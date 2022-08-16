ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Defensive back Ross Cockrell among Bucs’ initial cuts

Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xxb7q_0hJHC5wg00
Ross Cockrell (43) recorded one tackle in the Bucs' preseason opener against the Dolphins. [ JASON BEHNKEN | AP ]

TAMPA — The Bucs needed to trim their roster to 85 players before Tuesday’s deadline, and defensive back Ross Cockrell — a special teams member and part of the Super Bowl 55 season — was among those released.

The team also waived tight end Ben Beise, offensive lineman Curtis Blackwell and wide receiver Kameron Brown. Offensive lineman Jonathan Hubbard and outside linebacker JoJo Ozougwu were waived with injury designations.

“We thought enough of Ross to give him a chance to get on with somebody else, so that’s why we did it so early,” Bucs coach Todd Bowles said. “But he did a lot of things for us in the past.”

Cockrell had cross-trained with the cornerbacks and safeties throughout training camp but found himself in a competition with new defensive backs — like safeties Logan Ryan and Keanu Neal — as well as the returning players. He first joined the Bucs in September 2020 as a member of their practice squad.

Before the Bucs, Cockrell spent time with the Bills, Steelers, Giants and Panthers. He started a career-high 16 regular-season games with Pittsburgh in 2016 — plus another three in the postseason — and had 11 starts with Carolina in 2019.

He has played in 29 regular-season games with the Bucs over the past two seasons, starting six. He also played on nearly half of the Bucs’ special teams snaps during their six playoff games over that span, including 82% in last season’s wild-card game against the Eagles.

The Bucs next have to trim their roster to 80 players by Aug. 23, before setting a 53-man roster by the 4 p.m. deadline Aug. 30.

• • •

Sign up for the Bucs RedZone newsletter to get updates and analysis on the latest team and NFL news from Bucs beat writer Joey Knight.

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tampa Bay Times

Rob Gronkowski confirms Jon Gruden nixed deal that would’ve sent him, Tom Brady to Raiders

Nearly two decades after helping bring Tampa Bay its first Super Bowl title, Jon Gruden indirectly helped deliver the Bucs their second Lombardi Trophy. At least, that’s the way outspoken Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) boss Dana White explained it Saturday night, with no less an authority than former Tampa Bay tight end Rob Gronkowski seeming to confirm it.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Leonard Levy, who helped bring the Bucs and Super Bowls to Tampa, dies

TAMPA — Leonard Levy, a local sports pioneer who was instrumental in bringing the Bucs and several Super Bowls to Tampa, died Thursday while in hospice care. He was 89. Levy headed up Tampa Bay’s expansion committee in the early 1970s and was extremely instrumental in bringing the expansion Bucs to the area to begin play in 1976. In addition, he ran the Super Bowl committee in the 1980s and Tampa Bay was awarded Super Bowl 18, which it hosted at Tampa Stadium at the end of the 1984 NFL season.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Tampa, FL
Football
Tampa Bay Times

Pain, praise all part of rookie life for Bucs’ Zyon McCollum

NASHVILLE — A bag of ice was taped to Zyon McCollum’s sore left hamstring. His day, and likely his chance of playing in Saturday’s preseason game against the Titans, was steadily evaporating. “It’s football. It sucks, man,” McCollum said following the Bucs’ joint practice with the Titans...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ross Cockrell
Person
Logan Ryan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bucs#Playoff Games#Giants#American Football
Tampa Bay Times

Todd Bowles says he’s not worried about Tom Brady’s return

NASHVILLE — The latest conspiracy theory about Tom Brady’s absence from the Bucs going viral on social media is that he is taping an episode for “The Masked Singer.”. Coach Todd Bowles isn’t willing to pull back the curtain and reveal Brady’s whereabouts, but he confirmed Friday that he knows the exact date the quarterback will return to the Bucs.
NFL
Tampa Bay Times

Bucs have serious issues on the offensive line, lose to Titans

NASHVILLE ― Maybe Tom Brady should take another week off. No need to rush back to work. Stay away for personal safety. The Bucs already have lost starting center Ryan Jensen to a significant and possibly season-ending knee injury. Right tackle Tristan Wirfs is out with a strained oblique. Now, there is a saloon door at left guard.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
Tampa Bay Times

Tom Brady’s return date still undecided

NASHVILLE — The Bucs still expect Tom Brady to return to the team sometime after Saturday’s preseason game against the Titans but there’s “no definitive” date for him to rejoin the club, coach Todd Bowles said Thursday. Brady was excused from the team for undisclosed...
NFL
Tampa Bay Times

Gymnast Leanne Wong’s quest for 2024 Summer Olympics reaches Tampa this weekend

TAMPA — Al Fong knows Leanne Wong’s ultimate goal for the next three years. But Fong, the gymnast’s personal coach since she was around 5 years old at Great American Gymnastics Express in Missouri, also knows not to mention it. He and Wong might not talk about the goal — competing in the 2024 Paris Olympics and winning medals — until later this year. Maybe not until 2023, even.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
74K+
Followers
24K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy