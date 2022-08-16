Read full article on original website
Related
Caption Health, Heartbeat Health Partner to Provide Access to Cardiac Care
– Caption Health and Heartbeat Health today announced a partnership that will enable providers to offer their patients earlier access to cardiovascular care than ever before possible. – Together, the partners are increasing access to early cardiac evaluations and care by providing these two innovations as a value-based bundle for...
Get Well Launches Monkeypox Digital Care Management Plan
– Get Well releases a new monkeypox digital care management plan. This is the first digital care plan for monkeypox to be released in the industry. – Get Well’s monkeypox symptom monitoring tool, which is available now, is designed to help manage and slow the spread of the virus. It enables patients or clinicians exposed to the virus to effectively monitor their symptoms from home, allowing providers to triage patients to the right setting of care when and if symptoms escalate.
Ellipsis Health & Ceras Health Integrate to Bring Human Voice as a Biomarker for Mental Health
– Ellipsis Health and Ceras Health today announced a partnership that will integrate Ellipsis Health’s breakthrough technology that uses the human voice as a biomarker for mental health and wellbeing into Ceras’ clinical monitoring platform. – This integration will combine Ellipsis Health’s AI and deep learning technology with...
Nuance & Covera Launches Nationwide Radiology Quality Care
– Covera Health, Inc. and Nuance Communications, Inc., today introduced the Quality Care Collaborative (QCC), the first national program that brings together payers, providers, and self-insured employers to support radiology quality improvement initiatives at scale. – The QCC joins Covera’s clinical intelligence platform and Nuance’s Precision Imaging Network™ to enable...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Teladoc Brings At-Home Diabetes Testing for Members
– Teladoc Health recently added an at-home A1C testing program to its chronic care solution, making it easier for members to manage their diabetes while also bridging health equity gaps in chronic condition care. – Livongo by Teladoc Health members will have the option to receive at-home A1C tests provided...
UnitedHealthcare Awards $11M in Grants to Address Social Determinants of Health
– Health insurer UnitedHealthcare has donated $11M in grants to nonprofit organizations across 11 states. – These grants are part of our Empowering Health program focused on expanding access to care and addressing the social determinants of health (SDoH) for people in underserved communities. These grants assist individuals and families experiencing challenges from food insecurity, social isolation and behavioral health issues, and support local health promotion and health literacy efforts.
Annexus Health Raises $33M to Optimize Patient Access and Affordability
– Annexus Health, Inc. has announced its Series B financing of $33 million, which was led by leading digital health growth equity firm Transformation Capital. – The funding is set to advance Annexus Health’s mission to improve access to care and combat patient financial toxicity amid ever-rising healthcare costs.
Primary Care EHR Elation Health Raises $50M to Support Independent Primary Care Practices
– Elation Health, the clinical-first technology company powering innovation in primary care, announced a Series D financing round of $50M. The Series D round was co-led by Generation Investment Management and Ascension Ventures with participation from Threshold Ventures, Ascend Partners, and individual investors including Fay Rotenberg and Jonathan Bush. This new round brings Elation Health to $108.5M in total venture funding to date.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Mounting Provider Burden of Patients Disconnected from Their Cardiac Implantable Electronic Devices (CIEDs)
The first implantation of a pacemaker in a human occurred in 1958. Since then, the technology behind permanent cardiac rhythm management has steadily evolved, enabling a variety of implants known collectively as cardiac implantable electronic devices (CIEDs). Today, CIEDs are the standard of care for a range of cardiac arrhythmias, and researchers estimate that 1.2–1.4 million of these devices are implanted annually worldwide. And experts predict that number will continue to increase in years to come.
Digital Front Doors Create Personalized Patient Experience
Heightened patient expectations are changing the way healthcare services are delivered, from the way patients receive care to the way they pay for services and manage their conditions. A need for greater patient-centricity is changing the way payers, providers, and healthcare services organizations do business. The digital front door is an ecosystem of technologies patients use to engage with healthcare, starting from when they detect symptoms, to when they pay or receive post-appointment care. This can be anything from finding care, booking appointment and completing forms online, to availing of telehealth services and digital billing. It is a way to provide better guided care in an easy and accessible manner. By looking closely at the customer journey, healthcare providers can better leverage data and modern technologies to provide greater convenience and better care for their patients.
