Sidney, MT

KFYR-TV

Strong gusts blow off roof, leads to power outage in Williston

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Thousands of MDU customers are without power as of noon Wednesday in the Williston area due to an unexpected power outage. While there have been reports throughout town, the majority of those without power are north of 26th Street East and south of 42nd Street East.
WILLISTON, ND

