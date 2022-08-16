Read full article on original website
Striker Hired as Intervention Specialist for KES
The Kenton City Schools hired Sheena Striker as an Intervention Specialist. Striker is a familiar face at Kenton City Schools. She is a 2001 graduate of Kenton High School, has substitute taught across the district, and recently served as a school board member, including School Board President. “I’m excited to...
United Way of Hardin County Board of Directors Seeking Candidates
It is with a mix of sadness and gratitude that the United Way of Hardin County Board of Directors announce the resignations of Executive Director, Michele Daniels, effective September 30, 2022, and Administrative Assistant, Jennifer Hattery, effective August 31, 2022. Both are resigning for unrelated personal issues and look forward...
Hardin Leadership Class Completes Project at Heartbeat Building
Some members of Hardin Leadership 2022 Class worked recently putting the finishing touches on the fascia and spouting project at the Heartbeat of Hardin County building in Kenton. It was a much bigger project because of damage underneath that was not evident on first evaluation. Hardin Leadership officials thanked Sam,...
City of Kenton Parks and Recreation Board Meeting Meeting Minutes Provided
The Kenton Parks and Recreation Board met on August 10th, 2022, at 6:00PM at the shelter house at France Lake/ Saulisberry Park. Board chair Doug Carmean called the meeting to order. Present: Thom Purcell, Joe Burgbacher, Doug Carmean, Tahsha Heydinger, Jacqualine Fitzgerald, Mayor Lynn Webb, Council Robin Jones. Board member,...
Hardin Northern Ends Fair Run; New Partnership Born
The Hardin County Fair is sadly announcing that the Hardin Northern Music Boosters is ending their longtime tenure at the fair. The music boosters have been a fixture at the fair. “The Hardin Northern Music Boosters restaurant has been a staple at the fair,” said Brad Murphy, Hardin County Fair...
KidZone Focuses on Family-Oriented Entertainment
The Hardin County Fair is creating a dedicated space strictly for families to engage in everything the fair has to offer centered around kids. “Durant Amusements and the Woods family continue to be great partners in providing family-friendly entertainment to our guests,” said Brad Murphy, President of the Hardin County Fair Board. “This is a continuation of that partnership as well as our commitment to maintaining the fair as a family-friendly event.”
Obituary for Christina Mae Fay Roby
Christina Mae Fay Roby took her last breath on August 16, 2022 surrounded by her family, who she loved more than anything. Christina was born in Kenton, Ohio on November 15, 1936 to the late Emerson Sr. & Lillian Fay. She is a 1955 graduate of Kenton High School. She married Orville Roby on January 21, 1966 and they lived happily for 56 years watching their family grow.
Five-Year Old Gets Recognized by Marion County Sheriff
On Wednesday, Sheriff Bayles recognized five-year-old Raymond Hilliker for his brave actions when he called 911 and spoke with Dispatcher VanSickle requesting a squad for his uncle. Raymond is a hero to so many of us and is very deserving of the recognition he received.
Numerous Summons Issued to Kenton Man
A Kenton man is facing several charges after an incident Thursday afternoon in Kenton. According to information on the Daily Log Sheet of the Kenton Police Department, officers were dispatched to Scioto Village Apartments on a report that an intoxicated man was trying to break into an apartment at the complex.
Fentanyl Seized, Driver Arrested After Traffic Stop in Kenton
A routine traffic stop Thursday evening in the City of Kenton by a deputy from the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office resulted in the seizure of a large amount of fentanyl. The deputy observed a vehicle travelling in excess of the posted speed limit and excuted a traffic stop near the intersection of East Columbus Street and North Cherry Street.
Three Sentenced Recently in Common Pleas Court
Three people were sentenced recently in Hardin County Common Pleas Court. According to documents from Prosecutor Brad Bailey’s Office:. .Timothy P. Caudill was sentenced to a total of 18 months in prison on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs and failure to appear as required. The following...
Wildcats Fall to Coldwater
The Kenton Wildcats scored first but the Coldwater Cavaliers slowly pulled away to post a 37 to 2 victory in season-opening football action Friday at Robinson Field. The Wildcats scored first on a safety via a botched punt by the Cavaliers but could not take advantage of good field position in the first quarter. Coldwater slowly turned the momentum in the game and built a big second-quarter lead before putting the game away in the second half.
