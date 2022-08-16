2 including teen arrested for high school, car dealership break-ins: Mobile Police
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. ( WKRG ) — The Mobile Police Department said they arrested a 20-year-old and a 13-year-old for “burglary and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle,” at Baker High School over the weekend.
On Monday, Aug. 15 at around 7:50 a.m., officers responded to Baker High School “concerning a burglary that occurred over the weekend,” according to the release. Officers found that two “unknown male subjects” at the time, had entered the school and damaged property.FBI Mobile involved in arrest at Mobile cruise terminal
According to the release, Blake Henderson, 20, was arrested Monday, Aug. 15 while the 13-year-old juvenile was arrested and transported to Strickland Youth Center on Tuesday, Aug. 16.
Deputies also found the two were involved in car burglaries at Century Import Automotive on the 9000-block of Airport Boulevard that happened on Sunday, Aug. 14.
Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile , Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama . Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.
Comments / 0