Bicycle Health Partners with Included Health on Opioid Use Disorder Treatment
– Bicycle Health, a provider of virtual opioid addiction treatment, today announced a collaboration with Included Health – the only integrated clinical care and healthcare navigation platform – to help patients discover and navigate Bicycle Health’s treatment options and seek treatment for their opioid use disorder (OUD). Included Health delivers employers and their employees a simplified experience to finding the care they need, whenever and wherever they need it.
HIMSS Delivers 9 Recommendations for Strengthening Primary Healthcare
This week, The Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) responded to a Request for Information (RFI) from the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Health on the HHS Initiative to Strengthen Primary Healthcare. The letter submitted on 8/1 calls for improved healthcare access, equity and outcomes to the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health (OASH).
Cleerly Raises $192M for AI-Driven Precision Heart Health Platform
– Cleerly, the company creating a new standard of care for heart disease, announced that it has closed a Series C financing round of $192M. – This new funding, led by led by funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. and T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc., and Fidelity Management and Research Company, brings the total raised by the fast-growing health care company to $248M, which includes its Series B round in 2021.
Mayo Clinic, Mercy Sign 10-Year Collaboration to Transform Patient Care
– Mayo Clinic and Mercy announced a 10-year collaboration agreement— a first-of-its-kind alliance between two large healthcare systems that will use the most current data science and years of deidentified patient outcomes to find diseases earlier and start patients on paths to better health more quickly. – With the...
Femtech Startup Nanopath Raises $10M to Develop POC Diagnostics for Women’s Health
– Nanopath, a molecular diagnostics company enabling high-quality molecular testing in minutes raises $10M in Series A funding, co-led by co-led by Norwest Venture Partners and Medtech Convergence Fund, to develop a point-of-care diagnostics platform for women’s health screenings. – The company plans to use the latest round of...
Linus Health Launches AI Platform to Detect, Delay Dementia
– Linus Health launches the first iPad-based cognitive screening platform able to detect cognitive decline such as dementia years before the human eye could ever do so. – Linus is now offering a solution to empower PCPs to not only pinpoint cognitive issues in just minutes but also leverage AI to provide patients with evidence-based early interventions.
ThedaCare Invests $3M in Qventus to Deploy AI-Enabled Care Operations Automation
Health system ThedaCare announced it has invested $3M in Qventus and it also deploying the technology to drive operational efficiencies in inpatient and perioperative care settings and across its organization. Through the investment, ThedaCare will collaborate with Qventus to develop new solutions and innovations, as well as support Qventus in...
Adventist HealthCare to Deploy Innovaccer Health Cloud for Value-Based Whole-Person Care
– Adventist HealthCare has selected Innovaccer Inc., the Health Cloud company to be their next-generation population health management and value-based care partner. – Innovaccer will help Advent HealthCare create a unified data platform to help deliver deeper insights into community health and network operations. Supporting Value-Based Whole-Person Care. One of...
RxLive Raises $5M for Population Health Telepharmacy Solutions
– RxLive, a provider of population health pharmacy solutions, today announced a $5 million Series A funding round led by SpringTide with participation by Cardinal Health. RxLive has raised a total of $8 million to date. – As value-based pharmacy care models expand beyond the retail pharmacy setting RxLive will...
Zelis Acquires Healthcare Cost Control Provider Payer Compass
– Healthcare payments company Zelis today announced an agreement to acquire Payer Compass, a healthcare provider of reimbursement and claims pricing, administration, and processing solutions. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. – Through the acquisition, Zelis will integrate Payer Compass into its existing solution suite to further help...
HIT Consultant
Atlanta, GA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
142K+
Views
ABOUT
HIT Consultant delivers news, analysis, and commentary surrounding the transformation of healthcare technology. We go inside hospital IT departments, company boards, payer offices, physician practices, investors’ roundtables and political backrooms for a well-rounded view of the healthcare IT landscape. HIT Consultant examines the challenges, innovations, strategies, along with the political and regulatory trends faced by today’s healthcare business leaders. Our authoritative network of contributors helps provide invaluable and firsthand insights from the people and places that matter the most to our readership.https://hitconsultant.net/
Comments / 0