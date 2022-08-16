Read full article on original website
LastgoodScorpio
4d ago
No home training bums doing nothing with themselves instead of wanting to be someone any underage kid caught doing wrong,start fining the parents for not knowing where your kids are after hours
6
RFT (Riverfront Times)
St. Louis 'Kia Boyz' Switch Stolen Cars as They Flee Police Helicopter
Three "Kia Boyz" led a police helicopter on a chase throughout St. Louis city and county Wednesday night. According to Evita Caldwell with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, on Wednesday police observed two 15-year-olds and a 14-year-old near Vandeventer and Forest Park avenues driving a Hyundai Santa Fe that had been reported stolen that same day.
KMOV
Owners of vacant downtown hotel fined by the City of St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) – Owners of the vacant Millennium Hotel in downtown St. Louis have been fined by the City of St. Louis. Building inspectors gave the ownership company Gateway Regal Holdings LLC two $25 fines over the last two years. They claim Regal failed to address code violations but did not specify what they were. A re-inspection is scheduled for September.
KMOV
WANTED: Two flourished a gun at mail carrier in South City, police say
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are looking for two suspects who they say drew a gun on a mail carrier in South City on August 3. The incident happened in the 4000 block of Shaw in the Shaw neighborhood. Authorities say a male and female suspect believed the mail carrier was behind the missing contents of their package, so they pulled a gun on him and then rummaged through his mail truck. Police are also looking for the suspects’ maroon car.
St. Louis man charged in a homicide case
St. Louis man is charged with a homicide that happened on Aug. 17.
tncontentexchange.com
What did your parents pay? A look at the St. Louis housing market from 50 years ago
We turned back the clock 50 years to look at what new homes were going for in the pages of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch in August of 1972. You could get new luxury new construction in West County for less than $60,000 (about $420,000 in today's dollars) or $18,990 in St. Charles (about $135,000 today).
multihousingnews.com
Draper and Kramer Announces St. Louis Property Completion
Gershman Mortgage originated a $44.4 million HUD loan for the project’s construction. Draper and Kramer Inc. has announced the completion of Moda at the Hill, a 225-unit rental community in St. Louis, Mo. Gershman Mortgage provided a $44.4 million HUD loan for the development in August 2021, according to Yardi Matrix data.
KSDK
Byers' Beat: Dozens of break-ins reported at St. Louis medical marijuana dispensaries
ST. LOUIS — This week, a car went through the wall of a medical marijuana dispensary in St. Louis County – not once, but twice within a 24-hour period. It was the latest – and most brazen – in a series of burglaries at dispensaries across the St. Louis region in recent weeks, which industry security experts fear are the work of a heavily armed and increasingly dangerous group of juveniles and young adults.
A gunfight at I-70 left a victim sprayed with glass
A victim was caught in the middle of a gunfight on I-70 while he was exiting the ramp.
South St. Louis home invasion suspect in police custody
One man is believed to be responsible for pair of home invasions that occurred within an hour of each other in the Shaw neighborhood in south St. Louis.
Security guard shoots man inside Schnucks in north St. Louis
A Schnucks in north St. Louis was shut down Thursday after police said a security guard shot someone inside the store.
Drink ‘Ritas since 2018? You could get $21
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Anheuser-Busch is settling a class action lawsuit associated with their Ritas™ Branded Drinks. You may be eligible to file a claim. The lawsuit alleges that the brewer advertised that the drink contains tequila or wine. Anheuser-Busch denies any wrongdoing and settled the lawsuit. Are...
Two shot in north St. Louis, one at a Schnucks
An investigation is underway after a teenager and one of his relatives were hurt in separate shootings Thursday afternoon in north St. Louis.
timesnewspapers.com
Locals May Now Sample European Street Crepes
Those craving a European-style street crepe won’t have to fly thousands of miles to sample one. Kirkwood’s Kristin Painter is bringing this overseas treat to events and parties in the area via her mobile street crepe business. Founder of The Fold, Painter developed a passion for street crepes...
Man shot and killed in south St. Louis
Police are on the scene where a man was shot and killed in south St. Louis.
stlouiscnr.com
Draper and Kramer Announces Opening of Moda at The Hill in St. Louis’ The Hill Neighborhood
New 225-unit amenity-rich rental development in historic district welcomes first move-ins Draper and Kramer, Incorporated, has announced the completion of Moda at The Hill, a new 225-unit rental development at 2100 Boardman St. in St. Louis’ historic The Hill neighborhood. Located just south of Interstate 44 and west of Kingshighway Boulevard, the community is 33% pre-leased and nearly 25% occupied since welcoming first residents just a month and a half ago.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Boxing Tournament in North St. Louis to Honor City's Rich History
Laura Hughes didn’t come back to St. Louis to run an amateur boxing event. She came back to bring people to The Ville. She came back, specifically, to create a master plan for portions of The Ville, to rehab homes and to help develop the area that she grew up in.
Repeat thieves hit 4 St. Louis Co. stores, stealing high-cost items
Police are searching for two people accused of stealing electronics and other high-cost items at four St. Louis County stores.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
'Pokemon Prowler' Charged With Stealing Cards from St. Louis-Area Store
They call him the “Pokemon Prowler,” but he will prowl no more. On Monday, St. Louis County prosecutors charged Nicholas Garrison, 24 of snatching 250 to 270 Pokémon trading cards and $12,250 worth of merchandise from Yeti Gaming in Crestwood, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. He...
Man struck and killed by van Tuesday night
A 68-year-old man was killed after he was hit by a van Tuesday night.
Is St. Louis “Unhealthier” than Kansas City?
A list has come out that ranks the healthiest and unhealthiest cities in the country, where do you think St. Louis and Kansas City end up on this list?. WalletHub.com has released a list of the healthiest and unhealthiest cities in the United States in 2022, and the two biggest cities in the Show-Me State of Missouri have ended up on opposite sides of the list. St. Louis takes the 51st spot on the list, just missing out on the top 50 for being healthy, not bad, St. Louis gets ranked in the 40's for Green Space, Fitness, and Food the category that really hurt St. Louis is Health Care where it ranked 104th. Now Kansas City on the other hand ranks in at 132nd on the list (which probably has a lot to do with being the best BBQ city in the country), Kansas City has only one category where it ranks in the top 100 and that is Green Space and it finishes 99th... So it is pretty obvious based on this ranking from WalletHub that if you want to live in a big Missouri city and you want the opportunity to live a healthier lifestyle, St. Louis is the choice.
