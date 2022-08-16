Defensive back Ross Cockrell among Bucs’ initial cuts

Ross Cockrell (43) recorded one tackle in the Bucs' preseason opener against the Dolphins. [ JASON BEHNKEN | AP ]

TAMPA — The Bucs needed to trim their roster to 85 players before Tuesday’s deadline, and defensive back Ross Cockrell — a special teams member and part of the Super Bowl 55 season — was among those released.

The team also waived tight end Ben Beise, offensive lineman Curtis Blackwell and wide receiver Kameron Brown. Offensive lineman Jonathan Hubbard and outside linebacker JoJo Ozougwu were waived with injury designations.

“We thought enough of Ross to give him a chance to get on with somebody else, so that’s why we did it so early,” Bucs coach Todd Bowles said. “But he did a lot of things for us in the past.”

Cockrell had cross-trained with the cornerbacks and safeties throughout training camp but found himself in a competition with new defensive backs — like safeties Logan Ryan and Keanu Neal — as well as the returning players. He first joined the Bucs in September 2020 as a member of their practice squad.

Before the Bucs, Cockrell spent time with the Bills, Steelers, Giants and Panthers. He started a career-high 16 regular-season games with Pittsburgh in 2016 — plus another three in the postseason — and had 11 starts with Carolina in 2019.

He has played in 29 regular-season games with the Bucs over the past two seasons, starting six. He also played on nearly half of the Bucs’ special teams snaps during their six playoff games over that span, including 82% in last season’s wild-card game against the Eagles.

The Bucs next have to trim their roster to 80 players by Aug. 23, before setting a 53-man roster by the 4 p.m. deadline Aug. 30.

