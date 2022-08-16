Read full article on original website
alabamanews.net
Cold Case: Can You Help Solve the Murder of Rickem Samuels?
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers has announced the murder of Rickem Samuels as its “Cold Case of the Day.” It’s a part of Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed’s “Week of Action” against violent crime. Samuels was 20 years old when he was reported missing on April 4,...
alabamanews.net
RECAP: All Cold Case Murders in Montgomery’s “Week of Action”
Here’s a look at the five cold case murders featured as the “Cold Case of the Day” during Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed’s “Week of Action” against violent crime. There is a reward offered in each of these cases. If you have information, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP. All tips are kept anonymous.
alabamanews.net
Man Injured in Montgomery Shooting
Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that left a man with life-threatening injuries. Police say they were called to the 700 block of Erskine Street at about 10:41PM Friday. That’s near Rosa Parks Avenue. That’s where they found the injured man, who was taken to a hospital. Police...
alabamanews.net
Preliminary Hearing Set for Suspect in Tallapoosa County Kidnapping, Double Murders
Alabama News Network has confirmed that a preliminary hearing has now been set for the suspect in the kidnapping and double murder case in Tallapoosa County. A hearing for Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 9AM at the Tallapoosa County Courthouse in Dadeville. He is...
WSFA
Police seek missing, endangered Montgomery woman
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued a missing and endangered alert for a missing Montgomery woman. Authorities are searching for Linda Denise Lewis, 55, who may be living with a condition that impairs her judgement. Lewis was last seen Wednesday around 7 p.m. in the...
WSFA
1 injured in Hope Hull shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One person was injured in a shooting in Hope Hull Friday afternoon, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the incident happened around 2:30 p.m. on Vista Del Verde Drive, just off of Interstate 65. Deputies responded to the area on call of...
WSFA
Marshals, Montgomery County Sheriff’s seek robbery, assault fugitive
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery County Sheriff’s and the United States Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force are searching for a fugitive wanted for robbery and assault. According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, Pierre Vonta Provo, 29, is wanted for robbery first degree and domestic violence third assault. He...
wvua23.com
Police: Suspect in I-85 shootings had 2,000 rounds of ammo
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) – Police are trying to determine a motive in three seemingly random shootings along an interstate highway in Alabama and Georgia that left a motorist critically wounded. A suspect was arrested without incident with more than 2,000 rounds of ammunition and a large number of weapons...
alabamanews.net
Man Convicted of Capital Murder in 2018 Montgomery Shooting Death
A man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole after being convicted of capital murder for a man’s shooting death in Montgomery in 2018. District Attorney Daryl Bailey says David Jamal Coleman is a habitual felony offender. He was convicted today of killing Terry Rodriquez Tallie. Bailey...
Driver connected to 2 shootings on I-85 in Alabama, Georgia now in custody, deputies say
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities have arrested a driver wanted for shooting a man and firing into another car on the same interstate. The first shooting happened on Interstate 85 around 6:15 a.m. Wednesday in Auburn, Alabama. The Troup County Sheriff’s Office reported the second shooting around 7:56 a.m. on the same interstate.
alabamanews.net
UPDATE: Search Canceled for Missing Woman in Prattville
UPDATE: The search for Joann Cain has been canceled, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. She had been missing in Prattville. No other details were given. The Prattville Police Department is asking for your help in finding a missing woman. Joann Johnson Cain is 73 years old, and police...
WSFA
Arrest made in Montgomery murder investigation
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a man in connection to a homicide investigation from earlier this month. Police say Jimothy Ford, 39, of Prattville is charged with murder. His bail was set at $1.5 million. Ford is suspected in the shooting death of 26-year-old Christopher Thomas, who...
Troy Messenger
Brundidge police investigating pharmacy break-in
The Brundidge Police Department is investigating an early morning burglary of a pharmacy. Brundidge Police Chief Sam Green said on Aug. 12 about 4:30 a.m., two men broke into Pike Drugs Pharmacy. Green said the suspects were black males wearing face coverings and were able to take an undisclosed amount of narcotics in just a few minutes.
WSFA
‘Habitual felony offender’ convicted in 2018 Montgomery murder
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man will spend the rest of his life behind bars following his capital murder conviction Wednesday. A jury has found David Coleman, 28, guilty in the shooting death of Terry Rodriquez Tallie, which happened in October 2018. Circuit Judge Jimmy Pool sentenced him to life in prison without the possibility of parole. A hearing to determine costs and restitution is scheduled for Sept. 29, according to court records.
elmoreautauganews.com
Millbrook Police Seek Felony Theft Suspect; Reward Offered for help with Identification
The Millbrook Police Department is investigating a Felony Theft and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Millbrook Investigators released photos of an unknown suspect wanted for a felony theft of property. On August 14, 2022, at approximately 8:00 p.m., an unknown male entered Walmart located at 145 Kelley Boulevard in Millbrook, AL. Once inside, the suspect stole an iPhone 13 Max from a display in the electronics department and left the business. The iPhone was valued at $799.00. This subject is wanted for Theft of Property 3rd Degree.
Driver crashes into Opelika High building during police chase
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A police chase in Opelika ended with the driver crashing into the concession stand and bathrooms at Opelika High School track facility. We are waiting to hear back from Opelika police on what charges the driver faces in the Friday night chase and crash. There are no reported injuries. Meanwhile, a gaping […]
Wetumpka Herald
Incident reports of the Wetumpka Police Department from Aug. 7 to Aug. 14
• Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231. • Domestic violence was reported on Coosa River Parkway. • Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231. • Harassing communications was reported on Chapel Lakes Lane. • Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231. Aug. 7. • Domestic violence was reported on...
wtvy.com
US marshals task force recognized for crime-stopping efforts
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Central Alabama CrimeStoppers recognized the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force for its 2021 Officer of the Year. The Gulf Coast Regional Task Force has cleared 673 felony warrants and captured 487 fugitives in 2021. Notable cases included the arrest of Jamie Williams...
alabamanews.net
Motorcyclist in Custody after 12-Mile Chase on Interstate 65
Alabama State Troopers say a motorcyclist is in custody after a chase on Interstate 65 that went from north of Prattville into Montgomery. State troopers say at about 4:46PM this afternoon, they tried to stop someone on a black motorcycle for speeding on Interstate 65 near the 185 mile marker in Autauga County.
wtvy.com
Burglary at Pike Drugs Pharmacy
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Brundidge Police is currently investigating an early morning burglary of a pharmacy. Just after 4:30 a.m. on August 12, 2022, two men broke into the Pike Drugs Pharmacy. The suspects, who had their faces covered, were able to get away with an undisclosed amount of narcotics...
