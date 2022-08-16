The Kenton Wildcats scored first but the Coldwater Cavaliers slowly pulled away to post a 37 to 2 victory in season-opening football action Friday at Robinson Field. The Wildcats scored first on a safety via a botched punt by the Cavaliers but could not take advantage of good field position in the first quarter. Coldwater slowly turned the momentum in the game and built a big second-quarter lead before putting the game away in the second half.

COLDWATER, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO