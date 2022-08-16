ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Amazon accuses FTC of harassing founder Jeff Bezos and CEO Andy Jassy as agency probes if firm uses 'deceptive tactics' to lure users into Prime memberships that are 'roach motels' where escape is an 'ordeal'

By Christopher Carbone U.S.
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Amazon has accused the Federal Trade Commission of harassing its top executives as the regulator's pushes forward with its probe into whether the company uses 'deceptive practices' to lure customers into signing up for Prime memberships and then makes it very difficult to quit the program.

In a filing dated August 5 that was made public on Monday, Amazon claimed the FTC's investigation had become 'unduly burdensome' on executives and employees after 19 were served with subpoenas in order to give evidence.

The tech giant called on the agency to 'quash or limit' its demands - which it claimed served no purpose other than to 'harass Amazon's highest-ranking executives and disrupt its business operations,' according to the filing.

Scroll down for video

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35t8Z4_0hJHA9PA00
The FTC has been probing whether the company uses 'deceptive practices' to lure customers into signing up for Prime memberships and then makes it very difficult to quit the program.

For almost a year and a half, the agency led by Big Tech critic Lina Khan has been slowly deepening its investigation of how Amazon allegedly uses ambiguous language and design features in its Prime sign-up and cancellation processes.

Internal documents obtained by Business Insider in March revealed that Amazon has been concerned since 2017 that the user interface designs on Amazon.com have made customers feel manipulated into signing up for Prime - the perks-filled subscription service had 200 million members as of last year and costs $139 per year in the U.S. - generating $8.7 billion in revenue in the second quarter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nBRQo_0hJHA9PA00
Amazon said it would be a 'tremendous burden' to have founder Jeff Bezos (above) testify about 'granular' matters

For instance, if a user clicks on 'Get FREE Two-Day Delivery with Prime' at checkout - without any additional confirmation step - they are automatically enrolled into a 30-day free trial of Prime and that later converts into a paid membership unless the user cancels it.

Amazon was aware of the concerns about manipulation for years and did not take serious action, according to the internal documents and six current or former employees who spoke with Insider. Anyone wishing to cancel their Prime subscription will also face a series of challenging hurdles.

'Amazon Prime’s subscription model is a ‘roach motel,’ where getting in is almost effortless, but escape is an ordeal,' a letter from seven groups led by Public Citizen states. 'As a general rule, it should not be more difficult to unsubscribe than to subscribe from a digital service.'

In order to cancel, consumers must click through multiple pages, where each page has other links that 'create confusion' or try to nudge users back into the subscription, according to the January 2021 letter from Public Citizen, a nonprofit consumer advocacy group.

Meanwhile, Amazon is pushing back on the FTC's demands in the latest filing.

'Staff's handling of this investigation has been unusual and perplexing,' Amazon says in the petition.

Readying founder Jeff Bezos and CEO Andy Jassy to testify on 'granular' details would be a 'tremendous burden' on the company - which asked regulators for more time to provide the required information.

The FTC, which has multiple tech firms in its sights, has extended its probe of Amazon to its ebook service Kindle Unlimited and music streaming platform Amazon Music. This probe is being led by the consumer-protection division and is separate from the antitrust probe of Amazon. In June 2021, the Seattle-based company called on Khan to recuse herself from the investigation because of her previous academic work on antitrust matters and criticism of the ecommerce giant.

Jamil Ghani, VP of Amazon Prime, said in a previous statement to Insider: 'Customer transparency and trust are top priorities for us. By design we make it clear and simple for customers to both sign up for or cancel their Prime membership. We continually listen to customer feedback and look for ways to improve the customer experience.'

Executives in addition to Bezos and Jassy who were served with subpoenas included Doug Herrington, Amazon’s head of retail, Russell Grandinetti, head of international consumer, as well as former executives Dave Clark, who had been head of worldwide consumer, and Greg Greeley, ex-head of Prime.

