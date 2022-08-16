2 including teen arrested for high school, car dealership break-ins: Mobile Police

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. ( WKRG ) — The Mobile Police Department said they arrested a 20-year-old and a 13-year-old for “burglary and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle,” at Baker High School over the weekend.

On Monday, Aug. 15 at around 7:50 a.m., officers responded to Baker High School “concerning a burglary that occurred over the weekend,” according to the release. Officers found that two “unknown male subjects” at the time, had entered the school and damaged property.

According to the release, Blake Henderson, 20, was arrested Monday, Aug. 15 while the 13-year-old juvenile was arrested and transported to Strickland Youth Center on Tuesday, Aug. 16.

Deputies also found the two were involved in car burglaries at Century Import Automotive on the 9000-block of Airport Boulevard that happened on Sunday, Aug. 14.

