maine WriterMaine State
Pick-your-own Maine blueberriesThe Maine WriterMaine State
Celebrating National Hot Fudge Sundae DayThe Maine WriterMaine State
penbaypilot.com
Starring David Troup, written by Larraine Brown, new play glimpses life of a former Maine inmate
ROCKLAND — The Strand Theater, in Rockland, and Artivism in Maine (A.I.M.e) announce the premiere of For the Next Guy, an uncensored true story of one Mainer’s 30 years inside the Maine State Prison system and his transition back into the “free” world. The play is written and directed by Larraine Brown, with sound and lighting by Seth Whited, and features actor David Troup.
penbaypilot.com
Dream Local Digital’s Shannon Kinney elected as corporator for local bank
THOMASTON — Dream Local Digital’s founder and client success officer, Shannon Kinney, was elected to serve as a corporator for Bangor Savings Bank by its board. She holds this position as one of the few Midcoast Maine business owners voted in to represent the region. "It is an...
penbaypilot.com
Ralph ‘Mike’ Fisher, obituary
Ralph “Mike” Fisher, age 69, passed away at PenBay Medical Center on August 15, 2022 surrounded by his family and friends. Mike leaves behind his loving wife, Becky Fisher; his sister, Barbara Kenney and her husband Phil; his children: Matthew Fisher, Rachel Pridgen, Ryan Fisher and his wife, Jaime; his step-children: Nathaniel Ayotte and his wife Sydney, Cameron Ayotte and his wife Patty; his grandchildren: Teghan, Reece, Ethan, Brycen and Soren; nieces and nephews and his pets Gracie and Kiki.
penbaypilot.com
Samuel W. Collins, obituary
WALDOBORO — Samuel W. Collins died August 14, 2022 after a brief stay at the Sussman House in Rockport, Maine. Born in Weymouth, Massachusetts, he was a long-time resident of Abington and Norwell before moving to Waldoboro, Maine six years ago. He graduated from Abington High School, Tilton School in Tilton, New Hampshire, and Nasson College, Springvale, Maine. He served in the US Coast Guard Reserves. Soon thereafter he worked for John Hancock Insurance Company of Boston in the underwriting department. He then worked for Dobson Distributors in Abington, Massachusetts as an Inventory Manager until his retirement. He was an avid reader with an extensive library, an unabashed Anglophile, a collector of many fine antiques and a lover of all things Dachshund.
penbaypilot.com
Route 1 culvert replacement in Stockton Springs
STOCKTON SPRINGS — The Maine Department of Transportation has begun work to replace a large box culvert on Route 1 in Stockton Springs. The project area is just north of the Searsport/Stockton Springs town line. Work Monday, Aug. 15, and is scheduled to finish on November 23. Drivers should...
penbaypilot.com
August 2022 Market Update
Though for-sale inventory remains low, home buyer interest persists across Maine. According to Maine Listings, 1,691 homes were sold statewide for the month of July, a decrease of 15.28 percent compared to July 2021. The median sales price (MSP) reached $354,000, an increase of 12.38 percent since this time last year. The MSP indicates that half of the homes were sold for more and half sold for less.
penbaypilot.com
On the issues: House District 38 candidate Betsy Garrold
Penobscot Bay Pilot has posed questions to each candidate running for Maine State Legislature, providing the opportunity for the public to better understand their position on issues important to the state. Candidates responding with their individual written answers will have their responses stored in the Pilot’s 2022 Election Resource Guide.
penbaypilot.com
Aug. 20 update: Midcoast adds 17 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
penbaypilot.com
Marilyn C. Keene, obituary
Our sweet mother Marilyn C. Keene sadly passed away on July 30, 2022 at the age of 84. She was a wonderful mother who was always there when we needed her. She also had many friends and was a respected member of the community in Belfast, Maine. She was a...
penbaypilot.com
Osher Scholarship funds in person and online classes at UROCK
ROCKLAND — The UMA Rockland Center (UROCK) has announced the availability of the Osher New Beginnings Scholarships for the Fall 2022 semester which begins August 29. These scholarships are offered to encourage students of all ages to try college. The Osher scholarship is made possible by a gift made in 2000 from The Bernard Osher Foundation. Since then, thousands of students have received scholarships and enrolled in university courses.
penbaypilot.com
The Oshima Brothers & Friends
8:30PM – Tent at Camden Public Library Amphitheatre. This Maine-based indie duo have been creating music together since childhood. The brothers blend songs from the heart with blood harmonies to produce a "roots-based pop sound that is infectious." (NPR). On stage, Sean and Jamie offer lush vocals, live looping, foot percussion, electric and acoustic guitars, vintage keyboard and bass - often all at once. They want every show to feel like a deep breath, a dance party and a sonic embrace. For their Screen Door concert, they will collaborate with a range of classical artists and ensembles performing at the festival.
penbaypilot.com
Vehicle crash on Vinalhaven claims life
VINALHAVEN — A Vinalhaven man is deceased following a single-vehicle crash, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. At approximately 9:25 p.m., the Knox County RCC received a report of a motor vehicle accident involving injury in the area of 687 North Haven Road, on the island of Vinalhaven. Knox County Deputy...
penbaypilot.com
Reelect Jan Dodge to the Maine State House
Representative Jan Dodge’s voting record during her two terms serving District 97 (Belfast-Northport-Waldo) clearly demonstrates her commitment to the health and welfare of her constituents and all citizens of Maine. Jan is now running for reelection to the Maine State House to represent H.D. 39 (Belfast-Northport-Belmont). Her votes in...
penbaypilot.com
Lincoln County Commissioners pursuing county-wide housing study
Lincoln County Regional Planning Commission will likely receive a completed county-wide housing study by early 2023. On Aug. 16, commissioners authorized LCRPC to negotiate with Camion Associates of Saratoga Springs, New York for a study. Camion is an economic research organization with offices in Portland. In 2017, Camion produced a housing study for the Boothbay-Boothbay Harbor Joint Economic Development Committee.
