Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bankrupt Contractor Leaves Many with Unfinished ProjectsLarry LeaseArlington, TX
ICE! Returning to Gaylord Texan Following Two-Year HiatusLarry LeaseGrapevine, TX
Juvenile Arrested After Threat of Violence Toward DeSoto SchoolLarry LeaseDesoto, TX
Fort Worth ISD School Bus Involved in Roll-Over AccidentLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Texas Rangers Fire Rangers President Jon DanielsLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Related
3 Dallas, Texas Suburbs Known as H-E-B want a H-E-B
East Texans want an H-E-B. Sure, Lufkin and Carthage have one but the more modern H-E-B experience is what everyone is clamoring for here. Residents here believe that the addition of an H-E-B could breed some competition for powerhouse, and East Texas owned, grocery chain Brookshire's. This is a fun story, however, as the Dallas, Texas suburbs of Hurst, Euless and Bedford, otherwise known as H-E-B, is making a push to bring H-E-B into their area.
[WATCH] Man Shares His Rare Footage of Bobcats Playing at Plano, TX Golf Course
Unusual and, frankly, adorable news coming out of Plano, Texas. Texas man Bryan Hughes captured footage of a bobcat mother and her "kittens" playing and hanging out on a fairway at the Gleneagles Country Club in Plano. Even though we see bobcats in the state of Texas, it is certainly...
East Texas Favorite Weatherman is Returning to Your Television
We've been keeping you up to date on the health and recovery of KLTV 7's head meteorologist Mark Scirto after he suffered a stroke while in Dallas in May of this year. All Mark was needing from us was our multitude of prayers and well wishes as he worked with his doctors and in his daily rehab so he could get back to a normal life and back on the air to give us our daily 7 day forecast. Well, we are proud to pass along some great news about Mark Scirto.
The State Fair Classic Featuring Ashanti Jumps Off In Dallas Oct. 1
Football season is officially here but for those of us in the know about HBCU's, you also know that every year at about this time, two famed HBCU'S from Texas and Louisiana meet up in Dallas during the State Fair of Texas for supremacy. The State Fair Classic 2022 Kicks...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brother Of Ex-NFL Player Charged With Murder Of Texas Youth Coach
Like many of you, I woke up on Sunday morning and saw the shocking video of an incident in Lancaster, Texas at a kids football game of adults getting into a dispute that ends in gunfire. As someone who used to coach youth sports, this story is especially triggering for me because I've seen first hand how adults can turn into raging hoodlums and idiots behind a child's game and unfortunately an entire community has to deal with and suffer a tragic loss.
Get a Mouth Watering Look at the 2022 State Fair of Texas Big Tex Choice Awards Top 10
Deny it all you want but fair season is just about upon us. The rides, the food, the entertainment, the food, the exhibits and I don't think I mentioned THE FOOD. For the State Fair of Texas, finding the wildest food concoctions is a tradition. For the 2022 edition of the fair, there is no disappointment.
Mark Cuban Now Owns a Ghost Town Not Far from Corsicana, Texas
The unique charm of Texas is the multitude of small towns we can pass through on a road trip. Just traveling in East Texas alone will allow us to see many of those blink-and-you'll-miss-it communities. Many of those small communities have had their populations disappear for one reason or the other over time. One such community is not far from Corsicana called Mustang, Texas. This little town has an interesting history and is also owned by Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban.
Mix 93.1
Tyler, TX
8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Mix 93.1 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tyler, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0