LastgoodScorpio
4d ago

No home training bums doing nothing with themselves instead of wanting to be someone any underage kid caught doing wrong,start fining the parents for not knowing where your kids are after hours

RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louis 'Kia Boyz' Switch Stolen Cars as They Flee Police Helicopter

Three "Kia Boyz" led a police helicopter on a chase throughout St. Louis city and county Wednesday night. According to Evita Caldwell with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, on Wednesday police observed two 15-year-olds and a 14-year-old near Vandeventer and Forest Park avenues driving a Hyundai Santa Fe that had been reported stolen that same day.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Owners of vacant downtown hotel fined by the City of St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) – Owners of the vacant Millennium Hotel in downtown St. Louis have been fined by the City of St. Louis. Building inspectors gave the ownership company Gateway Regal Holdings LLC two $25 fines over the last two years. They claim Regal failed to address code violations but did not specify what they were. A re-inspection is scheduled for September.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

WANTED: Two flourished a gun at mail carrier in South City, police say

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are looking for two suspects who they say drew a gun on a mail carrier in South City on August 3. The incident happened in the 4000 block of Shaw in the Shaw neighborhood. Authorities say a male and female suspect believed the mail carrier was behind the missing contents of their package, so they pulled a gun on him and then rummaged through his mail truck. Police are also looking for the suspects’ maroon car.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
multihousingnews.com

Draper and Kramer Announces St. Louis Property Completion

Gershman Mortgage originated a $44.4 million HUD loan for the project’s construction. Draper and Kramer Inc. has announced the completion of Moda at the Hill, a 225-unit rental community in St. Louis, Mo. Gershman Mortgage provided a $44.4 million HUD loan for the development in August 2021, according to Yardi Matrix data.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

Byers' Beat: Dozens of break-ins reported at St. Louis medical marijuana dispensaries

ST. LOUIS — This week, a car went through the wall of a medical marijuana dispensary in St. Louis County – not once, but twice within a 24-hour period. It was the latest – and most brazen – in a series of burglaries at dispensaries across the St. Louis region in recent weeks, which industry security experts fear are the work of a heavily armed and increasingly dangerous group of juveniles and young adults.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Drink ‘Ritas since 2018? You could get $21

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Anheuser-Busch is settling a class action lawsuit associated with their Ritas™ Branded Drinks. You may be eligible to file a claim. The lawsuit alleges that the brewer advertised that the drink contains tequila or wine. Anheuser-Busch denies any wrongdoing and settled the lawsuit. Are...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
timesnewspapers.com

Locals May Now Sample European Street Crepes

Those craving a European-style street crepe won’t have to fly thousands of miles to sample one. Kirkwood’s Kristin Painter is bringing this overseas treat to events and parties in the area via her mobile street crepe business. Founder of The Fold, Painter developed a passion for street crepes...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stlouiscnr.com

Draper and Kramer Announces Opening of Moda at The Hill in St. Louis’ The Hill Neighborhood

New 225-unit amenity-rich rental development in historic district welcomes first move-ins Draper and Kramer, Incorporated, has announced the completion of Moda at The Hill, a new 225-unit rental development at 2100 Boardman St. in St. Louis’ historic The Hill neighborhood. Located just south of Interstate 44 and west of Kingshighway Boulevard, the community is 33% pre-leased and nearly 25% occupied since welcoming first residents just a month and a half ago.
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Is St. Louis “Unhealthier” than Kansas City?

A list has come out that ranks the healthiest and unhealthiest cities in the country, where do you think St. Louis and Kansas City end up on this list?. WalletHub.com has released a list of the healthiest and unhealthiest cities in the United States in 2022, and the two biggest cities in the Show-Me State of Missouri have ended up on opposite sides of the list. St. Louis takes the 51st spot on the list, just missing out on the top 50 for being healthy, not bad, St. Louis gets ranked in the 40's for Green Space, Fitness, and Food the category that really hurt St. Louis is Health Care where it ranked 104th. Now Kansas City on the other hand ranks in at 132nd on the list (which probably has a lot to do with being the best BBQ city in the country), Kansas City has only one category where it ranks in the top 100 and that is Green Space and it finishes 99th... So it is pretty obvious based on this ranking from WalletHub that if you want to live in a big Missouri city and you want the opportunity to live a healthier lifestyle, St. Louis is the choice.
KANSAS CITY, MO