DailyMail.com reached out to Amazon for comment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FpP2j_0hJHA9PA00
'Amazon Prime’s subscription model is a ‘roach motel,’ where getting in is almost effortless, but escape is an ordeal,' a 2021 letter from seven groups led by Public Citizen states

Comments / 0

Related
Kiplinger

Amazon Ending a Key Perk for Amazon Prime Customers

Months after raising its annual membership by 17%, Amazon.com is taking away one of its perks of Amazon Prime. Amazon announced to members that it will cease supporting Amazon Drive at the end of December 2023. Formerly known as Amazon Cloud Drive, Amazon Drive is a cloud storage application first offered by Amazon 11 years ago. Amazon Prime members received 5 GB of free cloud storage (with the option to buy more) in Amazon Drive to stash all sorts of files: photos, videos and more.
BUSINESS
Business Insider

More homebuyers are taking a cue from Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos and buying up real estate to create 'compounds' in their neighborhoods and keep investors out

Some celebrities and wealthy people buy several homes in their neighborhoods to grow their empires. Earlier in the pandemic, the number of homebuyers doing the same thing surged. Many people seek to protect the look of their neighborhoods or make room for friends and family. When Brian Miller noticed that...
REAL ESTATE
mansionglobal.com

Jeff Bezos’s Parents Buy Miami Megamansion for $34 Million

Jeff Bezos’s parents have shelled out $34 million for a waterfront Miami megamansion. Jeff Bezos’s parents have shelled out $34 million for a waterfront Miami megamansion. The Amazon founder’s parents, Jackie and Mike Bezos, closed on the deal for the 12,829-square-foot home last week, property records show. The couple purchased the property through a Delaware-based limited liability company, Forgotten Fountain. The LLC shares an address with Bezos Family Foundation, and Mr. and Ms. Bezos are co-founders of the Washington state-based organization.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Bezos
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Bezos#Linus Business#Business Leadership#Amazon Prime Day#Business Industry#Linus Company Amazon#Big Tech#Business Insider#Amazon Com
Robb Report

The World’s Richest Family Loses $11.4 Billion in One Day as Walmart Stocks Tumble

One family is really feeling the sting of Walmart’s current financial difficulties. The fortune of the Walton family, which owns nearly half of the Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer, tumbled by $11.4 billion on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg Businessweek. The drop followed the announcement that the chain was slashing its yearly earnings outlook for the second time in 2022.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
FTC
NewsBreak
Amazon
Daily Mail

More bad news for consumers as McDonalds, Coca Cola and Huggies are among brands to warn of price hikes as America struggles with rocketing inflation – even the humble NYC bodega breakfast price doubles

Enjoying a Big Mac and a glass of Coca-Cola will no longer be a cheap treat amid soaring inflation. Major companies including McDonalds, Coca-Cola, Huggies maker Kimberly-Clark and even the humble bodega owners in New York City have been forced to make their products more expensive to cope with higher costs - adding more pressure on ordinary households.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Amazon says asking Jeff Bezos about Prime subscriptions is ‘gross harassment’

Amazon has said that the Federal Trade Commission’s investigation into the company is “harassing” Jeff Bezos.A filing from the shopping giant released by the FTC reveals how lawyers representing its current chief executive Andy Jassy and former head Jeff Bezos complain that asking the businessmen for testimony is “grossly unreasonable”.The commission is looking into Amazon Prime – and how difficult it is to cancel the subscription service – as well as “five separate non-Prime subscription programs”.The 49-page document alleges that the FTC requesting civil investigative demands (CIDs) – which are similar to subpoenas – from Mr Bezos and Mr Jassy...
NFL
CNBC

This company wants to pay you $100,000 a year to eat candy—here's how to apply

Move aside, Willy Wonka: A Canadian candy company called Candy Funhouse is hiring a professional taste tester, with a salary of up to $100,000 per year. Last week, the Mississauga, Ontario-based company posted a job listing for what it describes as the world's first chief candy officer. The chosen applicant will be responsible for taste testing roughly 3,500 products each month, running company board meetings and approving new candy inventory with their "CCO stamp of approval," according to the LinkedIn post.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

550K+
Followers
55K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy