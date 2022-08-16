Read full article on original website
Related
Trump endorsed 5 candidates in Tuesday’s primaries. Here are the winners.
The former president's attempt to defeat a GOP state legislative leader in Wisconsin failed, but his candidates notched wins in other races.
Third Republican Who Supported Trump Impeachment Loses Reelection
Six-term Rep. Jamie Herrera Beutler, a moderate House Republican from Washington state who voted in favor of Donald Trump’s second impeachment, conceded in her primary election Tuesday night. Secretary of State results as of Tuesday had her coming in third in the primary, barely missing being one of the...
Mike Pence Weighs In on Liz Cheney's Wyoming Loss
Pence said he has been "disappointed in the partisan taint" of the House January 6 committee where Cheney serves as vice chair.
What to Know About Harriet Hageman, Who Defeated Rep. Liz Cheney in Wyoming's GOP Primary Tuesday
Rep. Liz Cheney has joined the growing list of House Republicans to lose reelection campaigns in 2022 after voting to impeach former President Donald Trump following the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. On Tuesday night, Cheney came up short in the GOP House primary in Wyoming, a state she's represented since 2017, in a closely watched race against challenger Harriet Hageman.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eric Trump repeats false claim that his father was first US president in history not to start a war
Eric Trump reupped the old mistruth that his father was the first president in US history to not start a war while in office. This false statement, which became so widely repeated in 2021 it prompted multiple news outlets to conduct fact-checks disproving the claim, was parroted by the former president’s son during a Wednesday appearance on Newsmax. “He’s anti-war … he didn’t want to go to war,” Eric Trump told host Eric Bolling of his father. “He’s the first president in the United States history that didn’t start a war.”In 2021, Reuters and several other news outlets produced...
Mitt Romney says he isn't encouraging Liz Cheney to run for president: 'She would not become the nominee'
Mitt Romney says he no longer wants to encourage people to run for president, especially Liz Cheney, who he says won't "become the nominee."
Here are the key primary election results from Alaska
Voting concludes Tuesday in the Alaska primary elections, including notable races for governor, Senate and a special election for the House seat to fill the remainder of late Rep. Don Young's term.
Mitt Romney says he hopes Liz Cheney wins her Wyoming primary but could see her run for president one day
Sen. Mitt Romney said he could see Rep. Liz Cheney running for president in the future. Still, Romney said he hopes Cheney wins her primary in Wyoming on Tuesday. Cheney has not ruled out a 2024 presidential bid. Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah, a critic of former President Donald...
RELATED PEOPLE
Michigan Republicans cancel primary night watch party after female staffer threatened
Republicans in Michigan cancelled a primary watch party in Lansing on Tuesday after a woman said she had received threats at the party’s headquarters. “This week, the Michigan GOP experienced several death threats which escalated earlier today when our building received several threats from a bystander who not only verbally assaulted a longtime female staffer but also indicated he was planning on shooting up the building and burning it down,” said Gustavo Portela, Michigan Republican Party deputy chief of staff and communications director.“It’s unfortunate that members of the opposite party would seize on this and joke about the situation,...
OPINION: A Little Dirt on Mr. Liz Cheney – The Plot Thickens Even After Her Monumental Loss
You really can’t make this stuff up. As it turns out, Cheney’s husband, Philip Perry, works for Latham & Watkins -- the firm defending Hunter Biden. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: Real Clear Politics, The New York Post, The Daily Caller, The Sun, and The Associated Press.
Trump supporter who flew on private jet to Jan. 6 riot and threw media equipment outside the Capitol pleads guilty
WASHINGTON — A woman who flew on a private plane to the nation's capital ahead of the Jan. 6 riot pleaded guilty Thursday to engaging in disruptive or disorderly conduct in a restricted building. Katherine Schwab of Texas, who said she accepted an offer to fly on the personal...
Hear what GOP voters in Wyoming have to say about Liz Cheney
As the Wyoming primary election gets near, CNN’s Randi Kaye talks to local voters about their thoughts on reelecting Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) after her involvement with the House select committee investigating January 6.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thecheyennepost.com
Letter to the Editor - Never Visiting Wyoming Again
Over the years, I have enjoyed multiple grand visits to Wyoming — Grand Teton National Park, Yellowstone National Park, Jackson Hole, Cheyenne, and other places, including working as a volunteer on dinosaur fossil preservation in Thermopolis. Today, however, I am taking a vow that never again will I travel...
A Texas county's election administrators all resigned, leaving the state to step in
In conservative Gillespie County, the elections administrator and her two deputies have resigned, with at least one citing threats fueled by misinformation.
Liz Cheney's Audio Shreds Harriet Hageman's Election Night Phone Message Claim
The Trump-backed Wyoming winner insisted on Fox News that Cheney left a "two-second message" that didn't concede the election, then hung up.
Liz Cheney converted her House campaign-finance committee to a leadership PAC hours after losing her primary, filing shows
Rep. Liz Cheney converted her House campaign finance committee to a federal-leadership political action committee hours after losing her primary, a Federal Election Commission filing shows. Harriet Hageman, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, defeated Cheney in Wyoming's Republican primary election on Tuesday evening. Cheney had pushed back...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wyoming 2022 primary results
Wyoming is one of two states holding primary elections Tuesday. Get the Alaska 2022 primary results from the Fox News Election center. Voters will select Republican and Democratic nominees for governor, as well as candidates for the state's sole House seat, who will appear on the ballot in the November midterm elections.
Listen To Rattled Neighbors Report Wild Clash With Lauren Boebert's Husband
“It’s the Boeberts, if you know who the Boeberts are,” one neighbor reported in a 911 call. “I need a sheriff out here.”
American farmers are killing their own crops and selling cows because of extreme drought
Nearly three quarters of US farmers say this year's drought is hurting their harvest -- with significant crop and income loss, according to a new survey by the American Farm Bureau Federation, a lobbying group that represents agricultural interests.
Opinion: Texas Democrats Will Take the Governor's Mansion in November
To politic nerds, election day is like the Super Bowl. For months, sometimes even years, we watch as candidates go toe to toe within their own party, and then outside of it. Trying desperately to convince their constituents that the views that they stand for are best for voters as a whole. They attempt to debate their way through longstanding two-party loyalty, and fundraise theirselves into mass marketing efforts.
CNN
1M+
Followers
160K+
Post
897M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0