HAMPSTEAD, NC – The NC Forest Service has announced that resources for the Juniper Road Two Fire are slowly being pulled back, as the service says the fire is now 79% contained. Several personnel have been demobilized, but adequate resources remain on the scene to fight the fire. Expected rainfall throughout the weekend will help crews work to extinguish remaining hot spots that have been detected by infrared drones. The Juniper Road Two Fire remains 1,226 acres in size.

HAMPSTEAD, NC ・ 20 HOURS AGO