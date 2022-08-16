ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon workers walk off job at air freight facility to call for better pay and working conditions

By Rishi Iyengar, Catherine Thorbecke
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Jean Cunningham
4d ago

So I worked at 2 facilities in Columbus Ohio but after work at both locations and being treated like I was less than 0 I quit both times 2 different facilities conditions were unsafe you work hard and it just didn't matter so sad how good workers are treated I'm all for people standing up for themselves so go for it 😊

Reply(3)
28
RLCJ Cooke
4d ago

Walkouts are profit loss on a big scale. Instead of Jeff worrying about that yacht. Maybe he should check on his company and administration. You think

Reply(10)
25
AP_000410.ec661e785aaa4850a14ddf128bc0d42b.0113
4d ago

The heat conditions at BWI5 was very hot plus all the ceiling fans were not working during the last couple of weeks when the temperature outside is in the upper 90’s I took of the building was to hot for working conditions. Someone last night had to go home in a wheel chair.I believe they trying to run people away and continue to recruit high school graduates. 2yrs of being at this location things have gotten so bad it use to be fun to come to work now all the OPS and PA’s act like prison guards and treat us like prisoners I’m over it. When you can’t get ice water without being questioned.Looking for new employment. What needs to be done with Amazon is investigative reports need to look into some

Reply(20)
20
 

IN THIS ARTICLE
