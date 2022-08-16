Read full article on original website
Sunset Beach Town Hall hosting Bike Rodeo next month
SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Sunset Beach Police have announced a fun event coming to town next month. The Sunset Beach Police and Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office are partnering to bring a Bike Rodeo to the Sunset Beach Town Hall parking lot. Police say the event is...
Oak Island hosting inaugural Cardboard Boat Race next month
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — Excitement is building for the first ever Oak Island Cardboard Boat Race taking place in September. The “Dutchman Dinghy Dash” event is scheduled for Saturday, September 17th at 10:00 am at Bill Smith Park, located at 4410 Fish Factory Road. Officials say...
Local club paddling entire NC coastline to raise clean water awareness
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Wrightsville Beach Outrigger Canoe Club (WBOCC) is teaming up with the North Carolina Coastal Federation to paddle the entire coastline of North Carolina. The three-year We The Water initiative aims to advocate for clean water, empower local communities, bring awareness of contamination and...
New Hanover County Firefighters running 41 miles in 24 hours to benefit ACCESS of Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – On Saturday, New Hanover County firefighters will test both physical and mental boundaries. “Our job is very physical but it’s a lot of mental too,” says Jason Sinclair with NHCFR. “Especially in a hurricane deployment or if we have to work all 24 hours it’s not just physical ability it’s a lot of mental.”
Oak Island flying purple flag, warning of Jellyfish
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — The Oak Island Beach Services Unit has announced they will be flying a purple flag for the remainder of today. The group says the decision to fly the flag isn’t related to the surf conditions, but instead a high concentration of Jellyfish. Officials...
N.C. Forest Service demobilizes certain resources for the Juniper Road Two Fire
HAMPSTEAD, NC – The NC Forest Service has announced that resources for the Juniper Road Two Fire are slowly being pulled back, as the service says the fire is now 79% contained. Several personnel have been demobilized, but adequate resources remain on the scene to fight the fire. Expected rainfall throughout the weekend will help crews work to extinguish remaining hot spots that have been detected by infrared drones. The Juniper Road Two Fire remains 1,226 acres in size.
Cape Fear Museum offering ‘Small Wonders’ event Saturday
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you’re looking for something fun to do this weekend with the whole family, the Cape Fear Museum is offering a special event on Saturday. The Museum will be hosting ‘Small Wonders’, allowing visitors to explore different types of mediums. The options...
Driver wanted after hit and run in Wilmington Saturday morning
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Around 2:54 in the morning on Saturday, August 20, WPD Officers responded to the 5500 block of Market St. A female passenger fell from her vehicle and landed in the east bound lanes of Market St. While in the roadway, she was struck and run over by a black in color sedan which fled the scene. The female was transported to the Novant NHRMC with serious life threatening injuries but is now in stable condition.
Holly Shelter Game Land wildfire 77 percent contained, still 1,226 acres
PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The NC Forest Service is preparing for the demobilization of some resources now that the wildfire in Pender County is 77 percent contained. Pender County officials say the fire remains 1,226 acres in size, as it has for days, and will continue to be closely monitored.
Riverwalk Visitor Center renovations beginning next week
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Changes are coming to the Riverwalk Visitor Center. Renovations to the building at the foot of Market Street will begin on Monday and continue for around four months. The project involves the replacement of deck boards and the removal of the roof and furnishings in...
Five development options presented to New Hanover commissioners at west bank work session
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Board of Commissioners are taking a long, hard look at the future of the western bank of the Cape Fear River. During a work session on Thursday, staff shared five different development scenarios. Conservation. This is the most restrictive option...
Stolen Nebraska dog recovered in Columbus County is heading home
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office posted a happy update to a story thousands of miles in the making. Earlier this week the Sheriff’s Office posted about a Nebraska dog named Gus who had been stolen from his Nebraska home and found in Columbus County.
Man arrested for alleged Wilmington Bed, Back and Beyond armed robbery
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Police have arrested a man they say committed armed robbery of a Bed, Bath and Beyond store around 10:43 this morning. The Wilmington Police Department responded to the store in the 300 block of S. College Road in reference to a possible armed robbery. Police...
New Hanover County helping provide for children heading back to school
Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– For the 9th year in a row, minister alliance collaborated with local non- and for-profit organizations to provide over three thousand bookbags along with other everyday essentials to families and students heading back to school. At the festival, there were several vendors that participated that all...
‘Coffee With a Cop’ event taking place this Saturday in Leland
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Members of the Leland Police Department are inviting the public to join them this Saturday for a cup of coffee. Members of the department will be at the Starbucks at 3572 Leland Town Center Drive on August 20th. The event will take place from 9:00...
Former Bladen County NC State Highway Patrol Officer dies
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A former member of the NC State Highway Patrol died earlier this morning, according to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office. They say Retired Patrol Officer Jay King was assigned to Bladen County for approximately 10 years before moving to Jacksonville, NC. The Sheriff’s...
Brunswick town Fort Anderson to receive federal preservation grant
RALEIGH, NC – A North Carolina state historic site, one of the earliest places of American Revolutionary War resistance against the British, was recently selected to receive federal preservation grant funding. Brunswick Town Fort Anderson State Historic Site in Winnabow, N.C., will receive a $500,000 grant through the Semiquincentennial Grant Program commemorating the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States.
Georgia man pleads guilty to Wilmington methamphetamine trafficking
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A 42-year-old Georgia man pled guilty today in New Hanover County Superior Court to one county of trafficking in methamphetamine by possession. David Woodhall was sentenced by Honorable Judge Stanley Carmical to a minimum sentence of 7.5 years (90 months) with a maximum sentence of 10 years (120 months) in the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction.
Brunswick County teachers learning skills to keep themselves, students safe in emergency
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — With the first day of classes just over a week away, teachers with three schools around Brunswick County spent time recently learning valuable skills. Coastal Training Division led the event, providing teachers information on how to keep themselves and their students safe in the...
The 5th Quarter August 19, 2022
LELAND, N.C. (WWAY) – Week One of the new high school football season is here, and we are welcoming in a new cohost with Jake!. Tim Hower from Coastal Preps will be with us all season to provide analysis, bring the energy and the expertise to our football fans.
